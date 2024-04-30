April 29, 2024
TO OUR FELLOW STOCKHOLDERS:
We invite you to join us for the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to be held at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. The Annual Meeting will be held as a virtual meeting, to be conducted exclusively via webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ANF2024. Details regarding how to participate in the webcast of the Annual Meeting and the business to be conducted at the Annual Meeting are provided in the accompanying Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Notice") and Proxy Statement.
Fiscal 2023 was a defining year for our Company. We achieved important financial milestones, achieving top-line growth across regions, brands, and channels, all while making critical investments to strengthen our brands and Company. We ended the year with $4.28 billion in net sales, up 16% to Fiscal 2022, and we achieved an operating margin of 11.3%, our best in 15 years. Throughout the year, we also made progress on the three pillars underpinning our 2025 Always Forward Plan that we unveiled at our June 2022 Investor Day:
- Execute Focused Growth Plans - The Abercrombie & Fitch brand continued its impressive multiyear performance and, along with abercrombie kids, Abercrombie brands delivered 27% net sales growth over Fiscal 2022. We also stabilized the Hollister business, returning Hollister brands to 6% net sales growth over Fiscal 2022. Continuing the focus on a growth mindset, we again ended the year as a net store opener and delivered 57 new, right-sized, and remodeled store experiences to reach new and current customers.
- Accelerate an Enterprise-wideDigital Revolution - We maintained focus on our strong digital business and continued improvements to our omnichannel shopping capabilities, delivering 45% of our Fiscal 2023 sales through our digital channels. We added digital talent to our teams and continued our work in modernizing our data and technology infrastructures.
- Operate with Financial Discipline - In addition to our strong net sales and operating margin results during Fiscal 2023, we also improved gross profit rate by 600 basis points to Fiscal 2022. While achieving these results, we improved cash flow and accelerated investments in the business when appropriate to enable future growth. We also used excess cash to reduce our debt levels, and we significantly improved our inventory levels while also growing average unit retail.
During Fiscal 2023, we continued our Board of Directors refreshment efforts and we completed the successful transition of the role of Chairperson of the Board. In November 2023, we welcomed a new director, Arturo Nuñez. Arturo brings marketing expertise and global retail experience, and we look forward to his continued contributions to the Board. We also thank departing director Sarah Gallagher for her 10 years of service as a director.
Our strong Fiscal 2023 financial results were at or above our Always Forward Plan 2025 financial targets for net sales and operating margin. For Fiscal 2024, we are focusing on sustaining our progress on the 2025 Always Forward Plan, and are eager to carry our strong momentum from 2023 forward. We look forward to delivering sustainable, profitable global growth for our stockholders.
Whether or not you plan to join us for the Annual Meeting, it is important that your shares be represented. We encourage you to promptly submit your proxy by following the simple instructions shown on your Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials or proxy card.
Always Forward,
Fran Horowitz
Nigel Travis
Chief Executive Officer
Chairperson of the Board
Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders
DATE &
TIME
June 12, 2024
10:00 a.m., Eastern Time
LOCATION
Via webcast: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ANF2024
The meeting will be conducted virtually, and you will not be able to attend the meeting in person.
RECORD
DATE
April 15, 2024
Items of Business
Proposal
Our Board's Voting
Recommendation
1
Elect the nine director nominees named in the Proxy Statement to serve until the
a
FOR
2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
each director nominee
2
Conduct an advisory vote to approve the compensation of our named executive officers
a
FOR
for Fiscal 2023 ("Say on Pay Vote")
3
Ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as our independent registered
a
FOR
public accounting firm for Fiscal 2024
The Proxy Statement describes each of these items in detail. In addition, we will transact any other business that may properly come before the Annual Meeting, and at any adjournments or postponements thereof.
