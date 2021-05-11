AbCellera Biologics : to Present Virtually at Berenberg Conference on May 18, 2021

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced that executives from the Company will present virtually at the Berenberg Conference USA 2021 on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation may be accessed through a link that will be posted on AbCellera’s Investor Relations website. A replay will be available through the same link following the presentation.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera is a technology company that searches, decodes, and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera partners with drug developers of all sizes, from large pharmaceutical to small biotechnology companies, empowering them to move quickly, reduce costs, and tackle the toughest problems in drug development. To learn more, please visit us at www.abcellera.com.

