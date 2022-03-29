Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Spain
  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  Abengoa, S.A.
  News
  Summary
ABENGOA, S.A.

Abengoa S A : , shortlisted in the Global Water Intelligence 2022 awards

03/29/2022 | 04:14am EDT
Abengoa, shortlisted in the Global Water Intelligence 2022 awards

March 29, 2022

  • The company has been shortlisted in the category of desalination plant of the year for Rabigh 3 (Saudi Arabia).
  • The organization has highlighted that "Rabigh 3 is the most energy efficient desalination plant".
  • Voting is open from today until April 25 for subscribers to Global Water Intelligence magazine, or the Water Desalination Report.
  • The winners will be announced on May 17 during the Global Water Summit.

March 29, 2022 - Abengoa, an international company that applies innovative technology solutions for sustainable development in the infrastructure, energy and water sectors, has been nominated in the awards organized annually by the prestigious water industry publication Global Water Intelligences (GWI), which this year has selected Abengoa as shortlisted in the category of desalination plant of the year for the Rabigh 3 project.

The organization highlighted the Rabigh 3 project as "the most energy efficient ever to be built, accounting for its size, location and source water quality. The use of a managed pressure centre approach to reverse osmosis allows for a more efficient use of fewer, larger and more efficient high-pressure pumps. Alongside other innovations, this means the plant operates at an average power consumption rate of around 3.1kWh/m3, smashing the 3.5kWh/m3 benchmark set by the client and outlining a future for energy efficiency on the largest scale."

Abengoa is competing in the Desalination Plant of the Year category with Atacama Desalination Plant (Chile), Palm Jumeirah rehabilitation (Dubai) and West Morgan PFAS Project. The voting process for subscribers to the Global Water Intelligence magazine, or the Water Desalination Report, is open from today until April 25. The winners will be announced on May 17 during the Global Water Summit.

Rabigh 3, a world reference in desalination

Rabigh 3, with a capacity of 600,000 m3/day, and located in Saudi Arabia, is the largest reverse osmosis desalination plant in commercial operation in the world. Abengoa has recently obtained the plant's acceptance certificate from ACWA Power, together with its partners, SepcoIII (Power China) and Sidem (Veolia). The plant, which is already supplying water to the grid at full capacity, ensures the supply of drinking water to more than three million people in the cities of Makkah, Al-Mokarramah, Jeddah and Mastorah.

This project is a global benchmark because of its design, which allows it to reduce energy consumption and increase plant availability. It has also recently obtained a Guinness World Record for being the largest reverse osmosis desalination plant in the world.

Clic hereto download in HD.

About Abengoa

Abengoa applies innovative technology solutions for sustainability in the infrastructure, energy and water sectors. (www.abengoa.com)

Communication Department:

Rocío Castro Moreno

Tel: +34 954 93 71 11

E-mail: communication@abengoa.com

Investor Relations & Capital Markets:

Gonzalo Zubiría

Tel: +34 954 93 71 11

E-mail: ir@abengoa.com

And on our blog: http://www.theenergyofchange.com

Disclaimer

Abengoa SA published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 08:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
