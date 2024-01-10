AbCellera Biologics Inc.
Equities
ABCL
CA00288U1066
Biotechnology & Medical Research
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|5.63 USD
|-1.40%
|-1.23%
|-1.40%
|Dec. 05
|KeyBanc Initiates AbCellera Biologics at Overweight With $6 Price Target, Cites 'Robust' Platform, 'Attractive' Valuation
|MT
|Nov. 28
|Abcellera Biologics, Inc. Announces Reorganization
|CI
This article is reserved for subscribers
Signed up already?Log In
Not subscribed yet?Subscribe
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-1.40%
|1 657 M $
|+10.07%
|42 010 M $
|-6.16%
|40 469 M $
|+3.00%
|31 083 M $
|+2.72%
|24 873 M $
|-8.45%
|22 326 M $
|+2.23%
|21 670 M $
|-5.20%
|11 385 M $
|-9.84%
|11 039 M $
|+0.80%
|10 543 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock AbCellera Biologics Inc. - Nasdaq
- News AbCellera Biologics Inc.
- Transcript : AbCellera Biologics Inc. Presents at J.P. Morgan 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference 2024, Jan-10-2024 02