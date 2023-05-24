Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANF   US0028962076

ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.

(ANF)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-23 pm EDT
23.01 USD   +1.10%
07:47aAbercrombie & Fitch : Q1 2023 Earnings Financials
PU
07:41aEarnings Flash (ANF) ABERCROMBIE & FITCH MANAGEMENT CO. Posts Q1 Revenue $836M, vs. Street Est of $814.9M
MT
07:37aAbercrombie & Fitch : Historical Income Statement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Abercrombie & Fitch : Historical Income Statement

05/24/2023 | 07:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Financial Information

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data, store data, and comparable sales data)

Fiscal 2022

Fiscal 2023

2019

2020

2021

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2022

Q1

2023

Net sales

$3,623,073

$ 3,125,384

$ 3,712,768

$

812,762

$

805,091

$

880,084

$ 1,199,814

$ 3,697,751

$

835,994

$

835,994

Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization

1,472,155

1,234,179

1,400,773

363,216

339,200

359,268

531,529

1,593,213

326,200

326,200

Gross profit

2,150,918

1,891,205

2,311,995

449,546

465,891

520,816

668,285

2,104,538

509,794

509,794

Stores and distribution expense

1,598,500

1,379,948

1,428,323

337,543

340,791

367,333

437,264

1,482,931

331,613

331,613

Marketing, general and administrative expense

464,615

463,843

536,815

122,149

124,168

133,201

138,084

517,602

142,631

142,631

Asset impairment

19,135

72,937

12,100

3,422

2,170

3,744

4,695

14,031

4,436

4,436

Other operating (income) loss, net

(1,400)

(5,054)

(8,327)

(3,842)

953

(1,005)

1,220

(2,674)

(2,893)

(2,893)

Operating income (loss)

70,068

(20,469)

343,084

(9,726)

(2,191)

17,543

87,022

92,648

34,007

34,007

Interest expense, net

7,737

28,274

34,110

7,307

6,917

7,295

4,113

25,632

3,443

3,443

Income (loss) before income taxes

62,331

(48,743)

308,974

(17,033)

(9,108)

10,248

82,909

67,016

30,564

30,564

Income tax expense (benefit)

17,371

60,211

38,908

(2,187)

5,634

10,966

42,218

56,631

12,717

12,717

Net income (loss)

44,960

(108,654)

270,066

(14,846)

(14,742)

(718)

40,691

10,385

17,847

17,847

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

5,602

5,067

7,056

1,623

2,092

1,496

2,358

7,569

1,276

1,276

Net income (loss) attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

$ 39,358

$ (114,021)

$ 263,010

$

(16,469)

$

(16,834)

$

(2,214)

$

38,333

$

2,816

$

16,571

$

16,571

Net income (loss) per share attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch Co.:

Basic

$0.61

$(1.82)

$4.41

$(0.32)

$(0.33)

$(0.04)

$0.78

$0.06

$0.33

$0.33

Diluted

$0.60

$(1.82)

$4.20

$(0.32)

$(0.33)

$(0.04)

$0.75

$0.05

$0.32

$0.32

Weighted-average shares outstanding:

Basic

64,428

62,551

59,597

52,077

50,441

49,486

49,216

50,307

49,574

49,574

Diluted

65,778

62,551

62,636

52,077

50,441

49,486

51,217

52,327

51,467

51,467

Comparable sales

Abercrombie comparable sales (1) (2)

3%

Not provided

Not provided

Not provided

Not provided

Not provided

Not provided

Not provided

14%

14%

Hollister comparable sales (1) (3)

-1%

Not provided

Not provided

Not provided

Not provided

Not provided

Not provided

Not provided

-3%

-3%

Comparable sales (1)

1%

Not provided

Not provided

Not provided

Not provided

Not provided

Not provided

Not provided

3%

3%

  1. Comparable sales are calculated on a constant currency basis and exclude revenue other than store and online sales. The Company did not provide comparable sales results for fiscal 2020, fiscal 2021 or fiscal 2022 due to temporary store closures as a result of COVID-19.
  2. Abercrombie includes the Company's Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids brands.
  3. Hollister includes the Company's Hollister, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

1

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Financial Information

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data, store data, and comparable sales data)

Fiscal 2023

2019

2020

2021

2022

Q1 YTD

Cash flow and capital allocation:

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

$

300,685

$

404,918

$

277,782

$

(2,343)

$

(560)

Net cash used for investing activities

$

(202,784)

$

(51,910)

$

(96,979)

$

(140,675)

$

(46,391)

Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities (YTD)

$

(147,873)

$

69,717

$

(446,898)

$

(155,329)

$

(21,956)

