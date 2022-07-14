Aben Resources : Amends Private Placement

Suite 1610 - 777 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver, BC, V7Y 1K4, CANADA

January 17, 2022

Aben Resources Grants Incentive Stock Options

Vancouver, BC --Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN) (OTCQB: ABNAF) (Frankfurt: E2L2) ("Aben" or "the Company") announces that it has granted 2,345,800 incentive stock options (the "Options") to its directors, officers, employees and consultants. The Options are exercisable at $0.05 per share for a period of three years from the date of grant. The Options have been granted under and are governed by the terms of the Company's incentive stock option plan.

About Aben Resources:

Aben Resources is a Canadian gold and graphite exploration company with exploration projects in British Columbia, Ontario, and the Yukon Territory. Aben is a well-funded junior exploration company. Cornell McDowell, P.Geo., V.P. of Exploration for Aben Resources, has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release and is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

