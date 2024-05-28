C O P Y R I G H T © A B C E L L E R A
May 2024
CORPORATE OVERVIEW
This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this presentation other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to develop, commercialize and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts, and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position, and plans and objectives for future operations. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward- looking statements contain these words.
These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this presentation represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.
CORPORATE OVERVIEW
The most important drivers of
productivity in drug development are:
New insights into
Novel solutions to
the biology of disease
challenging problems
CORPORATE OVERVIEW
We have built an engine to generate first-in-class
and best-in-class antibody medicines.
Build a competitive advantage
Investments in technological capability can improve the productivity of drug development.
So you can solve hard problems
Long-term value creation comes from being able to repeatedly deliver first- in-classand best-in-classproducts.
CORPORATE OVERVIEW
After more than a decade, we are in the
final stages of completing the engine.
- 11+ years of investment in technology, teams,
and infrastructure
Manufacturing On Line
- More than $500M in platform investments, with integration from target to the clinic
- Final capital expenditures to complete clinical manufacturing capabilities will be concentrated in 2024
- Our capital allocation is shifting from building capabilities to using them
Late 2025
CORPORATE OVERVIEW
O U R P A R T N E R P O R T F O L I O
We built industry- leading capabilities through partnerships with the top-tier of biotech and pharma partners.
- Validated on 100+ therapeutic programs over the past 10+ years
- Leading capabilities on difficult targets and bispecifics
- A portfolio of passive royalty positions in therapeutic programs
90
human health: target antigen known
n = 78
%
18%
12%
neurology
immunology
51%
9%
5%
5%
oncology
other
ophthal-
infectious
mology
disease
Partner-Initiated Programs
87 with Downstream Participation*
started are diversified across these therapeutic areas
*As of December 31, 2023
9%
animal health
n = 8
1%
human health: target antigen
TBD
n = 1
CORPORATE OVERVIEW
O U R P A R T N E R S
We are increasingly focused on strategic
partnerships.
We look for partnerships that bring new insights into novel biology or access to unique capabilities to create opportunities in therapeutic areas of shared interest.
AbbVie
Expanding relationships
with large pharma and large biotech
T-cell engager platform
deals in oncology and autoimmune conditions
Co-development
to access new targets and technology
Company creation
with top-tier venture capital groups
CORPORATE OVERVIEW
O U R F U T U R E
We are evolving
into an integrated
clinical biotech.
We have the platform and capital to build
- proprietary pipeline of first-in-class and best-in-class medicines.
As of March 31, 2024
O U R E N G I N E . P L A T F O R M D E V E L O P M E N T
We are unlocking
high-value drug targets.
100
human health
n = 19
%
CORPORATE OVERVIEW
GPCR & Ion Channel Platform
- Clinically validated, membrane-protein targets with large commercial potential that have proven largely intractable using traditional methods for antibody discovery
- Many high-value targets for large unmet medical need in immunology, pain, endocrinology, fibrosis and more.
T-Cell Engager Platform
53%
undisclosed
GPCRs & ion channels
n = 10
42%
oncology & immunology
T-cell engagers
n = 8
infectious disease
5% pandemic response
1
- Platform to create bispecific antibodies therapies with the potential for improved specificity and safety.
- Large, untapped market opportunity in solid tumors and autoimmunity.
AbCellera-Initiated Programs*
19 started across these therapeutic areas
*As of December 31, 2023
CORPORATE OVERVIEW
O U R E N G I N E . P L A T F O R M D E V E L O P M E N T
We are using our T-cell engager platform as a source of internal programs and
a basis for strategic partnerships.
Our focus is to test in vivo and
to advance a subset of programs.
Our TCE platform is nearly complete.
In addition to having highly differentiated proprietary CD3s, we have also developed panels of antibodies that can be used to enhance T-cell activation, survival via signal-2 costimulation, and have demonstrated the ability to target MHC peptides.
