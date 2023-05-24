Abercrombie & Fitch : Q1 2023 Earnings Financials

Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization
326,200
39.0 %
363,216
44.7 %
Gross profit
509,794
61.0 %
449,546
55.3 %
Stores and distribution expense
331,613
39.7 %
337,543
41.5 %
Marketing, general and administrative expense
142,631
17.1 %
122,149
15.0 %
Asset impairment
4,436
0.5 %
3,422
0.4 %
Other operating income, net
(2,894)
(0.3)%
(3,842)
(0.5)%
Operating income (loss)
34,008
4.1 %
(9,726)
(1.2)%
Interest expense, net
3,443
0.4 %
7,307
0.9 %
Income (loss) before income taxes
30,565
3.7 %
(17,033)
(2.1)%
Income tax expense (benefit)
12,718
1.5 %
(2,187)
(0.3)%
Net income (loss)
17,847
2.1 %
(14,846)
(1.8)%
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
1,276
0.2 %
1,623
0.2 %
Net income (loss) attributable to A&F
$
16,571
2.0 %
$
(16,469)
(2.0)%
Net income (loss) per share attributable to A&F
Basic
$
0.33
$
(0.32)
Diluted
$
0.32
$
(0.32)
Weighted-average shares outstanding:
Basic
49,574
52,077
Diluted
51,467
52,077
Reporting and Use of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures
The company believes that each of the non-GAAP financial measures presented are useful to investors as they provide a measure of the company's operating performance excluding the effect of certain items which the company believes do not reflect its future operating outlook, such as asset impairment charges, therefore supplementing investors' understanding of comparability of operations across periods. Management used these non-GAAP financial measures during the periods presented to assess the company's performance and to develop expectations for future operating performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should be used supplemental to, and not as an alternative to, the company's GAAP financial results, and may not be calculated in the same manner as similar measures presented by other companies.
In addition, at times the company provides comparable sales, defined as the percentage year-over-year change in the aggregate of: (1) sales for stores that have been open as the same brand at least one year and whose square footage has not been expanded or reduced by more than 20% within the past year, with prior year's net sales converted at the current year's foreign currency exchange rate to remove the impact of foreign currency rate fluctuation, and (2) digital net sales with prior year's net sales converted at the current year's foreign currency exchange rate to remove the impact of foreign currency rate fluctuation.
The company also provides certain financial information on a constant currency basis to enhance investors' understanding of underlying business trends and operating performance, by removing the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. The effect from foreign currency, calculated on a constant currency basis, is determined by applying current year average exchange rates to prior year results and is net of the year-over-year impact from hedging. The per diluted share effect from foreign currency is calculated using a 26% tax rate.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
Schedule of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Thirteen Weeks Ended April 29, 2023 (in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
GAAP (1)
Excluded items
Adjusted
non-GAAP
Asset impairment (2)
$
4,436
$
4,436
$
-
Operating income
34,008
(4,436)
38,444
Income before income taxes
30,565
(4,436)
35,001
Income tax expense (3)
12,718
(1,187)
13,905
Net income attributable to A&F
16,571
(3,249)
19,820
Net income per diluted share attributable to A&F
$
0.32
$
(0.06)
$
0.39
Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding:
51,467
51,467
(1)
"GAAP" refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
Excluded items consist of pre-tax store impairment charges of $4.4 million.
