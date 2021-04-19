Log in
Abengoa S A : is awarded new transmission works in the United Arab Emirates

04/19/2021 | 07:03am EDT
Abengoa is awarded new transmission works in the United Arab Emirates

April 19, 2021

  • The project, which will consist of the dismantling of several transmission lines, is valued at € 3.5 million.

April 19th, 2020 - Abengoa, the international company that applies innovative technology solutions for sustainability in the infrastructure, energy and water sectors, through its Transmission and Infrastructure vertical and specifically through its company Abengoa Inabensa, has been awarded a series of works for Transco, the company responsible for power transmission in the emirate of Abu Dhabi (Abu Dhabi Transmission & Despatch Company). The contract is valued at 3.5 million euros.

The company will be responsible for the dismantling of 25.6 km of 400 kV double circuit line and 40.6 km of 220 kV double circuit line for the establishment and modification of the existing Mahawe - Wathva line. These works are expected to last a total of 32 months.

This new award highlights once again the trust placed by Transco in Abengoa, since it is not the first contract awarded to the Spanish engineering company. In the past, the company has completed the transmission lines Al Fayah - Shamka, of 400/220 kV and 23 km, and Fuyairah-Dibba/Fuyairah-Tayween, of 132 kV and 75 km.

Furthermore, this new contract supports Abengoa's track record in the Middle East, where the company has been present for more than 15 years, during which it has successfully completed other projects in the sector, such as the 132/33 kV Al Dreez substation in Oman, or the more recent 132/33kV Samad and Sinaw substations, and 60 km of associated 132 kV overhead transmission lines, also in Oman.

Al Fayah - Shamka transmission line, built by Abengo in the Emirates.

Click here to download in HD.

About Abengoa

Abengoa applies innovative technology solutions for sustainability in the infrastructure, energy and water sectors. (www.abengoa.com)

Communication Department:

Marián Ariza

Tel: +34 954 93 71 11

E-mail: communication@abengoa.com

Investor Relations & Capital Markets:

Gonzalo Zubiría

Tel: +34 954 93 71 11

E-mail: ir@abengoa.com

And on our blog: http://www.theenergyofchange.com

Disclaimer

Abengoa SA published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 11:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
