Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  ABEO    ABEO   FR0013185857

ABEO

(ABEO)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 02/05 11:35:25 am
10.65 EUR   +1.91%
02/07ABEO : health crisis continues to impact Q3 business activity
PU
2020ABEO : publishes H1 2020/21 earnings
PU
2020ABEO : ABEO publishes H1 2020/21 earnings
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ABEO: health crisis continues to impact Q3 business activity

02/08/2021 | 02:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ABEO: health crisis continues to impact Q3 business activity (08/02/2021 07:30)

Renewed confidence in operating performance resilience

ABEO, a world leader in sports and leisure equipment, today announces its revenue and order intake for the nine months of its 2020/21 financial year ended 31 December 2020.

€m
Unaudited 		2020/2021 2019/2020 Change Change (LFL)1
Q3 revenue 46.2 59.8 -22.8% -21.8%
Sports 23.5 29.4 -20.2% -19.5%
Sportainment & Climbing 8.3 14.8 -43.9% -41.6%
Changing Rooms 14.4 15.7 -7.9% -7.4%
9-month revenues 130.0 181.7 -28.5% -27.9%
Sports 61.9 86.1 -28.1% -27.8%
Sportainment & Climbing 28.6 46.6 -38.6% -37.3%
Changing Rooms 39.4 49.0 -19.4% -19.2%
YTD order intake (31/12)2 126.1 183.3 -31.2% -30.8%
  1. : refers to the change in revenue over a comparable period and at constant consolidation scope, excluding the impact of currency fluctuations.
  2. : non-financial data - to measure the sales momentum of its business activities, the Group uses the quantified amount of its order intake over a given period, inter alia. The sales momentum indicator represents the aggregate value of all orders booked over the relevant period, as compared to the same period for the previous financial year.

Continued recovery in the Sports and Changing Rooms divisions

ABEO posted Q3 2020/21 revenues of €46.2m, down 22.8% (-21.8% at constant exchange rates) compared to Q3 2019/20. During this period, the Group continued to operate under adverse market conditions due to the tightening of lockdown measures. Nonetheless, ABEO quickly adapted its organization to generate revenues almost similar to those of the previous quarter (€49.0m) and well above Q1 revenues (€34.8m).

Sports division revenues rose €1m compared to the previous quarter, with positive momentum in gymnastics, which declined sharply at the start of the financial year.

The Sportainment & Climbing division continues to suffer the worst consequences of the health crisis, exacerbated by the new lockdowns introduced during the quarter. In the United States, business was hit hard by the threefold health, economic and political crisis.

The Changing Rooms division continued to recover and posted growth in December in France and Germany.

Accordingly, ABEO posted revenues of €130m for the first nine months of 2020/21, down 28.5% year-on-year (-27.9% at constant exchange rates).

Trends and outlook

Nine-month order intake at 31 December 2020 amounted to €126.1m, down 31.2% (-30.8% at constant exchange rates) from the previous year as a consequence of the pandemic shock. Q3 order intake remained similar to the Q2 performance (-25%), with a sharp upswing in the Sports and Changing Rooms divisions.

In view of the uncertainty surrounding the development of the pandemic, visibility over a return to normal business remains poor and ABEO is pursuing the roll-out of its performance plan in order to safeguard profitability and optimise cash generation without jeopardising its ability to recover.

The resilient H1 2020/21 operating performance (recurring EBITDA margin of 9.8%) renews the Group's confidence in achieving its target to lower significantly the operating breakeven point.

17 May 2021 after close of trading 2020/21 annual revenue

Find out more at www.abeo-bourse.com

ABOUT ABEO
ABEO is a major player in the sports and leisure market. The Group posted turnover of € 235.7 million for the year ended 31 March 2020, 74% of which was generated outside France, and has 1,677 employees.
ABEO is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of sports and leisure equipment. It also provides assistance in implementing projects to professional customers in the following sectors: specialised sports halls and clubs, leisure centres, education, local authorities, construction professionals, etc.
ABEO has a unique global offering, and operates in a wide variety of market segments, including gymnastics apparatus and landing mats, team sports equipment, physical education, climbing walls, leisure equipment and changing room fittings. The Group has a portfolio of strong brands which partner sports federations and are featured at major sporting events, including the Olympic Games.
ABEO (ISIN code: FR0013185857, ABEO) is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C.

Contacts

For any questions relating to this press release or the ABEO Group, please contact ACTUS finance & communication

Investor relations - Corinne Puissant [email protected] Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77

Press relations - Serena Boni [email protected] Tel: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92

Cette publication dispose du service 'Actusnews SECURITY MASTER'.
- SECURITY MASTERKey :lpieaZdrlpnJx56daMaba2aYa5lpw2PGmZaWxWJvlJiXbG1gnGdlbJ2WZm9ommdu
- Pour contrôler cette clé :https://www.security-master-key.com.

Disclaimer

Abeo SA published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 07:00:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ABEO
02/07ABEO : health crisis continues to impact Q3 business activity
PU
2020ABEO : publishes H1 2020/21 earnings
PU
2020ABEO : ABEO publishes H1 2020/21 earnings
AN
2020ABEO : Technological and commercial alliance between ABEO and VOGO
AN
2020ABEO : achieves a gradual recovery in Q2 2020/21
PU
2020ABEO : ABEO achieves a gradual recovery in Q2 2020/21
AN
2020ABEO : renews partnership with FIBA until 2024 and will supply the FIBA Basketba..
PU
2020ABEO : ABEO renews partnership with FIBA until 2024 and will supply the FIBA Bas..
AN
2020ABEO Q1 2020/21 : Business gradually resumed, performance plan rolled out
PU
2020ABEO : ABEO Q1 2020/21: Business gradually resumed, performance plan rolled out
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 182 M 219 M 219 M
Net income 2021 -2,08 M -2,50 M -2,50 M
Net Debt 2021 89,7 M 108 M 108 M
P/E ratio 2021 -82,6x
Yield 2021 0,05%
Capitalization 79,9 M 96,2 M 96,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,93x
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 1 439
Free-Float 39,1%
Chart ABEO
Duration : Period :
ABEO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABEO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 12,50 €
Last Close Price 10,65 €
Spread / Highest target 40,8%
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Olivier Estèves Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Liz Musch Independent Director
Marine Charles Independent Director
Jacques Janssen Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Blandine Roche Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABEO-12.35%96
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.-2.25%43 675
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.13.37%3 415
ASICS CORPORATION-3.79%3 306
CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY28.20%2 899
TECHNOGYM S.P.A.-3.73%2 154
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