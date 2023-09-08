Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills Limited

Registered Office: 7/10, A-2 Arkay Square Shahrah-e-Liaqat,

New Challi, Karachi

Branch Office: 65-Infantry Road Lahore.

Tel # +92-42-36834016-21 Fax. # +92-42-36811253

Email: info@maccagroup.com

Ref: AGSML/ACC/0394/HB-0813

Date: September 7, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Subject:CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that the Corporate Briefing Session of Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at 11:00 am., at Pakistan Stock Exchange Auditorium, Lahore, as well as through Zoom, to brief the investors/analysts about Company's current financial performance and outlook.

Zoom details are given below:

Meeting ID: 926 0442 5808

Passcode: yb1E4r

https://zoom.us/j/92604425808?pwd=ZWhwSWhHSDQrYW1MZlREcDhhNitsUT09

For any queries please contact:

Saleem Abbassaleem.abbas@maccagroup.com+92-042-36834016-21Ext: 126

We would appreciate your assistance in communicating this information to members of the Exchange.

Thanking you,

Regards

For Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills Limited

______________

Saleem Abbas

Company Secretary

MILL: Abdullah Shah Ghazi Abad, P.O. Garho, Distt. Thatta

Tel: 0298-775242-44,0300-8200395 Fax : 0298-775245

Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills Limited

Corporate Briefing Session 14 September 2023

Presented by Mr. Muhammad Nasir

FCA - FELLOW MEMBR OF INSTITUTE OF CHARTERED ACCOUNTANT OF PAKISTAN-ICAP

ACA-ASSOCIATED MEMBER OF INSTITUTE OF CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS OF ENGLAND AND WALES - ICAEW

Contents

  1. Company Overview
  2. General Information
  3. Operational Data
  4. Outlook 2023-24
  5. Financial Highlights
  6. Questions & Answers

Company Overview