The tax effect of excluded items is the difference between the tax provision calculated on a GAAP basis and an adjusted non-GAAP basis.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
Schedule of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Thirteen Weeks Ended April 30, 2022 (in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
GAAP (1)
Excluded items
Adjusted
non-GAAP
Asset impairment (2)
$
3,422
$
3,422
$
-
Operating loss
(9,726)
(3,422)
(6,304)
Loss before income taxes
(17,033)
(3,422)
(13,611)
Income tax benefit (3)
(2,187)
(918)
(1,269)
Net loss attributable to A&F
$
(16,469)
$
(2,504)
$
(13,965)
Net loss per diluted share attributable to A&F
$
(0.32)
$
(0.05)
$
(0.27)
Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding:
52,077
52,077
"GAAP" refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
Excluded items consist of pre-tax store asset impairment charges of $3.4 million
The tax effect of excluded items is the difference between the tax provision calculated on a GAAP basis and an adjusted non-GAAP basis.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
Reconciliation of Constant Currency Financial Measures
Thirteen Weeks Ended April 29, 2023 and April 30, 2022
(in thousands, except percentage and basis point changes and per share data)
(Unaudited)
2023
2022
% Change
Net sales
GAAP (1)
$
835,994
$
812,762
3%
Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates (2)
-
(8,597)
1%
Net sales on a constant currency basis
$
835,994
$
804,165
4%
Gross profit
2023
2022
BPS Change (3)
GAAP (1)
$
509,794
$
449,546
570
Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates (2)
-
(12,601)
100
Gross profit on a constant currency basis
$
509,794
$
436,945
670
Operating income (loss)
2023
2022
BPS Change (3)
GAAP (1)
$
34,008
$
(9,726)
530
Excluded items (4)
(4,436)
(3,422)
(10)
Adjusted non-GAAP
$
38,444
$
(6,304)
540
Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates (2)
-
(8,639)
110
Adjusted non-GAAP constant currency basis
$
38,444
$
(14,943)
650
Net income (loss) attributable to A&F
2023
2022
$ Change
GAAP (1)
$
0.32
$
(0.32)
$0.64
Excluded items, net of tax (4)
(0.06)
(0.05)
(0.01)
Adjusted non-GAAP
$
0.39
$
(0.27)
$0.66
Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates (2)
-
(0.12)
0.12
Adjusted non-GAAP constant currency basis
$
0.39
$
(0.39)
$0.78
"GAAP" refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
The estimated impact from foreign currency is determined by applying current period exchange rates to prior year results and is net of the year-over- year impact from hedging. The per diluted share estimated impact from foreign currency is calculated using a 26% tax rate.
The estimated basis point change has been rounded based on the percentage change.
Excluded items consist of $4.4 million pre-tax store asset impairment charges for the current year and $3.4 million pre-tax store asset impairment charges for the prior year, respectively.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
Reconciliation of Constant Currency Net Sales by Brand and Geography
Thirteen Weeks Ended April 29, 2023 and April 30, 2022
(in thousands, except percentage changes)
(Unaudited)
2023
2022
Non-GAAP
Impact From
Non-GAAP
Constant
Changes In
GAAP
Currency
GAAP
GAAP
Foreign Currency
Constant
Basis
Exchanges Rates (1)
Currency Basis
% Change
% Change
Net sales by brand:
Abercrombie (2)
436,044
383,928
(3,414)
380,514
14%
15%
Hollister (3)
$
399,950
$
428,834
$
(5,183)
$
423,651
(7)%
(6)%
Total company
$
835,994
$
812,762
$
(8,597)
$
804,165
3%
4%
2023
2022
Non-GAAP
Impact From
Non-GAAP
Constant
Changes In
GAAP
Currency
GAAP
GAAP
Foreign Currency
Constant
Basis
Exchanges Rates (1)
Currency Basis
% Change
% Change
Net sales by region: (4)
United States
$
636,117
$
585,106
$
-
$
585,106
9%
9%
EMEA
139,258
163,969
(5,046)
158,923
(15)%
(12)%
APAC
33,333
29,897
(1,395)
28,502
11%
17%
Other (5)
27,286
33,790
(2,156)
31,634
(19)%
(14)%
International
$
199,877
$
227,656
$
(8,597)
$
219,059
(12)%
(9)%
Total company
$
835,994
$
812,762
$
(8,597)
$
804,165
3%
4%
The estimated impact from foreign currency is determined by applying current period exchange rates to prior year results and is net of the year-over- year impact from hedging. The per diluted share estimated impact from foreign currency is calculated using a 26% tax rate.
Abercrombie includes the Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids brands.
Hollister includes the Hollister, Gilly Hicks and Social Tourist brands.
Net sales by geographic area are presented by attributing revenues to an individual country on the basis of the country in which the merchandise was sold for in-store purchases and on the basis of the shipping location provided by customers for digital orders.
Other includes all sales that do not fall within the United States, EMEA, or APAC regions, which are derived primarily in Canada.
