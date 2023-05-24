Abercrombie & Fitch : Historical Income Statement

(in thousands, except per share data, store data, and comparable sales data)
Fiscal 2022
Fiscal 2023
2019
2020
2021
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2022
Q1
2023
Net sales
$3,623,073
$ 3,125,384
$ 3,712,768
$
812,762
$
805,091
$
880,084
$ 1,199,814
$ 3,697,751
$
835,994
$
835,994
Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization
1,472,155
1,234,179
1,400,773
363,216
339,200
359,268
531,529
1,593,213
326,200
326,200
Gross profit
2,150,918
1,891,205
2,311,995
449,546
465,891
520,816
668,285
2,104,538
509,794
509,794
Stores and distribution expense
1,598,500
1,379,948
1,428,323
337,543
340,791
367,333
437,264
1,482,931
331,613
331,613
Marketing, general and administrative expense
464,615
463,843
536,815
122,149
124,168
133,201
138,084
517,602
142,631
142,631
Asset impairment
19,135
72,937
12,100
3,422
2,170
3,744
4,695
14,031
4,436
4,436
Other operating (income) loss, net
(1,400)
(5,054)
(8,327)
(3,842)
953
(1,005)
1,220
(2,674)
(2,893)
(2,893)
Operating income (loss)
70,068
(20,469)
343,084
(9,726)
(2,191)
17,543
87,022
92,648
34,007
34,007
Interest expense, net
7,737
28,274
34,110
7,307
6,917
7,295
4,113
25,632
3,443
3,443
Income (loss) before income taxes
62,331
(48,743)
308,974
(17,033)
(9,108)
10,248
82,909
67,016
30,564
30,564
Income tax expense (benefit)
17,371
60,211
38,908
(2,187)
5,634
10,966
42,218
56,631
12,717
12,717
Net income (loss)
44,960
(108,654)
270,066
(14,846)
(14,742)
(718)
40,691
10,385
17,847
17,847
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
5,602
5,067
7,056
1,623
2,092
1,496
2,358
7,569
1,276
1,276
Net income (loss) attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
$ 39,358
$ (114,021)
$ 263,010
$
(16,469)
$
(16,834)
$
(2,214)
$
38,333
$
2,816
$
16,571
$
16,571
Net income (loss) per share attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch Co.:
Basic
$0.61
$(1.82)
$4.41
$(0.32)
$(0.33)
$(0.04)
$0.78
$0.06
$0.33
$0.33
Diluted
$0.60
$(1.82)
$4.20
$(0.32)
$(0.33)
$(0.04)
$0.75
$0.05
$0.32
$0.32
Weighted-average shares outstanding:
Basic
64,428
62,551
59,597
52,077
50,441
49,486
49,216
50,307
49,574
49,574
Diluted
65,778
62,551
62,636
52,077
50,441
49,486
51,217
52,327
51,467
51,467
Comparable sales
Abercrombie comparable sales (1) (2)
3%
Not provided
Not provided
Not provided
Not provided
Not provided
Not provided
Not provided
14%
14%
Hollister comparable sales (1) (3)
-1%
Not provided
Not provided
Not provided
Not provided
Not provided
Not provided
Not provided
-3%
-3%
Comparable sales (1)
1%
Not provided
Not provided
Not provided
Not provided
Not provided
Not provided
Not provided
3%
3%
Comparable sales are calculated on a constant currency basis and exclude revenue other than store and online sales. The Company did not provide comparable sales results for fiscal 2020, fiscal 2021 or fiscal 2022 due to temporary store closures as a result of COVID-19.
Abercrombie includes the Company's Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids brands.
Hollister includes the Company's Hollister, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.
1
Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
Financial Information
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data, store data, and comparable sales data)
Fiscal 2023
2019
2020
2021
2022
Q1 YTD
Cash flow and capital allocation:
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
$
300,685
$
404,918
$
277,782
$
(2,343)
$
(560)
Net cash used for investing activities
$
(202,784)
$
(51,910)
$
(96,979)
$
(140,675)
$
(46,391)
Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities (YTD)
$
(147,873)
$
69,717
$
(446,898)
$
(155,329)
$
(21,956)
Capital expenditures
$
202,784
$
101,910
$
96,979
$
164,566
$
46,391
Number of shares repurchased as part of publicly announced plans or programs
