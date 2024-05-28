O U R E N G I N E . P L A T F O R M D E V E L O P M E N T

We are using our T-cell engager platform as a source of internal programs and

a basis for strategic partnerships.

Our focus is to test in vivo and

to advance a subset of programs.

Our TCE platform is nearly complete.

In addition to having highly differentiated proprietary CD3s, we have also developed panels of antibodies that can be used to enhance T-cell activation, survival via signal-2 costimulation, and have demonstrated the ability to target MHC peptides.