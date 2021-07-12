Log in
    ABN   CA00289T3064

ABEN RESOURCES LTD.

(ABN)
Ellis Martin Report: Aben Resources Acquires Red Lake Area Gold Project in Ontario, Canada

07/12/2021 | 07:10am EDT
Acquires Red Lake Area Gold Project in Ontario

Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report, James Pettit of Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) discusses the recent acquisition of the Red Lake Area Gold Project and finalization of plans for the 2021 Work Program at the Forrest Kerr Project.
To listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/106109/abn



About Aben Resources Ltd:

Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) (FRA:E2L2) is a Canadian gold exploration company developing gold-focused projects in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. Aben is a well-funded junior exploration company with over $1.5 million in the Company's treasury. For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (CVE:ABN), visit our Company's web site at www.abenresources.com.



Source:
Aben Resources Ltd



Contact:

Simon Dyakowski
Strategic Advisor
Riley Trimble-Investor Relations

E: info@abenresources.com
T: 604-687-3376
TF: 1-800-567-8181

© ABN Newswire 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,43 M -1,14 M -1,14 M
Net cash 2020 1,40 M 1,12 M 1,12 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,55x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7,72 M 6,19 M 6,19 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James Gaydon Pettit Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Donald Carl Huston Chief Financial Officer & Director
Amanda B. Chow Independent Director
Timothy J. Termuende Independent Director
Simon Christopher Dyakowski Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABEN RESOURCES LTD.-14.29%7
BHP GROUP16.62%170 682
RIO TINTO PLC11.63%140 433
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC23.37%51 116
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.9.05%36 176
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)58.27%18 704