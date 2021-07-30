Log in
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 26, 2021

07/30/2021 | 08:01am EDT
NEW ALBANY, Ohio, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) will host its quarterly earnings conference call for all interested parties on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET.  A press release detailing the company’s second quarter results is expected to be issued shortly after 7:30 a.m. ET.  In addition, a presentation of the second quarter results will be available on the company’s website at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET.

What:Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
  
When:8:30 a.m. ET, Thursday, August 26, 2021
  
Where:http://corporate.abercrombie.com/investors
  
How:Log on to the above website, or call:
  
 Domestic Dial-In Number: 1-800-458-4121
 Domestic Replay Number: 1-888-203-1112, conference ID number 6066366
  
 International Dial-In Number: 1-323-794-2093
 International Replay Number: 1-719-457-0820, conference ID number 6066366

The call will be archived and can be accessed by visiting the company’s website at corporate.abercrombie.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995 

A&F cautions that any forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) contained herein or made by management or spokespeople of A&F involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various important factors, many of which may be beyond the Company’s control. Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties related to the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and the factors disclosed in “ITEM 1A. RISK FACTORS” of A&F’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021, in some cases have affected, and in the future could affect, the company’s financial performance and could cause actual results for fiscal 2021 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any of the forward-looking statements included in this press release or otherwise made by management.

About Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is a leading, global specialty retailer of apparel and accessories for men, women and kids through five renowned brands. The iconic Abercrombie & Fitch brand was born in 1892 and aims to make every day feel as exceptional as the start of a long weekend. abercrombie kids sees the world through kids’ eyes, where play is life and every day is an opportunity to be anything and better anything. The Hollister brand believes in liberating the spirit of an endless summer inside everyone and making teens feel celebrated and comfortable in their own skin. Gilly Hicks, offering intimates, loungewear and sleepwear, is designed to invite everyone to embrace who they are underneath it all. Social Tourist, the creative vision of Hollister and social media personalities, Dixie and Charli D’Amelio, offers trend forward apparel that allows teens to experiment with their style, while exploring the duality of who they are both on social media and in real life.

The brands share a commitment to offering products of enduring quality and exceptional comfort that allow consumers around the world to express their own individuality and style. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. operates approximately 730 stores under these brands across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as the e-commerce sites www.abercrombie.com, www.abercrombiekids.comwww.hollisterco.com, www.gillyhicks.com, and www.socialtourist.com.

Investor Contact:Media Contact:
  
Pamela QuintilianoKara Page
Abercrombie & Fitch Co.Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
(614) 283-6751
(614) 283-6192
Investor_Relations@anfcorp.com Public_Relations@anfcorp.com  


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
