Abengoa S A : , selected to execute a 500-kV line and an electrical substation in the southern zone of Chile

Abengoa, selected to execute a 500-kV line and an electrical substation in the southern zone of Chile

November 4, 2020

The project corresponds to the expansion plan of the Chilean national transmission system.

November 4th, 2020 - Abengoa (MCE: ABG/P:SM), the international company that applies innovative technology solutions for sustainability in the infrastructure, energy and water sectors, has been selected by Transmisora del Pacífico, a company belonging to the Transelec Group, one of the main Chilean transmission providers, for the execution of works corresponding to the expansion plan of the country's national transmission system.

The scope of the project awarded to Abengoa includes the construction of a 500-kV double-circuit transmission line, called Nueva Tineo - Nueva Ancud, approximately 95 km long, in addition to the expansion of the current Nueva Puerto Montt substation (Tineo). This work will connect with the Nueva Ancud substation, which Abengoa is currently executing. The project also includes the civil works necessary to cross the so-called Chacao Channel, which will allow the continent to be connected with the Island of Chiloé, both separated by this channel.

With this award, Abengoa has consolidated its presence for more than 30 years in the energy distribution sector, in which it has built more than 3,000 km of lines and more than 40 substations.

Image of a transmission line constructed by Abengoa

