    1330   SA12L0O0KP12

ABDULLAH ABDUL MOHSIN AL-KHODARI SONS COMPANY

(1330)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

إعلان شركة أبناء عبدالله عبد المحسن الخضري عن صدور حكم من محكمة الأستئناف التجارية با&

11/04/2021 | 02:16pm EDT
Abdullah Abdul Mohsen Al-Khodari Sons Company announces the issuance of a decision of the Appeals Chamber of the Commercial Court in Riyad to support the decision to end the financial restructuring procedure of the company and the opening of the liquidation procedure

Announcement Detail Abdullah Abdul Mohsen Al-Khodari Sons Company announces the issuance of a decision by the Fifth Appeals Chamber of the Commercial Court in Riyadh dated 03.11.2021, confirming the judgment issued in Case No. 4407 for the year 1440 AH issued on 2/1/1443 corresponding to 10/8/2021, to end the procedure for financial restructuring of the company and opening the liquidation procedure and the appointment of Mr. Badr bin Hatim Al-Tamimi as a liquidator. The bankruptcy trustee will carry out the liquidation work in accordance with the Bankruptcy Law and its implementing regulations.

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Abdullah Abdul Mohsin Al-Khodari Sons Company SJSC published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 18:15:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2018 165 M 43,9 M 43,9 M
Net income 2018 -1 593 M -425 M -425 M
Net Debt 2018 982 M 262 M 262 M
P/E ratio 2018 -0,24x
Yield 2018 -
Capitalization 301 M 80,2 M 80,2 M
EV / Sales 2017 2,88x
EV / Sales 2018 8,27x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ali Hussain Ali Al-Busaleh Chief Executive Officer
Sohail Saeed Mohammed Saeed Chief Financial Officer
Mohamed Meshary El-Hajre Chairman
Nadim Daher COO, Director-Industrial & Infrastructure
Abdullah Abdulaziz Almazroa Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABDULLAH ABDUL MOHSIN AL-KHODARI SONS COMPANY0.00%80
D.R. HORTON, INC.28.41%31 811
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.14.64%14 244
PULTEGROUP, INC.10.83%12 252
PERSIMMON PLC-3.69%11 618
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY PIK-SPECIALIZED HOMEBUILDER92.51%10 546