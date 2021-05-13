Abengoa S A : is awarded a transmission line for ENGIE's Punta Lomitas project, the largest wind farm in Peru

Abengoa is awarded a transmission line for ENGIE's Punta Lomitas project, the largest wind farm in Peru

May 13, 2021

It has been selected for the execution of this 220-kV project that will allow the evacuation of energy from the Punta Lomitas wind farm.

With a total capacity of 260 MW, Punta Lomitas will be the largest wind farm in Peru and the first for the ENGIE group in the country.

May 13th, 2021 - Abengoa, the international company that applies innovative technology solutions for sustainability in the infrastructure, energy and water sectors, has been selected by ENGIE Energía Perú, one of the largest electricity generation companies in the country, for the construction of an electricity transmission line that will allow the evacuation of energy from the future 260 MW Punta Lomitas wind farm, located in the southern region of Ica, at National Interconnected Electric System (SEIN).

The works consist of the detailed engineering, construction and implementation of the electric transmission line, of 63 km in 220 kV, double ternary and located near the Peruvian coast between 100 and 650 meters above sea level.

Abengoa will be responsible for developing these works, which include the execution of engineering, procurement, civil works and electromechanical assembly, as well as the commissioning of the different facilities.

With this award, Abengoa consolidates the market's confidence and the company's leadership position in the development of electrical installations around the world and in Peru, where it has been present for more than 26 years and where it has developed relevant electrical and electromechanical assembly projects in the mining sector. In addition, it has positioned itself as a leader in the power transmission and generation sector, having developed more than 4,000 km of power lines and 30 substations in the country.

Tower at the point of connection with the new transmission line.

