Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Abeona Therapeutics Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABEO   US00289Y1073

ABEONA THERAPEUTICS INC.

(ABEO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Abeona Therapeutics : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants - Form 8-K

12/17/2021 | 05:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Abeona Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants

NEW YORK and CLEVELAND, Dec. 17, 2021 - Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ABEO), a fully-integrated leader in gene and cell therapy, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 44,700,000 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase 44,700,000 shares of its common stock at a combined offering price to the public of $0.39 per one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.39 per share of common stock, are exercisable immediately, and will expire five years from the date of issuance. The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $17.5 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Abeona. The offering is expected to close on December 21, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering, and A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as lead manager for the offering.

Abeona intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to fund continued clinical development of pipeline products, as well as for working capital and corporate purposes.

The securities described above are being offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-256850) that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 7, 2021 and amended on August 27, 2021 and October 19, 2021, and was declared effective by the SEC on October 22, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Ave., 4th Floor, New York, New York 10022, or by e-mail at prospectus@cantor.com.

The securities described above have not been qualified under any state blue sky laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of offers to buy any securities of Abeona being offered, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any security in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene and cell therapies for serious diseases. Abeona's clinical programs include EB-101, its investigational autologous, gene-corrected cell therapy for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa in Phase 3 development, as well as ABO-102 and ABO-101, novel investigational AAV-based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome types A and B (MPS IIIA and MPS IIIB), respectively, in Phase 1/2 development. The Company's development portfolio also features AAV-based gene therapies for ophthalmic diseases with high unmet medical need. Abeona's novel, next-generation AAV capsids are being evaluated to improve tropism profiles for a variety of devastating diseases. Abeona's fully integrated gene and cell therapy cGMP manufacturing facility produces EB-101 for the pivotal Phase 3 VIITAL™ study and is capable of clinical and planned commercial production of AAV-based gene therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that are forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and that involve risks and uncertainties. We have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by such terminology as "may," "will," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances), which constitute and are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include statements about the offering and the Company's intended use of proceeds generated from the offering. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, and financial condition; continued interest in our rare disease portfolio; our ability to enroll patients in clinical trials; the ability to secure licenses for any technology that may be necessary to commercialize our products; the ability to achieve or obtain necessary regulatory approvals; the impact of changes in the financial markets and global economic conditions; risks associated with data analysis and reporting; and other risks as may be detailed from time to time in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by the federal securities laws.

Investor and Media Contact:

Greg Gin

VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Abeona Therapeutics

+1 (646) 813-4709

ggin@abeonatherapeutics.com

Disclaimer

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 22:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ABEONA THERAPEUTICS INC.
05:30pABEONA THERAPEUTICS : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants - ..
PU
04:33pAFTER HOURS WATCH LIST SCORECARD : Fdx, rivn, abeo
MT
04:01pHealth Care Stocks Weaken in Afternoon Trading
MT
01:54pTop Midday Decliners
MT
01:38pHealth Care Stocks Mixed in Friday Trading
MT
10:04aAbeona Therapeutics Prices Stock, Warrant Offering for Gross Proceeds of $17.5 Million
MT
09:14aWall Street Set for Downbeat Session as Traders Digest Hawkish Signals from Fed
MT
09:01aAbeona Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
GL
08:09aTop Premarket Decliners
MT
12/16MT NEWSWIRES AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST : Fdx, rivn, abeo
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ABEONA THERAPEUTICS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -59,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,82x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 49,7 M 49,7 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 34,8x
Nbr of Employees 76
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart ABEONA THERAPEUTICS INC.
Duration : Period :
Abeona Therapeutics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABEONA THERAPEUTICS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,49 $
Average target price 3,33 $
Spread / Average Target 583%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vishwas Seshadri President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Edward G. Carr Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael Amoroso Chairman
Brian Kevany Chief Technical Officer & Vice President
Todd Wider Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABEONA THERAPEUTICS INC.-68.91%50
MODERNA, INC.169.95%114 345
LONZA GROUP AG32.84%60 893
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.48.71%50 902
SEAGEN INC.-15.11%27 185
CELLTRION, INC.-42.34%23 732