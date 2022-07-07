Log in
    ABG   ES0105200416

ABENGOA, S.A.

(ABG)
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  07:26 2020-07-14 am EDT
0.0161 EUR   +56.31%
Alcogroup, Agroetanol charged by EU over ethanol benchmarks cartel

07/07/2022 | 06:11am EDT
BRUSSELS, July 7 (Reuters) - Belgium's Alcogroup and Sweden's Agroetanol were charged by EU antitrust regulators on Thursday with taking part in a bioethanol benchmarks cartel in previous years which could lead to fines.

The EU competition enforcer fined Spain's Abengoa 20 million euros last year for rigging ethanol benchmarks as part of a crackdown on such practices.

Abengoa admitted wrongdoing in return for a reduced fine but Alcogroup and Agroetanol disagreed with the European Commission which sent a charge sheet called a statement of objections to the companies on Thursday.

Agroetanol is made up of Lantmannen and its subsidiary Lantmannen Agroetanol AB.

"We are concerned that the companies' conduct harmed competition in the market for the supply of biofuels, which contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. With artificially inflated biofuel prices, Green Deal objectives are also undermined," Commission Vice-President Margarethe Vestager said in a statement.

The Commission had previously said the cartel took place from September 2011 to May 2014.

Alcogroup and Agroetanol, which risk fines up to 10% of their global turnover if found guilty of wrongdoing, can submit their arguments in writing and also ask for a closed door hearing before the Commission makes a final decision. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABENGOA, S.A. 56.31% 0.0161 Delayed Quote.-15.26%
AC (AC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.83% 1.09 End-of-day quote.-20.73%
S&P GSCI BIO FUEL INDEX 2.06% 170.4179 Real-time Quote.-1.26%
Financials ()
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 133 M 135 M -
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Joaquin Fernandez de Pierola Marin Chief Executive Officer
Víctor Pastor Fernández Chief Financial Officer
Clemente Fernandez Gonzalez Chairman
Miguel Ángel Jiménez-Velasco Mazarío Compliance Officer
Moreno Alfonso Murat Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABENGOA, S.A.-15.26%135
VINCI-8.88%48 650
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED7.00%33 451
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-17.86%27 669
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED6.74%21 412
FERROVIAL, S.A.-9.98%18 392