Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended December 31, 2021

DIRECTOR'S REPORT

Dear Members,

Assalam-o-Alaikum,

On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to present un-audited Interim Financial Statements of the Company for the first quarter ended on December 31, 2021.

Financial Results

During the period under review the operation of your company resulted in pre-tax loss of Rs. 67.768 million. The financial results are as under:

(Rupees in Thousands) Loss before Taxation (72,714) Taxation 37,819 Loss after Taxation (34,985)

The sugar industry continued to be under pressure. In consistent with prior year, there remained a persistent shortage of sugar cane crop especially in mills' surrounding areas. This scarcity of crop coupled with non-availability of requisite finances resulted in to non-operation of mills during the year

Acknowledgement

The Board would like to place on record its appreciation of all the employees of the company for their dedication and hard work.

Lahore:

March 01, 2022