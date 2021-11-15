Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. ABEO SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABEO   FR0013185857

ABEO SA

(ABEO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ABEO : posts H1 2021/22 revenue up 14.1% and solid order intake up 25.7%

11/15/2021 | 01:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ABEO posts H1 2021/22 revenue up 14.1% and solid order intake up 25.7% (15/11/2021 07:30)

ABEO, a world leader in sports and leisure equipment, today announces its revenue and order intake for the first half of its 2021/22 financial year (from 1 April to 30 September 2021).

€m
Unaudited 		2021/2022 2020/2021 Change Change LFL1
Q2 revenue 51.7 49.0 +5.4% +4.8%
Sports 24.8 22.5 +10.6% +9.8%
Sportainment & Climbing 11.2 11.7 -4.8% -4.7%
Changing Rooms 15.7 14.8 +5.6% +4.8%
H1 revenue 95.6 83.8 +14.1% +13.8%
Sports 45.1 38.4 +17.4% +17.0%
Sportainment & Climbing 20.0 20.4 -1.5% -1.0%
Changing Rooms 30.5 25.0 +21.9% +21.2%
YTD order intake (30/09)2 104.4 83.1 +25.7% +25.7%

1 : refers to the change in revenue over a comparable period and at constant consolidation scope, excluding the impact of currency fluctuations.

2 : non-financial data - to measure the sales momentum of its business activities, the Group uses the quantified amount of its order intake over a given period, inter alia. The sales momentum indicator represents the aggregate value of all orders booked over the relevant period, as compared to the same period for the previous financial year.

In the second quarter of 2021/22, ABEO continued its business recovery and recorded its best quarter in terms of volume since the beginning of the Covid-19 health crisis, albeit curbed by a challenging comparison base. As a reminder, Q2 2020/21 business was boosted by a catch-up effect following the end of the first Covid-19 lockdown. Q2 2021/22 revenue amounted to €51.7m, up 5.4% (up 4.8% at constant exchange rates).

The performance of the Sports division, up 10.6% for the second quarter, was mainly driven by the gymnastics business. The Sportainment & Climbing division, down by a limited 4.8%, returned to business volume sequential growth (up 27.3% compared to the previous quarter), maintaining the upward momentum in its core business. Lastly, quarterly revenue for the Changing Rooms division remained buoyant, up 5.6%.

As a result, ABEO posted revenue of €95.6m for H1 2020/21, up 14.1% (up 13.8% at constant exchange rates) compared with the same period last year, driven by the recovery in the Sports and Changing Rooms divisions.

Favourable outlook for 2021/22

H2 2021/22 business will benefit from a consolidated order backlog with €104.4m order intake at 30 September 2021, up 25.7%. Order intake increased in all divisions, including a marked turnaround in the US Sportainment market.

Encouraged by the continuing impact of the performance plan and a positive business trend, the Group remains confident in its ability to maintain strong momentum coupled with a sturdy operating performance. Nevertheless, ABEO will continue to track developments in the pandemic while exercising caution with regard to the ongoing unprecedented global crisis in terms of supply and pressure on raw material prices.

ABEO brands still on the front line

After more than 40 years of experience in the service of gymnastics, Gymnova has once again been chosen as the official supplier of the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool in 2022. This partnership is a further recognition of the quality of the Group's products and French expertise.

A total of 550 gymnasts from 75 countries will participate in the world event, which will take place at Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena from 29 October to 6 November 2022.

Gymnova was also chosen to equip three other major gymnastics events in 2022: two World Cups to be held in Cairo in the spring and Paris in the autumn, as well as the Commonwealth Games to be held in Birmingham in summer.

The EP brand will also be in the spotlight and will accompany the Salt Lake City and Villars Climbing World Cups in the coming months.

The agreement between Schelde Sports and FIBA will also allow the brand to equip the European Championship in the Czech Republic, Georgia, Italy and Germany from 1-18 September 2022, the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, which will be held in Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines from 25 August to 10 September 2023, and the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games.

»»»»»»»»»»>

8 December 2021 after close of trading 2021/22 H1 results

Find more at www.abeo-bourse.com

ABOUT ABEO
ABEO is a major player in the sports and leisure market. The Group posted turnover of € 174 million for the year ended 31 March 2021, 73% of which was generated outside France, and has 1,339 employees.
ABEO is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of sports and leisure equipment. It also provides assistance in implementing projects to professional customers in the following sectors: specialised sports halls and clubs, leisure centres, education, local authorities, construction professionals, etc.
ABEO has a unique global offering, and operates in a wide variety of market segments, including gymnastics apparatus and landing mats, team sports equipment, physical education, climbing walls, leisure equipment and changing room fittings. The Group has a portfolio of strong brands which partner sports federations and are featured at major sporting events, including the Olympic Games.
ABEO (ISIN code: FR0013185857, ABEO) is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C.

Contacts

For any questions relating to this press release or the ABEO Group, please contact ACTUS finance & communication

Investor relations - Corinne Puissant [email protected] Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77

Press relations - Serena Boni [email protected] Tel: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92

This publication embed " Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTERKey:yZublJabYmaUnpucZchrbGhpa5xjkpKUbGialWVulsiaaGlnlZlqmcqWZnBinm5o
- Check this key:https://www.security-master-key.com.

Disclaimer

Abeo SA published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 06:39:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ABEO SA
01:40aABEO : posts H1 2021/22 revenue up 14.1% and solid order intake up 25.7%
PU
01:35aABEO SA : ABEO posts H1 2021/22 revenue up 14.1% and solid order intake up 25.7%
AN
11/11GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Daimler, Delivery Hero, Foxconn, China Evergrande, Kraft Heinz...
11/08Abéo Takes Over Belgian Gymnastics Equipment Distributor Eurogym
MT
11/08ABEO strengthens its position in Belgium with the acquisition of Eurogym, a distributor..
PU
11/08ABEO SA : ABEO strengthens its position in Belgium with the acquisition of Eurogym, a dist..
AN
11/08Ab?o SA acquired Eurogym Bvba from Lieven Vercruyssen.
CI
08/19ABEO : 19/08/2021 - Great success for the Tokyo Olympics!
PU
08/16ABEO : 16/08/2021 - GYMNOVA, Supplier of the European Acrobatic Gymnastics Championships
PU
08/1313/08/2021 - SPORTSAFE : Ecology; a new fleet of vehicles
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 208 M 238 M 238 M
Net income 2022 6,89 M 7,89 M 7,89 M
Net Debt 2022 81,1 M 92,9 M 92,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,3x
Yield 2022 2,06%
Capitalization 112 M 128 M 129 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 1 316
Free-Float 35,9%
Chart ABEO SA
Duration : Period :
ABEO SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABEO SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 14,95 €
Average target price 23,00 €
Spread / Average Target 53,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olivier Estèves Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mathieu Baiardi Director-Administrative & Finance
Marine Charles Independent Director
Marc-Olivier Strauss-Kahn Independent Director
Manuela Borella Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABEO SA23.05%128
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.-67.56%14 915
CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY21.66%5 433
ASICS CORPORATION45.51%4 631
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.35.55%4 046
MIPS AB (PUBL)126.80%3 498