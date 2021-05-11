Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  AbCellera Biologics Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ABCL   CA00288U1066

ABCELLERA BIOLOGICS INC.

(ABCL)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

AbCellera Biologics : to Present Virtually at Berenberg Conference on May 18, 2021

05/11/2021 | 04:11pm EDT
AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced that executives from the Company will present virtually at the Berenberg Conference USA 2021 on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation may be accessed through a link that will be posted on AbCellera’s Investor Relations website. A replay will be available through the same link following the presentation.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera is a technology company that searches, decodes, and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera partners with drug developers of all sizes, from large pharmaceutical to small biotechnology companies, empowering them to move quickly, reduce costs, and tackle the toughest problems in drug development. To learn more, please visit us at www.abcellera.com.

Source: AbCellera Biologics Inc.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 488 M - -
Net income 2021 285 M - -
Net cash 2021 749 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 497 M 7 497 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,8x
EV / Sales 2022 34,7x
Nbr of Employees 206
Free-Float 65,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carl Lars G. Hansen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Booth Chief Financial Officer
Marcie Thiessen Finance Director
Ester Falconer Chief Technology Officer
Véronique Lecault Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABCELLERA BIOLOGICS INC.-31.24%7 497
MODERNA, INC.51.77%63 662
LONZA GROUP AG-0.91%46 541
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.29.20%44 368
CELLTRION, INC.-25.77%33 740
SEAGEN INC.-22.39%24 668