Capital expenditures

$

202,784

$

101,910

$

96,979

$

164,566

$

46,391

Number of shares repurchased as part of publicly announced plans or programs

3,957

1,397

10,200

4,770

-

Average price per share paid

$

16.06

$

10.86

$

36.99

$

26.37

$

-

Cost of shares repurchased

$

63,542

$

15,172

$

377,290

$

125,775

$

-

Dividends

51,510

12,556

-

-

-

Total

$

115,052

$

27,728

$

377,290

$

125,775

$

-

Shares outstanding

62,786

62,399

52,985

49,002

50,062

2

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Store fleet detail

(Unaudited)

Total Company

Fiscal 2022

Fiscal 2023

2019

2020

2021

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2022

Q1

Legacy stores

430

322

282

279

278

273

261

261

250

Updated formats

353

354

390

394

397

420

440

440

453

Outlet stores

56

52

52

51

55

54

59

59

53

Flagship stores

15

7

5

4

4

4

2

2

2

Total Company stores

854

735

729

728

734

751

762

762

758

Total Company gross square feet - end of period

6,303

5,232

5,052

5,029

5,059

5,100

5,068

5,068

5,023

Fiscal 2022

Fiscal 2023

2019

2020

2021

Q1YTD

Q2YTD

Q3YTD

Q4YTD

2022

Q1YTD

New stores

40

15

38

4

11

31

59

59

6

Remodels

24

4

2

1

1

2

1

1

3

Right-sizes

26

6

5

0

0

6

8

8

1

New experiences

90

25

45

5

12

39

68

68

10

Permanent closures

(47)

(137)

(44)

(5)

(7)

(9)

(26)

(26)

(10)

Abercrombie

Fiscal 2022

Fiscal 2023

2019

2020

2021

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2022

Q1

Legacy stores

190

123

97

94

94

90

88

88

83

Updated formats

63

69

86

87

87

97

106

106

111

Outlet stores

41

40

37

36

37

38

37

37

37

Flagship stores

14

6

4

3

3

3

2

2

2

Total stores

308

238

224

220

221

228

233

233

233

Fiscal 2022

Fiscal 2023

2019

2020

2021

Q1YTD

Q2YTD

Q3YTD

Q4YTD

2022

Q1YTD

New stores

21

9

16

1

2

10

21

21

3

Remodels

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Right-sizes

14

2

3

0

0

3

4

4

0

New experiences

35

11

19

1

2

13

25

25

3

Permanent closures

(32)

(81)

(30)

(5)

(5)

(6)

(12)

(12)

(3)

3

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Store fleet detail

(Unaudited)

Hollister

Fiscal 2022

Fiscal 2023

2019

2020

2021

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2022

Q1

Legacy stores

240

199

185

185

184

183

173

173

167

Updated formats

290

285

304

307

310

323

334

334

342

Outlet stores

15

12

15

15

18

16

22

22

16

Flagship stores

1

1

1

1

1

1

0

0

0

Total stores

546

497

505

508

513

523

529

529

525

Fiscal 2022

Fiscal 2023

2019

2020

2021

Q1YTD

Q2YTD

Q3YTD

Q4YTD

2022

Q1YTD

New stores

19

6

22

3

9

21

38

38

3

Remodels

24

4

2

1

1

2

1

1

3

Right-sizes

12

4

2

0

0

3

4

4

1

New experiences

55

14

26

4

10

26

43

43

7

Permanent closures

(15)

(56)

(14)

-

(2)

(3)

(14)

(14)

(7)

4

Disclaimer

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. published this content on 24 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2023 11:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.
07:47aAbercrombie & Fitch : Q1 2023 Earnings Financials
PU
07:41aEarnings Flash (ANF) ABERCROMBIE & FITCH MANAGEMENT CO. Posts Q1 Revenue $836M, vs. Str..
MT
07:37aAbercrombie & Fitch : Historical Income Statement
PU
07:37aAbercrombie & Fitch : Q1 2023 Consolidated Statements of Income and Balance Sheets
PU
07:34aAbercrombie & Fitch raises annual sales forecast on steady demand
RE
07:31aAbercrombie & Fitch Co. Reports First Quarter Results
GL
05/18Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Appoints Helen Vaid as Member of the Compensation and Human Cap..
CI
05/18Citigroup Adjusts Abercrombie & Fitch Price Target to $24 From $32, Maintains Neutral R..
MT
05/09Abercrombie & Fitch Co /de/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/09Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Appoints Scott D. Lipesky as Chief Operating Officer
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 3 757 M - -
Net income 2024 69,6 M - -
Net cash 2024 417 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 16,5x
Yield 2024 -
Capitalization 1 152 M 1 152 M -
EV / Sales 2024 0,20x
EV / Sales 2025 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 18 400
Free-Float 46,1%
Chart ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.
Duration : Period :
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 23,01 $
Average target price 27,00 $
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fran Horowitz-Bonadies President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott D. Lipesky Executive VP, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Nigel Travis Chairman
Samir Desai Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Michael Edward Greenlees Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.0.44%1 152
INDITEX25.03%104 183
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.27.78%75 868
KERING10.60%69 248
ROSS STORES, INC.-12.23%34 848
HENNES & MAURITZ AB28.12%22 045
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer