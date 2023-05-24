AbCellera to make C$701 million co-investment in Canada

Over the next eight years, the company will invest C$401 million in the project, and the governments of Canada and British Columbia will contribute C$225 million and C$75 million, respectively.

The project is expected to create hundreds of new high-skilled jobs at AbCellera.

The company has previously partnered with Eli Lilly and Co to develop antibody therapies, including Lilly's experimental antibody treatments for COVID-19.

($1 = 1.3596 Canadian dollars)

