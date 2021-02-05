Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Announces Election of Ken Robinson to its Board of Directors

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), a leading global specialty retailer of apparel and accessories, today announced the election of Kenneth (Ken) Robinson as a director, effective February 4, 2021. Mr. Robinson, whom the full board of directors has determined qualifies as an independent director under applicable corporate governance requirements, will serve as a member of the board’s audit and finance committee.



Mr. Robinson, 65, was most recently the Senior Vice President, Audit and Controls for Exelon Corporation, a Fortune 100 energy company with the largest number of electricity and natural gas customers in the U.S. He served in this role from 2016-2020 and was responsible for internal audit and financial controls.

Prior to Exelon, Mr. Robinson spent nearly four decades at The Procter & Gamble Company, a leading consumer goods company, where he held various positions in their consumer and industrial sectors across a wide range of functions. These positions included: Vice President, Global Diversity & Inclusion; Vice President, Finance; and Chief Audit Executive. Additionally, Mr. Robinson currently serves on the boards of directors for Morgan Stanley U.S. Banks (national banks) and Paylocity Holding Corporation.

“We are pleased to welcome Ken to Abercrombie & Fitch Co. He brings more than 40 years of highly relevant consumer retail experience to our board and has extensive knowledge in finance, risk and compliance, and more,” said Terry Burman, Chairman of the Board. “Ken is a great listener and a strong leader with a collaborative style. His experience as a global executive of a world-class consumer products company will be a valuable addition as we continue to drive our business forward.”

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. regularly evaluates the composition of its board of directors to ensure that its directors possess the skills, experience and perspectives needed to guide the company and help deliver value to all stakeholders. With Mr. Robinson's election, the company's board of directors expands to 13, comprised of 12 non-associate independent directors, and Fran Horowitz, the company’s Chief Executive Officer.

“I am honored to join Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Board of Directors. I was initially drawn to the company’s progressive nature, particularly in sustainability and diversity and inclusion,” said Robinson. “I look forward to working with Fran, Terry, and the rest of the board and the management team to support the company and its iconic global brands.”

