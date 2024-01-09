ABERCROMBIE & FITCH : Jefferies raises its price target

Jefferies reiterates its 'buy' recommendation on Abercrombie & Fitch, with a price target raised from $85 to $120, the day after the clothing house raised its targets for its fourth quarter and full year.



The broker recalls that holiday sales were strong, driven by solid gains in the women's business at both Hollister and A&F, while sales in the men's business were also up at A&F.



The company still has plenty of room for sales expansion, especially as we expect Hollister's men's business to turn the corner', adds Jefferies, which is also optimistic about an update to the Always Forward plan.



