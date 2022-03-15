Log in
    ABG   ES0105200416

ABENGOA, S.A.

(ABG)
Abengoa S A : awarded the contract to expand Tan-Tan desalination plant in Morocco

03/15/2022 | 05:00am EDT
Abengoa awarded the contract to expand Tan-Tan desalination plant in Morocco

March 15, 2022

  • Abengoa, international leader in reverse osmosis water treatment and desalination, continues to add references.
  • The project was awarded by ONEE to the consortium formed by Abengoa and the local company ATNER (Atlas Energie) on February 11.

March 15th, 2022 - Abengoa, an international company that applies innovative technology solutions for sustainable development in the infrastructure, energy and water sectors, in consortium with ATNER (Atlas Energie), a company with more than three decades of experience in the service of water, has been awarded the contract for the expansion of the water treatment plant at the ONEE, has been awarded the contract for the extension of the Tan-Tan desalination plant in the Guelmim-Oued Noun region (Morocco) by the Office National de l'Électricité et de l'Eau potable (ONEE) of the Kingdom of Morocco.

The scope of the project includes the expansion of the Sehb Lharcha demineralization station, from a flow rate of 50 l/s to a final flow rate of 150 l/s. These works are part of an integral project to strengthen the water supply of the city of Tan-Tan.

Abengoa has been present in Morocco for more than 15 years developing world reference projects in the water sector, where the Agadir plant, with a capacity of 275,000 m3/day, is the largest desalination plant designed and conceived for combined use of drinking water and irrigation. It has an associated irrigation network for a surface area of 13,600 ha and can be extended to 400,000 m3/day.

In Morocco, Abengoa has shown its experience in the energy sector as well, executing pioneering projects such as the first solar-gas hybrid power plant in the world, located in Ain Beni Mathar (472 MW), inaugurated in 2010.

Abengoa is a recognized company in the international water market. In the desalination sector alone, it has an installed capacity of 2.8 million m3/day of desalinated water, which will be increased to 4.4 million when the portfolio under execution is completed. The prestigious specialized magazine Engineering News-Record (ENR) awarded Abengoa the first international position in desalination projects in its December 2021 ranking.

Among its recent projects, in addition to the Agadir project, the Taweelah power and water generation complex in the United Arab Emirates, with a production capacity of 909,000 m3/day, is currently in the start-up phase. Also noteworthy are the two largest reverse osmosis desalination plants in Saudi Arabia, each with a capacity of 600,000 m3/d, Jubail 3A, under construction, and Rabigh, which will be commissioned in 2021. As well as the 250,000 m3/d Shuaibah desalination plant, completed in 2019, and the 113,650 m3/d Salalah desalination plant in Oman, completed in 2020, which received the top award in the project of the year category at the MEED 2021 Awards of the International Desalination Association (IDA) last December.

Detail of the desalination plant of Tan-Tan (Morocco).

About Abengoa

Abengoa applies innovative technology solutions for sustainability in the infrastructure, energy and water sectors. (www.abengoa.com)

Communication Department:

Rocío Castro Moreno

Tel: +34 954 93 71 11

E-mail: communication@abengoa.com

Investor Relations & Capital Markets:

Gonzalo Zubiría

Tel: +34 954 93 71 11

E-mail: ir@abengoa.com

And on our blog: http://www.theenergyofchange.com

Disclaimer

Abengoa SA published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 08:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 1 364 M 1 498 M 1 498 M
Net income 2020 -134 M -148 M -148 M
Net Debt 2020 4 584 M 5 036 M 5 036 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,26x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 133 M 146 M 146 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,87x
EV / Sales 2020 3,46x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,6%
