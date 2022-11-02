AbCellera's First Program with Regeneron in Multi-Target Collaboration Advances in Preclinical Development

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) announced today that Regeneron has elected to exercise its right to advance a therapeutic antibody candidate, discovered in partnership with AbCellera as part of a multi-target collaboration between the companies, into further preclinical development. The partnership, which commenced in March 2020 and allows for four discovery programs selected by Regeneron, leverages AbCellera’s antibody discovery engine and Regeneron’s VelocImmune® mice to identify novel therapeutic antibodies. This is the first potential candidate selected by Regeneron to move into further evaluation, and it targets an undisclosed G-protein coupled receptor (GPCR).

“By solving technology-intensive challenges that have hindered antibody discovery against difficult and sought-after drug targets, we’re able to open up opportunities for leading companies in our industry,” said Carl Hansen, Ph.D., CEO and President of AbCellera. “We are pleased our partnership with Regeneron has resulted in this first early-stage antibody candidate and look forward to continue empowering drug discovery for Regeneron’s clinical pipeline.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Regeneron has the right to develop and commercialize therapeutic antibodies resulting from the collaboration. AbCellera receives research payments and is eligible to receive downstream clinical and commercial milestone payments and royalties on net sales of products. AbCellera received a milestone payment for this antibody candidate and the amount of the payment was not disclosed.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera is a technology company that searches, decodes, and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera partners with drug developers of all sizes, from large pharmaceutical to small biotechnology companies, empowering them to move quickly, reduce cost, and tackle the toughest problems in drug development. For more information, please visit www.abcellera.com.

