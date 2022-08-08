Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANF   US0028962076

ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.

(ANF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:46 2022-08-08 am EDT
19.54 USD   +8.41%
08/05Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to Report Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 25, 2022
GL
08/05Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to Report Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 25, 2022
GL
08/01ABERCROMBIE & FITCH : announces changes to its Board of Directors - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Abercrombie & Fitch Launches New Getaway-Inspired Store Design Concept

08/08/2022 | 10:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch, a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), is excited to announce a refreshing new store experience inspired by the brand’s intention of making every day feel as exceptional as the start of a long weekend. The new getaway-themed aesthetic is a stylish nod to a chic hotel lobby, designed to prioritize omni-channel shopping and provide customers with an immersive interpretation of the Abercrombie experience of today.

“Our new getaway-inspired stores reflect the unity of both our brand aesthetic and intuitive, omni-channel functionality,” said Carey Krug, SVP & Head of Marketing for Abercrombie brands. “Abercrombie’s young millennial and zillennial customers continue to utilize our stores for a variety of needs—whether it’s discovering new products and trends, picking up online orders, connecting with friends virtually or IRL, figuring out their best fit, or simply enjoying the brand experience. Everything from the flow and design elements to the functionality of the spaces was architected to reflect our customer’s ideal experience, whether they’re visiting for a transformative, curated shopping experience or utilizing the store’s omni-hub capabilities.”

Refinement and relaxation punctuate the new getaway-themed retail spaces, which include elevated fixtures and furnishings, striking wood accent walls, and styled spaces dedicated to the categories Abercrombie is most known—all of which organically form an environment crafted exclusively for young millennial and zillennial customers seeking a vacation from the typical shopping space.

“We translated our customer’s mindset into a real-world immersive experience,” said Joanna Ewing, GVP & Head of Creative for Abercrombie brands. “Their love for our denim manifested in a dedicated denim studio. The fitting rooms have been optimized with customizable lighting and chic design elements. Their affinity for travel is captured in the store’s hotel lobby-like vibe, complete with a check-in desk. The entire design of these new stores is the unique getaway mindset of our customers brought to life in a way that communicates elevated ease, which is exactly what Abercrombie represents.”

The brand recently celebrated the opening of its first two getaway concept stores—a new location at Los Angeles’ Del Amo Fashion Center and another outside Milan in the Il Centro Shopping Center. Abercrombie plans to open multiple getaway-concepted stores around the globe through the remainder of the fiscal year, with even more planned for 2023.

Experience Abercrombie and all the brand’s newness by following @abercrombie on both Tiktok and Instagram.

ABOUT ABERCROMBIE & FITCH
Abercrombie & Fitch believes every day should feel as exceptional as the start of the long weekend. Since 1892, the brand has been a specialty retailer of quality apparel, accessories and fragrance – designed to inspire our global customers to feel confident, be comfortable and face their Fierce.

Abercrombie & Fitch is the namesake brand of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), and is sold through more than 300 stores (includes abercrombie kids) worldwide and www.abercrombie.com globally.

Media Contact:
Cory Weaver, Ph.D.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
Public_relations@anfcorp.com 

Business Media Contact:
Mackenzie Gusweiler
Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
Public_Relations@anfcorp.com 

Investor Contact:
Pam Quintiliano
Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
(614) 283-6877
Investor_Relations@anfcorp.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: 

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/06289d84-be3a-41ea-ae94-73de872d7540

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b87353a-58e0-4c46-9f3a-a8440def24ad

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9220aa83-e39c-4ea9-adc5-9059484a8ce8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b744648-633c-48be-af05-a49d9abcc94a


Abercrombie's new "getaway" store in Los Angeles' Del Amo Shopping District

Abercrombie's new "getaway" store in Los Angeles' Del Amo Shopping District
Abercrombie's new "getaway" store in Los Angeles' Del Amo Shopping District

Abercrombie's new "getaway" store in Los Angeles' Del Amo Shopping District
Abercrombie's new "getaway" store in Los Angeles' Del Amo Shopping District

Abercrombie's new "getaway" store in Los Angeles' Del Amo Shopping District
Abercrombie's new "getaway" store in Los Angeles' Del Amo Shopping District

Abercrombie's new "getaway" store in Los Angeles' Del Amo Shopping District

© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.
08/05Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to Report Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 25, 2022
GL
08/05Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to Report Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 25, 2022
GL
08/01ABERCROMBIE & FITCH : announces changes to its Board of Directors - Form 8-K
PU
08/01ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO /DE/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stateme..
AQ
08/01Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors
GL
08/01Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors
GL
08/01Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
CI
07/27Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™
GL
07/14Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Launches of Its 2022 Denim Collection
CI
07/14abercrombie kids Launches All-New Denim Collection and Sizing Options
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 737 M - -
Net income 2023 84,2 M - -
Net cash 2023 307 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,96x
Yield 2023 4,44%
Capitalization 909 M 909 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,16x
EV / Sales 2024 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 19 250
Free-Float 47,6%
Chart ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.
Duration : Period :
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 18,02 $
Average target price 25,71 $
Spread / Average Target 42,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fran Horowitz-Bonadies President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott D. Lipesky Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Terry Lee Burman Lead Independent Director
Samir Desai Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Michael Edward Greenlees Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.-48.26%909
INDITEX-15.56%76 151
KERING-23.10%67 780
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.28.00%63 093
ROSS STORES, INC.-26.30%29 474
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-27.46%20 835