Important Voting Information
Even if you plan to participate in the Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote as soon as possible in one of the following ways:
Vote online by visiting the website shown on your Notice of Internet Availability or proxy card
Vote by calling toll-free
U.S., U.S. Territories, and Canada Call 1-800-690-6903
Vote by mail (if you received a printed copy of the proxy materials): complete, sign, and date your proxy card and return it in the enclosed postage-paid envelope
Participating in the Annual Meeting
All stockholders are invited to attend the Annual Meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ANF2024. Our goal is to ensure that stockholders have the same rights and opportunities to participate in the Annual Meeting as you would at an in-person meeting. You will be able to attend the meeting online, vote your shares electronically, and submit questions during the meeting. To do so, you will need the unique 16-digit control number printed in the box on your Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials or proxy card. Please see page 82 for more information.
By Order of the Board of Directors,
Gregory J. Henchel
Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
6301 Fitch Path, New Albany, Ohio 43054
April 29, 2024
YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT
Please carefully review the proxy materials for the
2024 Annual Meeting and cast your vote.
IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR THE ANNUAL MEETING
We have elected to furnish our Proxy Statement and our 2023 Annual Report (the "Annual Report"), which includes our Annual Report on Form 10-K for Fiscal 2023 (our "Fiscal 2023 Form 10-K") to certain of our stockholders over the Internet pursuant to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") rules, which allows us to reduce costs associated with the Annual Meeting.
Beginning on April 29, 2024, we will first release the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials containing instructions on how to access the Proxy Statement and Annual Report online. The Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials contains instructions as to how you may elect to receive printed copies of the Proxy Statement and the Annual Report. For stockholders who have elected to receive printed copies of our proxy materials, the Proxy Statement and Annual Report will first be mailed on or about April 29, 2024.
The Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, Proxy Statement, and Annual Report are available online, free of charge, at www.proxyvote.com, a site that does not have "cookies" that identify visitors to the site. Our proxy materials also are available on our corporate website at corporate.abercrombie.com/investors.
Only stockholders who held our Class A Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "Common Stock"), as of the close of business on April 15, 2024 (the "Record Date"), are entitled to receive notice of, and vote at, the Annual Meeting.
Please vote as soon as possible. Submitting your proxy now will not prevent you from voting your shares at the Annual Meeting, as your proxy is revocable at your option. If you do not plan on voting at the Annual Meeting, please submit your proxy prior to 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on June 11, 2024.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this Proxy Statement may contain forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various important factors, many of which may be beyond our control. Words such as "estimate," "project," "plan," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "are confident," "will," "could," "outlook," or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this Proxy Statement will prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause results to differ from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risks disclosed in "ITEM 1A. RISK FACTORS" of our Fiscal 2023 Form 10-K, and otherwise in our reports and filings with the SEC, as well as the following factors: our ability to execute on, and maintain the success of, our strategic and growth initiatives, including those outlined in our 2025 Always Forward Plan; our ability to appropriately address environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") matters, including setting, meeting, or accurately reporting our progress on ESG-related initiatives and goals; our ability to attract or retain talent; failure to protect our reputation; or cybersecurity threats and privacy or data security-related risks. The inclusion of forward- looking statements herein should not be regarded as a representation by the Company, or any other person, that the objectives of the Company will be achieved. Except as may be required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to publicly update or revise our forward- looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Incorporation by Reference
Neither the Report of the Compensation and Human Capital Committee on Executive Compensation nor the Report of the Audit and Finance Committee included herein shall be deemed soliciting material or filed with the SEC and neither of them shall be deemed incorporated by reference into any prior or future filings made by us under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), except to the extent that we specifically incorporate such information by reference.
In addition, this document includes several website addresses. These website addresses are intended to provide inactive, textual references only. The information on these websites is not part of this Proxy Statement.
