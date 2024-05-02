Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (“Abeona” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ABEO) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 22, 2024, Abeona disclosed that it had received a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) from the FDA regarding its recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa treatment, pz-cel, stating that “the FDA noted that certain additional information needed to satisfy Chemistry Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) requirements must be satisfactorily resolved before the application can be approved.” Specifically, the “information needed to satisfy the CMC requests in the CRL pertains to validation requirements for certain manufacturing and release testing methods.”

On this news, Abeona’s stock price fell $3.95, or 53.7%, to close at $3.41 per share on April 23, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Abeona securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

