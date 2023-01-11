Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AbCellera Biologics Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABCL   CA00288U1066

ABCELLERA BIOLOGICS INC.

(ABCL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-11 pm EST
9.600 USD   +2.35%
01/06SVB Securities Adjusts Price Target on AbCellera Biologics to $18 From $20, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
01/04AbCellera to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 11, 2023
BU
2022Nordson, AbCellera rise; Warner Bros., Novavax fall
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transcript : AbCellera Biologics Inc. Presents at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Jan-11-2023 02:15 PM

01/11/2023 | 05:15pm EST
Hi everyone. Welcome to the third day of the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. My name is Luka Kachukhashvili. I'm an associate here in health care investment banking team. It's my absolute pleasure...


© S&P Capital IQ 2023
Analyst Recommendations on ABCELLERA BIOLOGICS INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 518 M - -
Net income 2022 183 M - -
Net cash 2022 770 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 747 M 2 747 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,82x
EV / Sales 2023 20,2x
Nbr of Employees 475
Free-Float 71,2%
Chart ABCELLERA BIOLOGICS INC.
Duration : Period :
AbCellera Biologics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABCELLERA BIOLOGICS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 9,60 $
Average target price 29,10 $
Spread / Average Target 203%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carl Lars G. Hansen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Booth Chief Financial Officer
Marcie Thiessen Senior Director-Finance & Accounting
Dylan Neid Director-Engineering
Véronique Lecault Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABCELLERA BIOLOGICS INC.-7.40%2 684
MODERNA, INC.2.41%72 860
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.5.18%40 029
LONZA GROUP AG3.84%37 852
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-7.54%27 005
SEAGEN INC.-0.72%24 601