Other Information
References in this Proxy Statement to "the Company," "we," "our," and "us" refer to Abercrombie & Fitch Co., a Delaware corporation. References to "the Board" refer to the Board of Directors of the Company. References to "Fiscal 2020" refer to our fiscal year ended January 30, 2021, references to "Fiscal 2021" refer to our fiscal year ended January 29, 2022, references to "Fiscal 2022" refer to our fiscal year ended January 28, 2023, references to "Fiscal 2023" refer to our fiscal year ended February 3, 2024 (a 53-week year), and references to "Fiscal 2024" refer to our fiscal year ending February 1, 2025. References to "GAAP" refer to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
Table of Contents
Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders
Corporate Governance Highlights
Environmental and Social Highlights
Executive Compensation Highlights
Voting Matters and Recommendations
Proposal 1 - Election of Directors Nominees for Our Board of Directors
Corporate Governance
Governance Principles
Role of the Board
Board Leadership Structure
Board Refreshment and Tenure
Board Diversity
Director Nominations
Director Qualifications and Consideration of Director Candidates
Committees of the Board and Meeting Attendance
Board Evaluation Process
Board Role in Risk Oversight
Environmental and Social Matters
Director Independence and Related Person Transactions
Other Corporate Governance Matters
Compensation of Directors
Proposal 2 - Advisory Vote to Approve Named Executive Officer Compensation
Compensation Discussion and Analysis
Report of the Compensation and Human Capital Committee on Executive Compensation
Executive Compensation Tables
Additional Compensation Information
Ownership of Our Shares
Equity Compensation Plans
Audit and Finance Committee Matters
Report of the Audit and Finance Committee
Proposal 3 - Ratification of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
Audit Fees
Stockholder Proposals and Nominations for 2025 Annual Meeting
Additional Information About Our Annual Meeting and Voting
Other Matters
Appendix A - Non-GAAP Measures
39
40
55
56
77
79
80
81
82
87 A-1
Proxy Statement Summary
ABOUT ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.
We are a global, digitally-led, omnichannel retailer offering a broad assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. We sell our products primarily through our Company-owned stores and digital channels, as well as through various third-party arrangements. We operate primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.
Corporate Purpose
Our corporate purpose informs our mission, shapes our vision, fuels our purpose-led brands, and inspires our global associates. It is
our North Star and "why" we do what we do every day.
We are here for you on the journey to being and becoming who you are.
Our Brands
Our brands share a commitment to offering unique products of enduring quality and exceptional comfort that allow customers
around the world to express their own individuality and style.
ABERCROMBIE BRANDS
HOLLISTER BRANDS
Abercrombie & Fitch believes that
every day should feel as
exceptional as the start of the long weekend. Since 1892, the brand has been a specialty retailer of quality apparel, outerwear, and fragrance - designed to inspire our global customers to feel confident, be comfortable and face their Fierce.
abercrombie kids is a global specialty retailer of quality, comfortable, made-to-play favorites. abercrombie kids sees the world through kids' eyes and believe kids should feel exceptional every single day.
The quintessential apparel brand
of the global teen consumer,
Hollister Co. creates clothes made for capturing moments, creating memories and being unapologetically you.
At Gilly Hicks, we believe in energizing our minds, moods and bodies through movement every day. That's why we offer active lifestyle products to help
customers create happiness
through movement.
CORPORATE CULTURE HIGHLIGHTS
2023 Recognitions
We are proud to be recognized in 2023 for our strong corporate culture and our associates' workplace experience:
Named one of the 2023 Best Workplaces in Retail™ by Fortune magazine
Continued our status as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization for the third consecutive year
Received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index for the 17th year in a row, receiving a designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality
2024 Proxy Statement
1
Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
PROXY STATEMENT SUMMARY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE HIGHLIGHTS
Corporate Governance Practices
We consistently seek to follow best practices in corporate governance. Some of our corporate governance practices are highlighted:
Board and Committee Independence
a All director nominees are independent, except our CEO
a All committee members are independent (except the Executive
Committee, which only meets on an as-needed basis)
Board and Committee Diversity
a Five of nine director nominees self-identify as female
Our Corporate Governance Guidelines require that any director a search include women and minorities among the pool of
potential new director candidates
a Three of five committee chairs self-identify as female
a Three of nine director nominees self-identify as racially or ethnically diverse
a We publicly disclose diversity information on an individual director basis
Other Board and Committee Practices
a
a Overboarding policy limiting other public company board and audit committee service
a Regular executive sessions of non-associate directors
a a
a
Meaningful stock ownership guidelines
Robust annual Board evaluation process
Demonstrated commitment to Board and committee refreshment, including active succession planning by Board
a Continuing education opportunities and reimbursement for outside educational programs
a Stringent Code of Business Conduct and Ethics that requires waivers to be approved by the independent directors and publicly disclosed
a
a Proxy access for director candidates nominated by stockholders, reflecting market standards
Stockholder Rights
a Majority voting for director elections, with resignation policy
a No poison pill
Stockholder Engagement
We believe in the importance of effective and transparent engagement with our stockholders. During Fiscal 2023, we met with many of our largest actively-managed stockholders and with new and prospective investors during scheduled events and meetings throughout the year. Our CEO, CFO/COO, and other members of our Investor Relations team also participated in numerous investor conferences throughout the year where they engaged with the investment community and our stockholders. These meetings, events and conferences primarily focused on our financial performance, operations, and progress against our long-term strategic initiatives, including our 2025 Always Forward Plan. We also engaged on various matters important to stockholders, including topics related to capital allocation, corporate governance, ESG initiatives, and executive compensation. The Company considers feedback from stockholders and incorporates it into our practices, policies, and decision-making as appropriate.
