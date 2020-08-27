Log in
08/27 07:58:28 am
Abercrombie & Fitch : Historical Income Statement

08/27/2020 | 07:38am EDT

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Financial Information

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data and store data)

Fiscal 2019

Fiscal 2020

2017 (1)

2016

2018

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2019

Q1

Q2

2020

Net sales

$

3,326,740

$

3,492,690

$

3,590,109

$

733,972

$

841,078

$

863,472

$

1,184,551

$

3,623,073

$

485,359

$

698,328

$

1,183,687

Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization

1,298,172

1,408,848

1,430,193

289,882

342,445

344,541

495,287

1,472,155

221,214

274,720

495,934

Gross profit

2,028,568

2,083,842

2,159,916

444,090

498,633

518,931

689,264

2,150,918

264,145

423,608

687,753

Stores and distribution expense

1,562,703

1,540,032

1,536,216

356,612

376,347

377,697

440,587

1,551,243

322,124

310,370

632,494

Marketing, general and administrative expense

453,202

471,914

484,863

111,947

115,694

114,075

122,899

464,615

108,257

97,252

205,509

Flagship store exit charges (benefits)

15,757

2,393

5,806

1,744

44,994

285

234

47,257

(543)

(3,884)

(4,427)

Asset impairment, exclusive of flagship store exit charges

7,930

14,391

11,580

1,662

715

12,610

4,148

19,135

42,928

8,083

51,011

Other operating (income) loss, net

(26,212)

(16,938)

(5,915)

(617)

367

(215)

(935)

(1,400)

506

(2,356)

(1,850)

Operating income (loss)

15,188

72,050

127,366

(27,258)

(39,484)

14,479

122,331

70,068

(209,127)

14,143

(194,984)

Interest expense, net

18,666

16,889

10,999

616

1,370

2,922

2,829

7,737

3,371

7,098

10,469

(Loss) income before income taxes

(3,478)

55,161

116,367

(27,874)

(40,854)

11,557

119,502

62,331

(212,498)

7,045

(205,453)

Income tax (benefit) expense

(11,196)

44,636

37,559

(9,588)

(11,330)

3,987

34,302

17,371

31,533

1,253

32,786

Net income (loss)

7,718

10,525

78,808

(18,286)

(29,524)

7,570

85,200

44,960

(244,031)

5,792

(238,239)

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

3,762

3,431

4,267

869

1,618

1,047

2,068

5,602

117

328

445

Net income (loss) attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

$

3,956

$

7,094

$

74,541

$

(19,155)

$

(31,142)

$

6,523

$

83,132

$

39,358

$

(244,148)

$

5,464

$

(238,684)

1

Fiscal 2019

Fiscal 2020

2017 (1)

2016

2018

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2019

Q1

Q2

2020

Net income (loss) per share attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch Co.:

Basic

$

0.06

$

0.10

$

1.11

$

(0.29)

$

(0.48)

$

0.10

$

1.32

$

0.61

$

(3.90)

$

0.09

$

(3.82)

Diluted

$

0.06

$

0.10

$

1.08

$

(0.29)

$

(0.48)

$

0.10

$

1.29

$

0.60

$

(3.90)

$

0.09

$

(3.82)

Weighted-average shares outstanding:

Basic

67,878

68,391

67,350

66,540

65,156

63,099

62,916

64,428

62,541

62,527

62,543

Diluted

68,284

69,403

69,137

66,540

65,156

63,911

64,198

65,778

62,541

63,286

62,543

Hollister comparable sales (2)

Not

Not

Not

0

%

8

%

5%

2%

0%

(2)%

(2)%

(1)%

provided

provided

provided

Abercrombie comparable sales (2) (3)

Not

Not

Not

(11)%

(2)%

1%

1%

0%

3 %

8 %

3 %

provided

provided

provided

Comparable sales (2)

Not

Not

Not

(5)%

3 %

3%

1%

0%

0 %

1 %

1 %

provided

provided

provided

Shares outstanding

67,758

68,195

66,227

66,637

63,146

62,757

62,786

62,786

62,284

62,400

62,400

Number of stores - end of period

898

868

861

857

863

881

854

854

849

850

850

Gross square feet - end of period

7,007

6,710

6,566

6,503

6,476

6,556

6,303

6,303

6,265

6,277

6,277

  1. Fiscal 2017 was a fifty-three week year.
  2. Comparable sales are calculated on a constant currency basis and exclude revenue other than store and online sales. The Company did not provide comparable sales results for fiscal 2020 due to widespread temporary store closures as a result of COVID-19.
  3. Abercrombie includes the Company's Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids brands.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 11:37:08 UTC
