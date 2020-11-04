Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  Abengoa, S.A.    ABG   ES0105200416

ABENGOA, S.A.

(ABG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Abengoa S A : , selected to execute a 500-kV line and an electrical substation in the southern zone of Chile

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 06:16am EST

Abengoa, selected to execute a 500-kV line and an electrical substation in the southern zone of Chile

November 4, 2020

  • The project corresponds to the expansion plan of the Chilean national transmission system.

November 4th, 2020 - Abengoa (MCE: ABG/P:SM), the international company that applies innovative technology solutions for sustainability in the infrastructure, energy and water sectors, has been selected by Transmisora del Pacífico, a company belonging to the Transelec Group, one of the main Chilean transmission providers, for the execution of works corresponding to the expansion plan of the country's national transmission system.

The scope of the project awarded to Abengoa includes the construction of a 500-kV double-circuit transmission line, called Nueva Tineo - Nueva Ancud, approximately 95 km long, in addition to the expansion of the current Nueva Puerto Montt substation (Tineo). This work will connect with the Nueva Ancud substation, which Abengoa is currently executing. The project also includes the civil works necessary to cross the so-called Chacao Channel, which will allow the continent to be connected with the Island of Chiloé, both separated by this channel.

With this award, Abengoa has consolidated its presence for more than 30 years in the energy distribution sector, in which it has built more than 3,000 km of lines and more than 40 substations.

Image of a transmission line constructed by Abengoa

Click hereto download in HD.

About Abengoa

Abengoa (MCE: ABG/P:SM) applies innovative technology solutions for sustainability in the infrastructure, energy and water sectors. (www.abengoa.com)

Communication Department:

Marián Ariza

Tel: +34 954 93 71 11

E-mail: communication@abengoa.com

Investor Relations & Capital Markets:

Gonzalo Zubiría

Tel: +34 954 93 71 11

E-mail: ir@abengoa.com

And on our blog: http://www.theenergyofchange.com

Disclaimer

Abengoa SA published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2020 11:15:00 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ABENGOA, S.A.
06:16aABENGOA S A : selected to execute a 500-kV line and an electrical substation in ..
PU
10/05ABENGOA S A : is awarded the construction of a substation and the sectioning of ..
PU
09/29ABENGOA S A : successfully completes a new transmission project in Argentina
PU
09/24ABENGOA S A : advances in the construction of the world's largest solar complex ..
PU
09/21ABENGOA S A : Shuaibah desalination plant built by Abengoa, awarded at the 2020 ..
PU
07/27ABENGOA S A : intends to sign restructuring agreement before July 31
RE
07/24Spain considering guaranteeing credit lines to renewables firm Abengoa - sour..
RE
07/24ABENGOA S A : informs of the decisions adopted by the Board of Directors
PU
07/21ABENGOA S A : Mexico advances in the development of its viability plan
PU
07/14Abengoa postpones final decision on debt deal until July 27
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 1 638 M 1 912 M 1 912 M
Net income 2019 -517 M -604 M -604 M
Net Debt 2019 4 580 M 5 349 M 5 349 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,69x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 133 M 156 M 155 M
EV / Sales 2018 3,28x
EV / Sales 2019 2,92x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart ABENGOA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Abengoa, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Joaquin Fernandez de Pierola Marin Chief Executive Officer
Gonzalo Urquijo Fernández de Araoz Executive Chairman
Víctor Pastor Fernández Chief Financial Officer
Manuel Castro Aladro Lead Independent Director
José Luis del Valle Doblado Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABENGOA, S.A.-15.26%156
VINCI SA-26.93%47 706
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-8.19%32 434
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-8.75%18 578
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-27.04%17 848
FERROVIAL, S.A.-26.77%16 962
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group