Board and Committee Refreshment
Our Board believes that regular refreshment is a critical component of our overall commitment to good governance. Our Board's ongoing process of refreshment included the successful Board leadership transition with Nigel Travis, who has served on our Board since February 2019, assuming the role as Chairperson of our Board effective at the conclusion of Fiscal 2022. Additionally, as part of our ongoing Board refreshment, our long-standing director Sarah Gallagher, whose term ends immediately prior to the Annual Meeting, will not stand for re-election. The size of our Board will be reduced from ten to nine directors, effective immediately following the Annual Meeting. The Board thanks Ms. Gallagher for her 10 years of service on the Board and for her contributions to the Company and our stockholders.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
2
2024 Proxy Statement
PROXY STATEMENT SUMMARY
Our Nominating and Board Governance Committee (sometimes referred to herein as the "Nominating Committee") is charged with identifying individuals qualified to become directors of the Company and recommending to the Board director nominees for appointment to the Board. Over the past several years, the Nominating Committee has recommended to the Board the nomination of directors who we believe bring fresh perspectives and certain specialized skills or expertise, which we believe are well balanced by the contributions of our directors with longer tenures who have over time gained institutional knowledge. Our commitment to bringing new ideas and perspectives to the Board is demonstrated by our current Board composition. In November 2023, upon the recommendation of the Nominating Committee, our Board appointed a new independent director, Arturo Nuñez. In addition to Mr. Nuñez, since the beginning of Fiscal 2020, we have added four new independent directors: Susie Coulter, James A. Goldman, Kenneth B. Robinson, and Helen Vaid.
While we are proud of the multi-year Board refreshment process, the Nominating Committee will continue to evaluate each incumbent director's qualifications, performance, and ability to continue to contribute productively to help ensure the appropriate composition and tenure of the Board, and, as appropriate, the Nominating Committee will continue to seek highly qualified director candidates in furtherance of the Board's ongoing refreshment strategy.
Our Nominating Committee is also responsible for evaluating and making recommendations to our Board regarding Board committee assignments. In connection with the recent Board refreshment, our Nominating Committee is undergoing an evaluation of the Board committees' composition. Following such evaluation, the Nominating Committee expects to recommend the appointment of a new committee member to our Nominating Committee and to our Environmental, Social, and Governance Committee (sometimes referred to herein as the "ESG Committee") to replace Ms. Gallagher on those committees.
Director Nominees
Our Board currently has ten members. As Ms. Gallagher is not standing for re-election, the Board has nominated nine of the existing ten directors for election at the Annual Meeting, to serve until the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The following snapshot and table provide summary information about our director nominees. The diversity data set forth below is based on self-identification information provided and consented to by our director nominees. Please see page 9 of this Proxy Statement for Proposal 1 - Election of Directors for more information, including a Director Nominee Diversity and Tenure matrix, on our director nominees' self- identified diversity traits.
