إعلان شركة أبناء عبدالله عبد المحسن الخضري عن صدور حكم من محكمة الأستئناف التجارية با&

Abdullah Abdul Mohsen Al-Khodari Sons Company announces the issuance of a decision of the Appeals Chamber of the Commercial Court in Riyad to support the decision to end the financial restructuring procedure of the company and the opening of the liquidation procedure
Abdullah Abdul Mohsen Al-Khodari Sons Company announces the issuance of a decision by the Fifth Appeals Chamber of the Commercial Court in Riyadh dated 03.11.2021, confirming the judgment issued in Case No. 4407 for the year 1440 AH issued on 2/1/1443 corresponding to 10/8/2021, to end the procedure for financial restructuring of the company and opening the liquidation procedure and the appointment of Mr. Badr bin Hatim Al-Tamimi as a liquidator. The bankruptcy trustee will carry out the liquidation work in accordance with the Bankruptcy Law and its implementing regulations.
