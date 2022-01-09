Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  AbCellera Biologics Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABCL   CA00288U1066

ABCELLERA BIOLOGICS INC.

(ABCL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AbCellera Biologics : statement on the neutralization activity of its monoclonal antibody therapies against the Omicron variant of concern

01/09/2022 | 02:28pm EST
AbCellera and its collaborators released new preclinical data showing the pseudovirus neutralization status of its two monoclonal antibodies, bamlanivimab and bebtelovimab (also known as LY-CoV1404), against the Omicron variant.

The data confirmed that the investigational antibody bebtelovimab, which is currently in Phase 2 clinical trials with our partner, Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly), maintains both full and potent neutralization activity against the Omicron variant and all other known SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern.

The data also confirmed that neutralization activity of bamlanivimab with etesevimab, which received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for COVID-19 from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in February 2021, is not effective against the Omicron variant. Lilly has confirmed that bamlanivimab with etesevimab retains neutralization activity against the Delta variant.

Both bamlanivimab and bebtelovimab were co-developed with Lilly, who is responsible for all clinical and commercial development. Lilly stated that it is in discussion with regulators to understand the potential need for additional therapies, including bebtelovimab.

Disclaimer

Abcellera Biologics Inc. published this content on 09 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2022 19:27:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ABCELLERA BIOLOGICS INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 353 M - -
Net income 2021 150 M - -
Net cash 2021 752 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 328 M 3 328 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,30x
EV / Sales 2022 19,0x
Nbr of Employees 360
Free-Float -
Chart ABCELLERA BIOLOGICS INC.
Technical analysis trends ABCELLERA BIOLOGICS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 11,82 $
Average target price 38,88 $
Spread / Average Target 229%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carl Lars G. Hansen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Booth Chief Financial Officer
Marcie Thiessen Finance Director
Ester Falconer Chief Technology Officer
Véronique Lecault Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABCELLERA BIOLOGICS INC.-17.34%3 328
MODERNA, INC.-15.80%86 709
LONZA GROUP AG-6.46%57 503
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-8.94%49 080
SEAGEN INC.-7.04%26 280
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-9.37%22 847