Abercrombie & Fitch : Historical Income Statement

(in thousands, except per share data and store data)
Fiscal 2019
Fiscal 2020
2017 (1)
2016
2018
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2019
Q1
Q2
2020
Net sales
$
3,326,740
$
3,492,690
$
3,590,109
$
733,972
$
841,078
$
863,472
$
1,184,551
$
3,623,073
$
485,359
$
698,328
$
1,183,687
Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization
1,298,172
1,408,848
1,430,193
289,882
342,445
344,541
495,287
1,472,155
221,214
274,720
495,934
Gross profit
2,028,568
2,083,842
2,159,916
444,090
498,633
518,931
689,264
2,150,918
264,145
423,608
687,753
Stores and distribution expense
1,562,703
1,540,032
1,536,216
356,612
376,347
377,697
440,587
1,551,243
322,124
310,370
632,494
Marketing, general and administrative expense
453,202
471,914
484,863
111,947
115,694
114,075
122,899
464,615
108,257
97,252
205,509
Flagship store exit charges (benefits)
15,757
2,393
5,806
1,744
44,994
285
234
47,257
(543)
(3,884)
(4,427)
Asset impairment, exclusive of flagship store exit charges
7,930
14,391
11,580
1,662
715
12,610
4,148
19,135
42,928
8,083
51,011
Other operating (income) loss, net
(26,212)
(16,938)
(5,915)
(617)
367
(215)
(935)
(1,400)
506
(2,356)
(1,850)
Operating income (loss)
15,188
72,050
127,366
(27,258)
(39,484)
14,479
122,331
70,068
(209,127)
14,143
(194,984)
Interest expense, net
18,666
16,889
10,999
616
1,370
2,922
2,829
7,737
3,371
7,098
10,469
(Loss) income before income taxes
(3,478)
55,161
116,367
(27,874)
(40,854)
11,557
119,502
62,331
(212,498)
7,045
(205,453)
Income tax (benefit) expense
(11,196)
44,636
37,559
(9,588)
(11,330)
3,987
34,302
17,371
31,533
1,253
32,786
Net income (loss)
7,718
10,525
78,808
(18,286)
(29,524)
7,570
85,200
44,960
(244,031)
5,792
(238,239)
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
3,762
3,431
4,267
869
1,618
1,047
2,068
5,602
117
328
445
Net income (loss) attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
$
3,956
$
7,094
$
74,541
$
(19,155)
$
(31,142)
$
6,523
$
83,132
$
39,358
$
(244,148)
$
5,464
$
(238,684)
1
Fiscal 2019
Fiscal 2020
2017 (1)
2016
2018
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2019
Q1
Q2
2020
Net income (loss) per share attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch Co.:
Basic
$
0.06
$
0.10
$
1.11
$
(0.29)
$
(0.48)
$
0.10
$
1.32
$
0.61
$
(3.90)
$
0.09
$
(3.82)
Diluted
$
0.06
$
0.10
$
1.08
$
(0.29)
$
(0.48)
$
0.10
$
1.29
$
0.60
$
(3.90)
$
0.09
$
(3.82)
Weighted-average shares outstanding:
Basic
67,878
68,391
67,350
66,540
65,156
63,099
62,916
64,428
62,541
62,527
62,543
Diluted
68,284
69,403
69,137
66,540
65,156
63,911
64,198
65,778
62,541
63,286
62,543
Hollister comparable sales (2)
Not
Not
Not
0
%
8
%
5%
2%
0%
(2)%
(2)%
(1)%
provided
provided
provided
Abercrombie comparable sales (2) (3)
Not
Not
Not
(11)%
(2)%
1%
1%
0%
3 %
8 %
3 %
provided
provided
provided
Comparable sales (2)
Not
Not
Not
(5)%
3 %
3%
1%
0%
0 %
1 %
1 %
provided
provided
provided
Shares outstanding
67,758
68,195
66,227
66,637
63,146
62,757
62,786
62,786
62,284
62,400
62,400
Number of stores - end of period
898
868
861
857
863
881
854
854
849
850
850
Gross square feet - end of period
7,007
6,710
6,566
6,503
6,476
6,556
6,303
6,303
6,265
6,277
6,277
Fiscal 2017 was a fifty-three week year.
Comparable sales are calculated on a constant currency basis and exclude revenue other than store and online sales. The Company did not provide comparable sales results for fiscal 2020 due to widespread temporary store closures as a result of COVID-19.
Abercrombie includes the Company's Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids brands.
2
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 11:37:08 UTC