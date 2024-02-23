AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced that executives from the Company will present at the following investor conferences:

44th Annual TD Cowen Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 11:50 a.m. Pacific Time (2:50 p.m. Eastern Time)

KeyBanc Capital Markets Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at 8:15 a.m. Pacific Time (11:15 a.m. Eastern Time)

Live audio webcasts of each presentation may be accessed through links that will be posted on AbCellera's Investor Relations website. Replays of each webcast will be available through the same links following the presentations.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera is breaking the barriers of conventional antibody discovery to bring better medicines to patients, sooner. AbCellera’s engine integrates expert teams, technology, and facilities with the data science and automation needed to propel antibody-based medicines from target to clinic in nearly every therapeutic area with precision and speed. AbCellera provides innovative biotechs and leading pharmaceutical companies with a competitive advantage that empowers them to move quickly, reduce cost, and tackle the toughest problems in drug development. For more information, please visit www.abcellera.com.

