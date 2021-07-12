Ellis Martin Report: Aben Resources Acquires Red Lake Area Gold Project in Ontario, Canada

Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report, James Pettit of Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) discusses the recent acquisition of the Red Lake Area Gold Project and finalization of plans for the 2021 Work Program at the Forrest Kerr Project.

To listen to the Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/106109/abn







About Aben Resources Ltd:



Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) (FRA:E2L2) is a Canadian gold exploration company developing gold-focused projects in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. Aben is a well-funded junior exploration company with over $1.5 million in the Company's treasury. For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (CVE:ABN), visit our Company's web site at www.abenresources.com.





Source:

Aben Resources Ltd





Contact:

Simon Dyakowski Strategic Advisor Riley Trimble-Investor Relations E: info@abenresources.com T: 604-687-3376 TF: 1-800-567-8181