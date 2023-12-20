Official ABCELLERA BIOLOGICS INC. press release

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced that executives from the Company will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 2:15 p.m. Pacific Time (5:15 p.m. Eastern Time).

A live audio webcast of the presentation may be accessed through a link that will be posted on AbCellera's Investor Relations website. A replay will be available through the same link following the presentation.

