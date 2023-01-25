Advanced search
    ABEO   FR0013185857

ABEO SA

(ABEO)
  Report
2023-01-25
19.60 EUR   -1.75%
Abeo Sa : Spieth America, ABEO's brand, named for the first-time official supplier for USA Gymnastics through 2029
AT
Abéo SA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Abeo Sa : ABEO: Solid H1 2022/23 earnings amid complex economic environment
AT
Abeo Sa : Spieth America, ABEOs brand, named for the first-time official supplier for USA Gymnastics through 2029

01/25/2023 | 12:20pm EST
ABEO, a world leader in sports and leisure equipment, today announces that Spieth America, ABEO's brand, has joined the USA Gymnastics partnership family as an Official Equipment Supplier.

Spieth America will serve as the Official Gymnastics Equipment Supplier for the USA Gymnastics Elite and National Team Programs for men's and women's artistic gymnastics and for the acrobatic, parkour, rhythmic and trampoline & tumbling disciplines at all levels, from development through Elite.

Spieth, whose products are internationally renowned for their quality, will provide the USAG with the benefit of his expertise from a long history of supplying World Championships (90) and Olympic Games (12) around the world.

We are so excited and proud to welcome Spieth America into our partnership family for the first time,USA Gymnastics President and CEO Li Li Leung said. “With them, we are able to serve a broad range of needs for the gymnastics community. We look forward to our collaboration over the next six years.

As part of a partnership that extends through 2029, Spieth America will supply equipment for roughly 15 competitive events annually, including USA Gymnastics' premier events, National Team camps, national events in non-artistic disciplines at a range of competitive levels, and international events hosted by USA Gymnastics. It also includes support for elite programs and athlete health and wellness initiatives.

ABEO Group CEO Olivier Estèves made the following comments: We are extremely honored and elated to partner with USA Gymnastics for the first time to supply all premier events. Our main objective is to keep gymnasts safe so that the athletes can perform in optimal conditions of creativity and inspiration. We are fully committed to a true partnership where we collaborate to deliver on all USA Gymnastics' goals. The confidence of the USA Gymnastics , through major national and international competitions, ensures ABEO a high visibility on the American market.

The USA Gymnastics elite artistic competitive season gets under way Feb. 24-26 with Winter Cup in Louisville, Kentucky. For a complete listing of USAG events, visit www.usagym.org.


Find more at www.abeo-bourse.com

ABOUT ABEO		  
ABEO is a major player in the sports and leisure market. The Group posted turnover of €205.3m for the year ended 31 March 2022, 74% of which was generated outside France, and has 1,413 employees.
ABEO is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of sports and leisure equipment. It also provides assistance in implementing projects to professional customers in the following sectors: specialised sports halls and clubs, leisure centres, education, local authorities, construction professionals, etc.
ABEO has a unique global offering, and operates in a wide variety of market segments, including gymnastics apparatus and landing mats, team sports equipment, physical education, climbing walls, leisure equipment and changing room fittings. The Group has a portfolio of strong brands which partner sports federations and are featured at major sporting events, including the Olympic Games.
ABEO (ISIN code: FR0013185857, ABEO) is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment C.
 


Contacts

For any questions relating to this press release or the ABEO Group, please contact ACTUS finance & communication

Investor relations – Corinne Puissant investor@beo.fr Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77

Press relations – Serena Boni presse@beo.fr Tel: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92


This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: ypqfY8ablGzJy5xvk5iWaZJqmWZjyGaXlmibmmSaZJica3Bpl2aWZpmaZnBpl2Zv
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/78219-25012023_abeo_usag_vdef_vuk.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2023 ActusNews
Financials
Sales 2023 236 M 256 M 256 M
Net income 2023 10,3 M 11,2 M 11,2 M
Net Debt 2023 86,4 M 94,0 M 94,0 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,0x
Yield 2023 2,20%
Capitalization 150 M 163 M 163 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,00x
EV / Sales 2024 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 1 391
Free-Float 36,0%
