    ABCL   CA00288U1066

ABCELLERA BIOLOGICS INC.

(ABCL)
  Report
U.S. FDA authorizes Eli Lilly's COVID-19 antibody drug

02/11/2022 | 02:53pm EST
Feb 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized Eli Lilly and Co's COVID-19 antibody drug for people aged 12 and older at risk of severe illness, adding a tool that has been found to work against the highly contagious Omicron variant.

The FDA authorized bebtelovimab for emergency use in patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk of progression to severe disease, including hospitalization or death.

Bebtelovimab should be used when alternative COVID-19 treatment options approved or authorized by the FDA are not accessible or clinically appropriate, the agency said.

The U.S. health regulator had in January revised the emergency use authorizations for Lilly's antibody combination treatment and a rival therapy from Regeneron after the drugs were found to be ineffective against the Omicron variant.

Lilly has said bebtelovimab retains activity against Omicron as well as its BA. 2 subvariant, which is said to be more transmissible.

The company on Thursday signed a supply deal with the U.S. government for up to 600,000 doses of bebtelovimab to be delivered by the end of March.

Bebtelovimab was originally discovered by AbCellera Biologics and later licensed and developed by Eli Lilly. (Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABCELLERA BIOLOGICS INC. 0.73% 9.66 Delayed Quote.-32.87%
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY -1.47% 236.195 Delayed Quote.-13.24%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 3.76% 641.9602 Delayed Quote.-2.11%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 354 M - -
Net income 2021 151 M - -
Net cash 2021 752 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 703 M 2 703 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,51x
EV / Sales 2022 15,6x
Nbr of Employees 360
Free-Float 69,7%
Managers and Directors
Carl Lars G. Hansen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Booth Chief Financial Officer
Marcie Thiessen Finance Director
Ester Falconer Chief Technology Officer
Véronique Lecault Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABCELLERA BIOLOGICS INC.-32.87%2 703
MODERNA, INC.-36.84%65 042
LONZA GROUP LTD-17.44%50 595
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-11.24%47 842
SEAGEN INC.-19.19%22 940
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-11.94%22 199