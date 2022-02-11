U.S. FDA authorizes Eli Lilly's COVID-19 antibody drug

Feb 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on
Friday authorized Eli Lilly and Co's COVID-19 antibody
drug for people aged 12 and older at risk of severe illness,
adding a tool that has been found to work against the highly
contagious Omicron variant.
The FDA authorized bebtelovimab for emergency use in
patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk of
progression to severe disease, including hospitalization or
death.
Bebtelovimab should be used when alternative COVID-19
treatment options approved or authorized by the FDA are not
accessible or clinically appropriate, the agency said.
The U.S. health regulator had in January revised the
emergency use authorizations for Lilly's antibody combination
treatment and a rival therapy from Regeneron after the
drugs were found to be ineffective against the Omicron variant.
Lilly has said bebtelovimab retains activity against Omicron
as well as its BA. 2 subvariant, which is said to be more
transmissible.
The company on Thursday signed a supply deal with the U.S.
government for up to 600,000 doses of bebtelovimab to be
delivered by the end of March.
Bebtelovimab was originally discovered by AbCellera
Biologics and later licensed and developed by Eli
Lilly.
(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Aditya Soni)