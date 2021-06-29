ABEO : Promising commercial launch for VOGOSCOPE - A unique international offering from the joint venture established by ABEO and VOGO

Promising commercial launch for VOGOSCOPE - A unique international offering from the joint venture established by ABEO and VOGO (29/06/2021 18:00)

ABEO (ISIN FR0013185857, ABEO) and VOGO (ISIN FR0011532225, ALVGO) announce the first commercial success of their VOGOSCOPE solution, the first 'turnkey' kit for multi-camera capture and Live & Replay video broadcasting for amateur sports, training centres and local authorities.

VOGOSCOPE, easy-to-use and versatile video tools dedicated to sports coaches and technical staff (improving athletes' sporting performance), also allows fans to watch competitions that are not captured nor televised.

Confirmation of the potential of VOGOSCOPE: a valuable answer to the new challenges faced by professional and amateur sport

Since the end of 2020, the solution has been rapidly adopted by a number of organisations in several different sports, including the Tony Parker Adéquat Academy (Lyon), Montpellier Beach Volleyball, the French Surfing Federation and the French Dance Federation.

In accordance with the business plan announced by ABEO and VOGO, roll-out of the solution has been stepped up in early 2021, with many successes already in a wide range of sports, both indoor and outdoor, including contracts with CREPS (Resource, Expertise and Sports Performance Centres) in Nantes and Ile-de-France region, which wanted to operate modern and connected video solutions to analyse performance.

In addition to training centres, contracts have also been awarded by several professional clubs, including the set up in Stade Brutus for training sessions and matches of the Catalan Dragons (a XIII rugby club playing in the English Super League), Paris Basketball, as well as ice-hockey club the Vipers.

Using a combination of underwater and surface cameras, the VOGOSCOPE solution is also implemented for training high-level swimmers, recreational swimming and aquatic events for the general public, where multi-angle video solutions provide coaches, swimmers and spectators with a unique experience.

The CNA (Circle of Swimmers of Antibes) and the UCPA - the future operator of the new nautical stadium in Mérignac (preparation centre for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games) - have both chosen the VOGOSCOPE solution for their aquatic infrastructure and events.

Olympic medallist Alain Bernard, member of the management committee and coach for the CNA, says: 'VOGOSCOPE enables you to instantly watch the swimmers' movements underwater, to calculate the position of their arms and legs while swimming, to correct them at the edge of the pool during training sessions, and to debrief them in detail when they come out of the water.'

In June 2021, a new VOGOSCOPE service has been launched, incorporating the 'Virtual Seat' solution. This innovation allows event organisers to sell tickets to fans in order to watch sporting events that are not captured or televised, thereby increasing its commercial potential in France, as well as internationally among federations and clubs.

VOGOSCOPE therefore boasts the potential to boost awareness of sports and events currently subject to low media coverage and offers organisers an opportunity to monetise their events. This kit also meets new challenges impacting the sporting world, which now needs to find new channels for interacting with fans and come up with new revenue models.

A first significant success in the roll-out of this new VOGOSCOPE service has been achieved with the Belgian Gymnastics Federation, for the selection of gymnasts for the next Olympic Games and during the FIT Challenge on 26 and 27 June in Ghent.

Going international - ABEO's global sales network set for ramp-up

Building on these initial successes, VOGO and ABEO are stepping up the worldwide roll-out of their solutions, in Europe and North America.

Bill Wild, Director of ABEO North America, says: 'All our teams are now set to expand the VOGOSCOPE solution and open up new international markets for ABEO brands by offering our clients VOGOSCOPE's professional and fan capabilities. These solutions fully meet the new performance and monetisation challenges experienced by sports markets.'

For more information about the VOGOSCOPE solution: https://vogoscope.com/

Discover the 'virtual seat' solution from VOGOSCOPE

ABOUT ABEO ABEO is a major player in the sports and leisure market. The Group posted turnover of € 174 million for the year ended 31 March 2021, 73% of which was generated outside France, and has 1,339 employees.

ABEO is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of sports and leisure equipment. It also provides assistance in implementing projects to professional customers in the following sectors: specialised sports halls and clubs, leisure centres, education, local authorities, construction professionals, etc.

ABEO has a unique global offering, and operates in a wide variety of market segments, including gymnastics apparatus and landing mats, team sports equipment, physical education, climbing walls, leisure equipment and changing room fittings. The Group has a portfolio of strong brands which partner sports federations and are featured at major sporting events, including the Olympic Games.

ABEO (ISIN code: FR0013185857, ABEO) is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C.

ABOUT VOGO In the Sports sector, VOGO is a leading international player with its audio-visual solutions for fans and professionals alike, through its two flagship brands: VOGOSPORT and VOKKERO. For professionals, VOGO offers analysis and decision-making tools (referee assistance, medical diagnostics, coaching). VOGO's disruptive solution for fans transforms the stadium experience by providing multi-camera content on demand for tablets and smartphones, no matter how many people are connected. VOGO also operates in the Industry and Healthcare sectors. All of the Group's technologies are patent-protected. VOGO operates in France (Montpellier, Paris and Grenoble) and in North America, with an office in New York. It operates indirectly in other countries through its network of 35 distributors. The Group has been listed on the Euronext Growth stock market since November 2018 (ISIN code: FR0011532225 - ALVGO). It also joined the European Tech40 in 2020.

