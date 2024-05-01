AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL), Viking Global Investors (“Viking”), and ArrowMark Partners (“ArrowMark”) announced today that they have entered into a collaboration to advance new antibody drug programs with an aim to launch multiple asset-based companies. The first two programs will be in the area of immunology.

The collaboration brings together Viking and ArrowMark’s expertise in early-stage investing and company creation with AbCellera’s engine for discovering and developing antibody medicines. Under the collaboration, ArrowMark and Viking will lead the initial process of program selection, followed by joint determination of the therapeutic product profile and AbCellera’s initiation of new antibody drug programs. AbCellera will advance programs to development candidates and has an option to conduct cGMP manufacturing to support Phase 1 clinical trials. Successful programs will be further developed through the creation of Newcos, with Viking and ArrowMark funding work through to company launch.

“The next generation of drug targets requires the best technology to unlock their potential. We aim to address the significant unmet medical need in the lives of patients struggling with autoimmune disorders and other diseases,” said Tony Yao, M.D., Ph.D., Life Science Portfolio Manager at ArrowMark. “AbCellera is the proven technology leader in the space, and with its full, in-house drug development capabilities it can advance programs from concept to IND-enabling studies with speed and precision.”

"Successful biotech companies are created from a special alchemy of science, business, technology, talent, and capital,” said Carl Hansen, Ph.D., founder and CEO of AbCellera. “Our strategic alliance with Viking and ArrowMark brings strong relationships and complementary strengths to a common mission — launching new companies and creating innovative new medicines that move the needle for patients in need."

Under the terms of the collaboration, Viking and ArrowMark will be majority shareholders of the Newcos, and AbCellera will participate as an equity founding partner with the potential for milestones and royalties on future sales of each product.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) discovers and develops antibody medicines for indications across therapeutic areas including cancer, metabolic and endocrine conditions, and autoimmune disorders. AbCellera’s engine integrates technology, data science, infrastructure, and interdisciplinary teams to solve the most challenging antibody discovery problems. AbCellera is focused on advancing an internal pipeline of first-in-class and best-in-class programs and collaborating on innovative drug development programs with partners. For more information, please visit www.abcellera.com.

About ArrowMark Partners

ArrowMark Partners is a privately held, employee-owned investment management firm founded in 2007 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Unified by a fundamental, research-driven philosophy and integrated investment platform, we focus on niche and less efficient market segments in public and private credit and equity, leveraged loans, and middle-market commercial real estate finance where our size, agility, and specialized expertise can deliver differentiated investing outcomes for clients.

