Our strong Fiscal 2023 financial results were at or above our Always Forward Plan 2025 financial targets for net sales and operating margin. For Fiscal 2024, we are focusing on sustaining our progress on the 2025 Always Forward Plan, and are eager to carry our strong momentum from 2023 forward. We look forward to delivering sustainable, profitable global growth for our stockholders.

During Fiscal 2023, we continued our Board of Directors refreshment efforts and we completed the successful transition of the role of Chairperson of the Board. In November 2023, we welcomed a new director, Arturo Nuñez. Arturo brings marketing expertise and global retail experience, and we look forward to his continued contributions to the Board. We also thank departing director Sarah Gallagher for her 10 years of service as a director.

Fiscal 2023 was a defining year for our Company. We achieved important financial milestones, achieving top-line growth across regions, brands, and channels, all while making critical investments to strengthen our brands and Company. We ended the year with $4.28 billion in net sales, up 16% to Fiscal 2022, and we achieved an operating margin of 11.3%, our best in 15 years. Throughout the year, we also made progress on the three pillars underpinning our 2025 Always Forward Plan that we unveiled at our June 2022 Investor Day:

