  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AbCellera Biologics Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABCL   CA00288U1066

ABCELLERA BIOLOGICS INC.

(ABCL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:49:34 2023-05-24 pm EDT
7.045 USD   -0.49%
02:35pAbCellera to make C$701 million co-investment in Canada
RE
01:11pAbCellera Partners with the Governments of Canada and British Columbia to Advance Drug Development Capabilities and Infrastructure that Will Accelerate Innovative Medicines to Patients
BU
05/05Credit Suisse Lowers AbCellera Biologics' Price Target to $28 From $34, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AbCellera to make C$701 million co-investment in Canada

05/24/2023 | 02:35pm EDT
(Reuters) - AbCellera Biologics said on Wednesday it will make a C$701 million ($515.6 million) co-investment with the governments of Canada and British Columbia to strengthen capabilities for drug development, manufacturing and clinical research in the country.

Over the next eight years, the company will invest C$401 million in the project, and the governments of Canada and British Columbia will contribute C$225 million and C$75 million, respectively.

The project is expected to create hundreds of new high-skilled jobs at AbCellera.

The company has previously partnered with Eli Lilly and Co to develop antibody therapies, including Lilly's experimental antibody treatments for COVID-19.

($1 = 1.3596 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABCELLERA BIOLOGICS INC. -0.56% 7.045 Delayed Quote.-30.11%
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY 0.57% 425.405 Delayed Quote.15.68%
Analyst Recommendations on ABCELLERA BIOLOGICS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 49,6 M - -
Net income 2023 -177 M - -
Net cash 2023 455 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -12,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 044 M 2 044 M -
EV / Sales 2023 32,1x
EV / Sales 2024 26,1x
Nbr of Employees 525
Free-Float 70,6%
Chart ABCELLERA BIOLOGICS INC.
Duration : Period :
AbCellera Biologics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABCELLERA BIOLOGICS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 7,08 $
Average target price 26,33 $
Spread / Average Target 272%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carl Lars G. Hansen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Booth Chief Financial Officer
Dylan Neid Director-Engineering
Véronique Lecault Chief Operating Officer & Director
Tryn T. Stimart Secretary, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABCELLERA BIOLOGICS INC.-30.11%2 044
MODERNA, INC.-23.31%52 512
LONZA GROUP AG28.10%47 852
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-1.52%37 440
SEAGEN INC.52.90%36 843
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-18.76%23 888
