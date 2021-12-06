Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Aben Resources Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABN   CA00289T3064

ABEN RESOURCES LTD.

(ABN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aben Resources : Forrest Kerr Gold Project

12/06/2021 | 03:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TSX-V: ABN

| www.abenresources.com

Region

BC's Golden

Triangle

  • Strong Gold Market
  • Historical Success
  • Geological Opportunities
  • New Infrastructure

British Columbia

CANADA

  • FORREST KERR 1 RED CRIS
    2 BRUCEJACK
    3 ESKAY CREEK
    4 SNIP
    5 GALORE CREEK

www.abenresources.com 2

Opportunity

01

Forrest Kerr

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, BC

www.abenresources.com 3

Opportunity Forrest Kerr

PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS

Aben's flagship property, a high-

grade gold discovery located in the heart of a world-class gold district.

23,397 HECTARES

  • Direct road access
  • Existing power line infrastructure

30,000 METRES OF DRILLING

  • 175 drill holes
  • 19,358 soil samples
  • 2,175 rock samples
  • 500 slit samples

NEIGHBOURING SUCCESS

  • GT Gold and Galore Creek to our North
  • Skeena Resource's Snip and Eskay Creek to our South
  • Region is host to many past and producing discoveries

www.abenresources.com 4

Opportunity Forrest Kerr

STRUCTURAL COMPLEX

Geological Model

Claim package consists of a 40 km long north- south belt overlaying rock groups that are host to significant precious metal deposits in the Golden Triangle.

  • Kerr Fault transects entire property
  • Extensive sub-faults and shearing
  • Variable polymetallic mineralization over short distances
  • Inside "The Red Line Theory"
  • Structurally controlled

Forrest Kerr Fault zone transects property on right

www.abenresources.com 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aben Resources Ltd. published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 20:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ABEN RESOURCES LTD.
03:12pABEN RESOURCES : Forrest Kerr Gold Project
PU
11/10Eagle Plains Resources Options Slocan Graphite Project to Aben Resources
MT
11/10Aben Resources Executes Agreement on Slocan Graphite Project in Southern British Columb..
AQ
11/10Aben Resources Executes Agreement on Slocan Graphite Project in Southern British Columb..
CI
11/10ELLIS MARTIN REPORT : Aben Resources Executes Agreement on Slocan Graphite Project in Sou..
AW
11/10ELLIS MARTIN REPORT : Aben Resources (VAN:ABN) Executes Agreement on Slocan Graphite Proje..
AQ
09/07ABEN RESOURCES : Completes Airborne Magnetic Survey at Pringle North Project in Red Lake, ..
MT
09/07Aben Resources Ltd Completes Airborne Magnetic Survey At Pringle North Project in Red L..
CI
09/07ABEN RESOURCES : Completes Airborne Magnetic Survey at Pringle North Project in Red Lake, ..
AQ
08/26Aben Resources Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,43 M -1,12 M -1,12 M
Net cash 2020 1,40 M 1,10 M 1,10 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,55x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6,57 M 5,13 M 5,14 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart ABEN RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Aben Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James Gaydon Pettit Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Donald Carl Huston Chief Financial Officer & Director
Amanda B. Chow Independent Director
Timothy J. Termuende Independent Director
Simon Christopher Dyakowski Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABEN RESOURCES LTD.-28.57%5
BHP GROUP-6.69%140 349
RIO TINTO PLC-16.30%100 384
GLENCORE PLC51.03%61 034
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC15.49%44 004
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.8.48%33 156