Director Nominee Snapshot
2024 Proxy Statement
3
Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
PROXY STATEMENT SUMMARY
Director Nominee Summary
Other Public
Committee Membership
Director
Company
Age
Since Independent
Boards
AFC CHCC NBGC ESGC EC
Kerrii B. Anderson
66
2018
a
3
©
•
•
Former President and CEO of
Wendy's International, Inc.
Susie Coulter
58
2020
a
1
©
Founder and CEO of
Arq Botanics LLC
James A. Goldman
65
2020
a
1
•
©
•
Former President and CEO of
Godiva Chocolatier, Inc.
Fran Horowitz
60
2017
1
•
Chief Executive Officer of
Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
Helen E. McCluskey
69
2019
a
1
•
©
•
Former President and CEO of
The Warnaco Group, Inc.
Arturo Nuñez
57
2023
a
1
Founder and CEO of
AIE Creative
Kenneth B. Robinson
Former SVP, Audit Services of Exelon Corporation
69
2021
a
2
•
•
and Former Senior Finance Executive of The
Procter & Gamble Company
Nigel Travis ✪
74
2019
a
0
©
Former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of
Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.
Helen Vaid
52
2023
a
1
•
Consultant at
Mayfair Equity
AFC
Audit and Finance Committee
✪
CHCC
Compensation and Human Capital Committee
©
NBGC
Nominating and Board Governance Committee
ESGC
Environmental, Social, and Governance Committee
•
EC
Executive Committee
Board Chairperson
Committee Chair
Member
Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
4
2024 Proxy Statement
PROXY STATEMENT SUMMARY
ENVIRONMENTAL AND SOCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Environmental and Social Practices
We operate and invest in our business with a focus on the long term, which requires taking into consideration environmental and social matters that are important to our stakeholders, including our stockholders, customers, associates, and partners. In our efforts to create positive impacts within our organization and within communities we operate in, we have implemented practices and established targets to promote environmental and social stewardship, community involvement, and inclusion and diversity. A few environmental and social highlights from Fiscal 2023 are as follows:
Environment and Sustainability
- Published the results of our first ESG materiality assessment, along with additional information on our sustainability strategies, goals, and initiatives, on an updated sustainability website to provide our stakeholders with greater transparency
- Following the completion of our first ESG materiality assessment in 2022, in 2023 we refreshed existing ESG goals and introduced new goals
- Formally established our intent to set near-termscience-based emissions reductions targets in line with the criteria for Science Based Targets initiative
- Directly engaged with a number of our stockholders to educate, discuss, and receive feedback on various topics, including our sustainability initiatives and our supply chain practices
Global Giving and Community Involvement
a
a
a
Held The Challenge, our annual fundraiser and music festival, with proceeds distributed to our six core philanthropic partners (see page 31 for more information on our partners)
Donated over $8 million to charitable causes and $3.5 million through in-kind giving with the help of our vendor partners, our customers, and our associates
Our global associates remained committed to our communities, volunteering over 22,000 hours
Inclusion and Diversity
- Attracted, retained, and managed our qualified talent representing diverse backgrounds, experiences, and skillsets
- Established Inclusion & Diversity key principles of representation, leadership, learning, and equity
- Held our third annual HBCU Summit, with attendees represented from a dozen Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the United States
- Continued investments in creating community expansion of our associate resource groups ("ARGs"), including:
- Ongoing programming for our BIPOC, Families/Caregivers, LGBTQIA+, and Women communities through our BIPOC & Allies ARG, Families/Caregivers & Allies ARG, Pride & Allies ARG, and Women & Allies ARG
- Established a new ARG for those associates who support, identify, and/or are caregivers/allies of disabilities or different abilities (ABLE & Allies ARG)
- Amplified and celebrated the voices of our BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ communities through product capsule collections:
- The Abercrombie & Fitch brand launched the 2023 installment of its ongoing Black History Month collection: a purpose-led capsule designed by members of the BIPOC community
- The Abercrombie brands launched gender-inclusive Pride collections in June 2023, co-created with The Trevor Project
2024 Proxy Statement
5
Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. published this content on 29 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2024 22:02:26 UTC.