Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Abengoa, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABG   ES0105200416

ABENGOA, S.A.

(ABG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Abengoa S A : is awarded a transmission line for ENGIE's Punta Lomitas project, the largest wind farm in Peru

05/13/2021 | 05:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Abengoa is awarded a transmission line for ENGIE's Punta Lomitas project, the largest wind farm in Peru

May 13, 2021

  • It has been selected for the execution of this 220-kV project that will allow the evacuation of energy from the Punta Lomitas wind farm.
  • With a total capacity of 260 MW, Punta Lomitas will be the largest wind farm in Peru and the first for the ENGIE group in the country.

May 13th, 2021 - Abengoa, the international company that applies innovative technology solutions for sustainability in the infrastructure, energy and water sectors, has been selected by ENGIE Energía Perú, one of the largest electricity generation companies in the country, for the construction of an electricity transmission line that will allow the evacuation of energy from the future 260 MW Punta Lomitas wind farm, located in the southern region of Ica, at National Interconnected Electric System (SEIN).

The works consist of the detailed engineering, construction and implementation of the electric transmission line, of 63 km in 220 kV, double ternary and located near the Peruvian coast between 100 and 650 meters above sea level.

Abengoa will be responsible for developing these works, which include the execution of engineering, procurement, civil works and electromechanical assembly, as well as the commissioning of the different facilities.

With this award, Abengoa consolidates the market's confidence and the company's leadership position in the development of electrical installations around the world and in Peru, where it has been present for more than 26 years and where it has developed relevant electrical and electromechanical assembly projects in the mining sector. In addition, it has positioned itself as a leader in the power transmission and generation sector, having developed more than 4,000 km of power lines and 30 substations in the country.

Tower at the point of connection with the new transmission line.

Click hereto download in HD.

About Abengoa

Abengoa applies innovative technology solutions for sustainability in the infrastructure, energy and water sectors. (www.abengoa.com)

Communication Department:

Marián Ariza

Tel: +34 954 93 71 11

E-mail: communication@abengoa.com

Investor Relations & Capital Markets:

Gonzalo Zubiría

Tel: +34 954 93 71 11

E-mail: ir@abengoa.com

And on our blog: http://www.theenergyofchange.com

Disclaimer

Abengoa SA published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 09:37:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ABENGOA, S.A.
05:38aABENGOA S A  : is awarded a transmission line for ENGIE's Punta Lomitas project,..
PU
04/26ABENGOA S A  : The Plenary of the Seville City Council shows its support and bac..
PU
04/22ABENGOA S A  : certifies its Occupational Health and Safety management system an..
PU
04/21ABENGOA S A  : Representatives of the renewable energy industry sectors discuss ..
PU
04/19ABENGOA S A  : is awarded new transmission works in the United Arab Emirates
PU
04/05ABENGOA S A  : qualifies as a leading company in climate action
PU
03/25ABENGOA S A  : has been awarded the construction of four distribution projects b..
PU
03/22ABENGOA S A  : Agua completes the construction of the Salalah desalination plant..
PU
03/17ABENGOA S A  : Spain's Abengoa requests $297 mln in state aid for Abenewco1 unit
RE
03/08ABENGOA S A  : Tunisian Minister of Agriculture visits the Sousse desalination p..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 1 638 M 1 981 M 1 981 M
Net income 2019 -517 M -626 M -626 M
Net Debt 2019 4 580 M 5 540 M 5 540 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,69x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 107 M 129 M 129 M
EV / Sales 2018 3,28x
EV / Sales 2019 2,92x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,5%
Chart ABENGOA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Abengoa, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joaquin Fernandez de Pierola Marin Chief Executive Officer
Víctor Pastor Fernández Chief Financial Officer
Gonzalo Urquijo Fernández de Araoz Executive Chairman
Miguel Ángel Jiménez-Velasco Mazarío Compliance Officer
Manuel Castro Aladro Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABENGOA, S.A.-15.26%129
VINCI15.74%64 485
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED1.21%32 695
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED7.56%26 442
FERROVIAL, S.A.9.82%21 937
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED3.61%19 513