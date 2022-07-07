Alcogroup, Agroetanol charged by EU over ethanol benchmarks cartel

BRUSSELS, July 7 (Reuters) - Belgium's Alcogroup and
Sweden's Agroetanol were charged by EU antitrust regulators on
Thursday with taking part in a bioethanol benchmarks cartel in
previous years which could lead to fines.
The EU competition enforcer fined Spain's Abengoa
20 million euros last year for rigging ethanol benchmarks as
part of a crackdown on such practices.
Abengoa admitted wrongdoing in return for a reduced fine but
Alcogroup and Agroetanol disagreed with the European Commission
which sent a charge sheet called a statement of objections to
the companies on Thursday.
Agroetanol is made up of Lantmannen and its subsidiary
Lantmannen Agroetanol AB.
"We are concerned that the companies' conduct harmed
competition in the market for the supply of biofuels, which
contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. With
artificially inflated biofuel prices, Green Deal objectives are
also undermined," Commission Vice-President Margarethe Vestager
said in a statement.
The Commission had previously said the cartel took place
from September 2011 to May 2014.
Alcogroup and Agroetanol, which risk fines up to 10% of
their global turnover if found guilty of wrongdoing, can submit
their arguments in writing and also ask for a closed door
hearing before the Commission makes a final decision.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Jason Neely)