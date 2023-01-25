Abcourt files the Mineral Resource Update Technical Report for the Sleeping Giant Mine

ROUYN-NORANDA, Canada, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abcourt Mines Inc. (“Abcourt” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ABI) is pleased to announce that it has filed the Mineral Resources Estimate (MRE) technical report in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101“) on its 100% owned Sleeping Giant Mine. The technical report entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Sleeping Giant Mine, Quebec, Canada” and dated January 25, 2023 (with an effective date of December 12, 2022) has been prepared for Abcourt by the firm InnovExplo from Val-d’Or. The technical report is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Abcourt’s issuer profile.



The Abcourt’s news release dated December 13, 2022 (entitled “Abcourt Announces Mineral Resource Update at the Sleeping Giant Mine”) summarized certain key results, assumptions and estimates contained in the Technical Report filed today.

Qualified Persons

Mr. Pascal Hamelin, ing, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, has verified and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

ABOUT ABCOURT MINES INC.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is an emerging gold producer and a Canadian exploration corporation with strategically located properties in northwestern Québec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant mill and mine where it concentrates its activities.

