Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills Limited
Registered Office: 7/10, A-2 Arkay Square Shahrah-e-Liaqat,
New Challi, Karachi
Branch Office: 65-Infantry Road Lahore.
Tel # +92-42-36834016-21 Fax. # +92-42-36811253
Email: info@maccagroup.com
Ref: AGSML/ACC/0394/HB-0813
Date: September 7, 2023
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi
Subject:CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION
Dear Sir,
This is to inform you that the Corporate Briefing Session of Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at 11:00 am., at Pakistan Stock Exchange Auditorium, Lahore, as well as through Zoom, to brief the investors/analysts about Company's current financial performance and outlook.
Zoom details are given below:
Meeting ID: 926 0442 5808
Passcode: yb1E4r
https://zoom.us/j/92604425808?pwd=ZWhwSWhHSDQrYW1MZlREcDhhNitsUT09
For any queries please contact:
Saleem Abbassaleem.abbas@maccagroup.com+92-042-36834016-21Ext: 126
We would appreciate your assistance in communicating this information to members of the Exchange.
Thanking you,
Regards
For Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills Limited
______________
Saleem Abbas
Company Secretary
MILL: Abdullah Shah Ghazi Abad, P.O. Garho, Distt. Thatta
Tel: 0298-775242-44,0300-8200395 Fax : 0298-775245
Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills Limited
Corporate Briefing Session 14 September 2023
Presented by Mr. Muhammad Nasir
FCA - FELLOW MEMBR OF INSTITUTE OF CHARTERED ACCOUNTANT OF PAKISTAN-ICAP
ACA-ASSOCIATED MEMBER OF INSTITUTE OF CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS OF ENGLAND AND WALES - ICAEW
Contents
- Company Overview
- General Information
- Operational Data
- Outlook 2023-24
- Financial Highlights
- Questions & Answers
Company Overview
