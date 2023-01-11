Advanced search
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
AbCellera Biologics Inc.
Summary
ABCL
CA00288U1066
ABCELLERA BIOLOGICS INC.
(ABCL)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nasdaq -
04:00:00 2023-01-11 pm EST
9.600
USD
+2.35%
01/06
SVB Securities Adjusts Price Target on AbCellera Biologics to $18 From $20, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
01/04
AbCellera to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 11, 2023
BU
2022
Nordson, AbCellera rise; Warner Bros., Novavax fall
AQ
Transcript : AbCellera Biologics Inc. Presents at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Jan-11-2023 02:15 PM
01/11/2023 | 05:15pm EST
Hi everyone. Welcome to the third day of the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. My name is Luka Kachukhashvili. I'm an associate here in health care investment banking team. It's my absolute pleasure...
© S&P Capital IQ 2023
All news about ABCELLERA BIOLOGICS INC.
01/06
SVB Securities Adjusts Price Target on AbCellera Biologics to $18 From $20, Maintains O..
MT
01/04
AbCellera to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 11..
BU
2022
Nordson, AbCellera rise; Warner Bros., Novavax fall
AQ
2022
Goldman Sachs Initiates AbCellera Biologics at Buy With $30 Price Target
MT
2022
Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Mixed Premarket Thursday
MT
2022
AbCellera Biologics Collaborates with AbbVie to Develop New Antibody Therapies
MT
2022
AbCellera and AbbVie Partner to Advance New Antibody Therapies
BU
2022
AbCellera and AbbVie Announce Partnership to Advance New Antibody Therapies
CI
2022
Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Move Higher Pre-Bell Thursday
MT
2022
AbCellera Biologics to Collaborate With Rallybio on Antibody-Based Therapeutics for Rar..
MT
Analyst Recommendations on ABCELLERA BIOLOGICS INC.
01/06
SVB Securities Adjusts Price Target on AbCellera Biologics to $18 From $20, Maintains O..
MT
2022
Goldman Sachs Initiates AbCellera Biologics at Buy With $30 Price Target
MT
2022
Truist Securities Starts AbCellera Biologics at Buy With $29 Price Target
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
518 M
-
-
Net income 2022
183 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
770 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
16,2x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
2 747 M
2 747 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
3,82x
EV / Sales 2023
20,2x
Nbr of Employees
475
Free-Float
71,2%
Chart ABCELLERA BIOLOGICS INC.
Technical analysis trends ABCELLERA BIOLOGICS INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
10
Last Close Price
9,60 $
Average target price
29,10 $
Spread / Average Target
203%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Carl Lars G. Hansen
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Booth
Chief Financial Officer
Marcie Thiessen
Senior Director-Finance & Accounting
Dylan Neid
Director-Engineering
Véronique Lecault
Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
ABCELLERA BIOLOGICS INC.
-7.40%
2 684
MODERNA, INC.
2.41%
72 860
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.
5.18%
40 029
LONZA GROUP AG
3.84%
37 852
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
-7.54%
27 005
SEAGEN INC.
-0.72%
24 601
