Spain's Abengoa asks to start insolvency proceedings for main unit

The measure follows rejection by the Spanish government on Tuesday of a request for 249 million euros ($261.2 million) in state aid for the Abenewco 1 unit that would have given it more time to consider a takeover bid from U.S. private equity firm TerraMar Capital.

The Seville-based business had borrowed heavily for more than a decade to fund an aggressive expansion into clean energy from its traditional infrastructure projects.

In February 2021, Abengoa started voluntary bankruptcy proceedings after its creditors refused to extend a deadline for negotiating a restructuring agreement.

Abenewco 1, which holds the majority of its parent company's assets and liabilities and employs most of the group's 13,500 staff, was not part of those insolvency proceedings.

