Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Aben Resources Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABN   CA00289T3064

ABEN RESOURCES LTD.

(ABN)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:33 2022-07-14 pm EDT
0.0350 CAD   -12.50%
04:24pABEN RESOURCES : Amends Private Placement
PU
07/11Aben Resources Announces Private Placement
GL
07/11Aben Resources Announces Private Placement
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aben Resources : Amends Private Placement

07/14/2022 | 04:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Suite 1610 - 777 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver, BC, V7Y 1K4, CANADA

www.abenresources.com

TSX-V Trading Symbol: ABN

Telephone: (604) 687-3376

Email: info@abenresources.com

Facsimile: (604) 687-3119

NEWS RELEASE

January 17, 2022

Aben Resources Grants Incentive Stock Options

Vancouver, BC --Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN) (OTCQB: ABNAF) (Frankfurt: E2L2) ("Aben" or "the Company") announces that it has granted 2,345,800 incentive stock options (the "Options") to its directors, officers, employees and consultants. The Options are exercisable at $0.05 per share for a period of three years from the date of grant. The Options have been granted under and are governed by the terms of the Company's incentive stock option plan.

About Aben Resources:

Aben Resources is a Canadian gold and graphite exploration company with exploration projects in British Columbia, Ontario, and the Yukon Territory. Aben is a well-funded junior exploration company. Cornell McDowell, P.Geo., V.P. of Exploration for Aben Resources, has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release and is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:ABN), visit our Company's web site at www.abenresources.com.

ABEN RESOURCES LTD.

"Jim Pettit"

______________________

JAMES G. PETTIT

President & CEO

For further information contact:

Aben Resources Ltd.

Telephone: 604-687-3376

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: info@abenresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments

that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.comfor further information.

Disclaimer

Aben Resources Ltd. published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 20:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ABEN RESOURCES LTD.
04:24pABEN RESOURCES : Amends Private Placement
PU
07/11Aben Resources Announces Private Placement
GL
07/11Aben Resources Announces Private Placement
GL
07/11Aben Resources Ltd. announced that it expects to receive CAD 0.34 million in funding
CI
07/07Aben Resources Announces Initial Field Work Commencement at the Slocan Graphite Project..
GL
06/08Aben Resources Ltd. Provides an Update on Its 2,387 Hectare Slocan Graphite Project
CI
05/27Aben Resources Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ende..
CI
04/19Aben Resources Loses Over 9% After Providing Project Updates
MT
04/19Aben Resources Provides Project Updates Ahead of 2022 Exploration Programs
AQ
04/19Aben Resources Provides Project Updates Ahead of 2022 Exploration Programs
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,60 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,86 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -10,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5,26 M 4,00 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart ABEN RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Aben Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James Gaydon Pettit Director
Donald Carl Huston Chief Financial Officer & Director
Amanda B. Chow Independent Director
Timothy J. Termuende Independent Director
Simon Christopher Dyakowski Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABEN RESOURCES LTD.-11.11%4
BHP GROUP LIMITED-11.04%126 795
RIO TINTO PLC-1.77%94 993
GLENCORE PLC11.60%64 854
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-10.97%38 862
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-8.41%30 665