AbCellera Biologics : statement on the neutralization activity of its monoclonal antibody therapies against the Omicron variant of concern

AbCellera and its collaborators released new preclinical data showing the pseudovirus neutralization status of its two monoclonal antibodies, bamlanivimab and bebtelovimab (also known as LY-CoV1404), against the Omicron variant.

The data confirmed that the investigational antibody bebtelovimab, which is currently in Phase 2 clinical trials with our partner, Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly), maintains both full and potent neutralization activity against the Omicron variant and all other known SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern.

The data also confirmed that neutralization activity of bamlanivimab with etesevimab, which received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for COVID-19 from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in February 2021, is not effective against the Omicron variant. Lilly has confirmed that bamlanivimab with etesevimab retains neutralization activity against the Delta variant.

Both bamlanivimab and bebtelovimab were co-developed with Lilly, who is responsible for all clinical and commercial development. Lilly stated that it is in discussion with regulators to understand the potential need for additional therapies, including bebtelovimab.