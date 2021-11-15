ABEO posts H1 2021/22 revenue up 14.1% and solid order intake up 25.7% (15/11/2021 07:30)

ABEO, a world leader in sports and leisure equipment, today announces its revenue and order intake for the first half of its 2021/22 financial year (from 1 April to 30 September 2021).

Unaudited 2021/2022 2020/2021 Change Change LFL1 Q2 revenue 51.7 49.0 +5.4% +4.8% Sports 24.8 22.5 +10.6% +9.8% Sportainment & Climbing 11.2 11.7 -4.8% -4.7% Changing Rooms 15.7 14.8 +5.6% +4.8% H1 revenue 95.6 83.8 +14.1% +13.8% Sports 45.1 38.4 +17.4% +17.0% Sportainment & Climbing 20.0 20.4 -1.5% -1.0% Changing Rooms 30.5 25.0 +21.9% +21.2% YTD order intake (30/09)2 104.4 83.1 +25.7% +25.7%

1 : refers to the change in revenue over a comparable period and at constant consolidation scope, excluding the impact of currency fluctuations.

2 : non-financial data - to measure the sales momentum of its business activities, the Group uses the quantified amount of its order intake over a given period, inter alia. The sales momentum indicator represents the aggregate value of all orders booked over the relevant period, as compared to the same period for the previous financial year.

In the second quarter of 2021/22, ABEO continued its business recovery and recorded its best quarter in terms of volume since the beginning of the Covid-19 health crisis, albeit curbed by a challenging comparison base. As a reminder, Q2 2020/21 business was boosted by a catch-up effect following the end of the first Covid-19 lockdown. Q2 2021/22 revenue amounted to €51.7m, up 5.4% (up 4.8% at constant exchange rates).

The performance of the Sports division, up 10.6% for the second quarter, was mainly driven by the gymnastics business. The Sportainment & Climbing division, down by a limited 4.8%, returned to business volume sequential growth (up 27.3% compared to the previous quarter), maintaining the upward momentum in its core business. Lastly, quarterly revenue for the Changing Rooms division remained buoyant, up 5.6%.

As a result, ABEO posted revenue of €95.6m for H1 2020/21, up 14.1% (up 13.8% at constant exchange rates) compared with the same period last year, driven by the recovery in the Sports and Changing Rooms divisions.

Favourable outlook for 2021/22

H2 2021/22 business will benefit from a consolidated order backlog with €104.4m order intake at 30 September 2021, up 25.7%. Order intake increased in all divisions, including a marked turnaround in the US Sportainment market.

Encouraged by the continuing impact of the performance plan and a positive business trend, the Group remains confident in its ability to maintain strong momentum coupled with a sturdy operating performance. Nevertheless, ABEO will continue to track developments in the pandemic while exercising caution with regard to the ongoing unprecedented global crisis in terms of supply and pressure on raw material prices.

ABEO brands still on the front line

After more than 40 years of experience in the service of gymnastics, Gymnova has once again been chosen as the official supplier of the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool in 2022. This partnership is a further recognition of the quality of the Group's products and French expertise.

A total of 550 gymnasts from 75 countries will participate in the world event, which will take place at Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena from 29 October to 6 November 2022.

Gymnova was also chosen to equip three other major gymnastics events in 2022: two World Cups to be held in Cairo in the spring and Paris in the autumn, as well as the Commonwealth Games to be held in Birmingham in summer.

The EP brand will also be in the spotlight and will accompany the Salt Lake City and Villars Climbing World Cups in the coming months.

The agreement between Schelde Sports and FIBA will also allow the brand to equip the European Championship in the Czech Republic, Georgia, Italy and Germany from 1-18 September 2022, the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, which will be held in Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines from 25 August to 10 September 2023, and the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games.

8 December 2021 after close of trading 2021/22 H1 results

Find more at www.abeo-bourse.com

ABOUT ABEO ABEO is a major player in the sports and leisure market. The Group posted turnover of € 174 million for the year ended 31 March 2021, 73% of which was generated outside France, and has 1,339 employees.

ABEO is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of sports and leisure equipment. It also provides assistance in implementing projects to professional customers in the following sectors: specialised sports halls and clubs, leisure centres, education, local authorities, construction professionals, etc.

ABEO has a unique global offering, and operates in a wide variety of market segments, including gymnastics apparatus and landing mats, team sports equipment, physical education, climbing walls, leisure equipment and changing room fittings. The Group has a portfolio of strong brands which partner sports federations and are featured at major sporting events, including the Olympic Games.

ABEO (ISIN code: FR0013185857, ABEO) is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C.

