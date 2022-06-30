Log in
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Abengoa, S.A.
    ABG   ES0105200416

ABENGOA, S.A.

(ABG)
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  07:26 2020-07-14 am EDT
0.0161 EUR   +56.31%
03:14pSpain's Abengoa asks to start insolvency proceedings for main unit
RE
06/28Spain rejects state aid for Abengoa unit, bringing it closer to bankruptcy
RE
06/27ABENGOA S A : participates in the selection process for the development of the largest desalination plant in Africa
PU
Spain's Abengoa asks to start insolvency proceedings for main unit

06/30/2022 | 03:14pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An Abengoa logo is seen in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish engineering and energy group Abengoa SA has begun insolvency proceedings for its main unit, the company said on Thursday in a filing to the stock market supervisor.

The measure follows rejection by the Spanish government on Tuesday of a request for 249 million euros ($261.2 million) in state aid for the Abenewco 1 unit that would have given it more time to consider a takeover bid from U.S. private equity firm TerraMar Capital.

The Seville-based business had borrowed heavily for more than a decade to fund an aggressive expansion into clean energy from its traditional infrastructure projects.

In February 2021, Abengoa started voluntary bankruptcy proceedings after its creditors refused to extend a deadline for negotiating a restructuring agreement.

Abenewco 1, which holds the majority of its parent company's assets and liabilities and employs most of the group's 13,500 staff, was not part of those insolvency proceedings.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado and Isla Binnie; Editing by Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 1 364 M 1 428 M 1 428 M
Net income 2020 -134 M -141 M -141 M
Net Debt 2020 4 584 M 4 800 M 4 800 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,26x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 133 M 139 M 139 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,87x
EV / Sales 2020 3,46x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Joaquin Fernandez de Pierola Marin Chief Executive Officer
Víctor Pastor Fernández Chief Financial Officer
Clemente Fernandez Gonzalez Chairman
Miguel Ángel Jiménez-Velasco Mazarío Compliance Officer
Moreno Alfonso Murat Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABENGOA, S.A.-15.26%139
VINCI-6.88%51 109
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED10.60%34 613
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-18.32%27 539
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED5.70%21 376
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED-4.48%18 935