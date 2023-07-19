Download document (pdf 58 KB) Print

On behalf of Abengoa, Rafael Morales, Director of Business Development for Europe, Africa and the Americas, participated as a speaker in a panel on the renewable energy sector and its environmental footprint.

July 19, 2023 - Abengoa, the international company that applies innovative technology solutions for sustainability in the infrastructure, energy and water sectors, participated in the Africa Spain Cooperation Summit, held in Madrid (Spain) from July 6 to 8, to discuss bilateral issues of common interest between Spain and Africa, such as security and business development.

On behalf of Abengoa, Rafael Morales, Business Development Director for Europe, Africa and America, participated as a speaker in a panel on the renewable energy sector and its environmental footprint. In his speech, Rafael highlighted the milestones achieved by Abengoa for the decarbonization of the African continent, such as the two combined cycle plants hybridized with solar field in Ain Beni Mathar (Morocco, 450 MW) and Hassi R'Mel (Algeria, 150 MW). He also highlighted international reference projects, such as the first commercial-scale solar thermal plant on the African continent, Khi Solar One (50 MW), with tower technology; Kaxu Solar One (100 MW) and Xina Solar (100 MW), both solar thermal plants with parabolic trough collectors. These projects, together with the desalination plants that Abengoa has developed and built under the BOOT (Build, Own, Operate and Transfer) model in Accra (Ghana) and Agadir (Morocco), and the operation and maintenance of several desalination plants in Algeria, are a good example of Abengoa's firm commitment to Africa and its desire to remain in this market.

Abengoa has also reached other milestones on the African continent that were also highlighted in Rafael Morales' speech, such as the 50 years since the construction of the first desalination plant in Libya and one of the first on the continent (Sussa, 1979) or the 50 years of uninterrupted presence in Morocco.

The Africa Spain Cooperation Summit brought together, in a unique setting, heads of state and government, ministers and organizations from the African continent and their Spanish counterparts.

