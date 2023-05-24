Advanced search
    ANF   US0028962076

ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.

(ANF)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-23 pm EDT
23.01 USD   +1.10%
Abercrombie & Fitch : Q1 2023 Earnings Financials
Earnings Flash (ANF) ABERCROMBIE & FITCH MANAGEMENT CO. Posts Q1 Revenue $836M, vs. Street Est of $814.9M
Abercrombie & Fitch : Historical Income Statement
Abercrombie & Fitch : Q1 2023 Earnings Financials

05/24/2023 | 07:47am EDT
Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Thirteen Weeks Ended

Thirteen Weeks Ended

April 29, 2023

% of

April 30, 2022

% of

Net Sales

Net Sales

Net sales

$

835,994

100.0 %

$

812,762

100.0 %

Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization

326,200

39.0 %

363,216

44.7 %

Gross profit

509,794

61.0 %

449,546

55.3 %

Stores and distribution expense

331,613

39.7 %

337,543

41.5 %

Marketing, general and administrative expense

142,631

17.1 %

122,149

15.0 %

Asset impairment

4,436

0.5 %

3,422

0.4 %

Other operating income, net

(2,894)

(0.3)%

(3,842)

(0.5)%

Operating income (loss)

34,008

4.1 %

(9,726)

(1.2)%

Interest expense, net

3,443

0.4 %

7,307

0.9 %

Income (loss) before income taxes

30,565

3.7 %

(17,033)

(2.1)%

Income tax expense (benefit)

12,718

1.5 %

(2,187)

(0.3)%

Net income (loss)

17,847

2.1 %

(14,846)

(1.8)%

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

1,276

0.2 %

1,623

0.2 %

Net income (loss) attributable to A&F

$

16,571

2.0 %

$

(16,469)

(2.0)%

Net income (loss) per share attributable to A&F

Basic

$

0.33

$

(0.32)

Diluted

$

0.32

$

(0.32)

Weighted-average shares outstanding:

Basic

49,574

52,077

Diluted

51,467

52,077

5

Reporting and Use of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures

The company believes that each of the non-GAAP financial measures presented are useful to investors as they provide a measure of the company's operating performance excluding the effect of certain items which the company believes do not reflect its future operating outlook, such as asset impairment charges, therefore supplementing investors' understanding of comparability of operations across periods. Management used these non-GAAP financial measures during the periods presented to assess the company's performance and to develop expectations for future operating performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should be used supplemental to, and not as an alternative to, the company's GAAP financial results, and may not be calculated in the same manner as similar measures presented by other companies.

In addition, at times the company provides comparable sales, defined as the percentage year-over-year change in the aggregate of: (1) sales for stores that have been open as the same brand at least one year and whose square footage has not been expanded or reduced by more than 20% within the past year, with prior year's net sales converted at the current year's foreign currency exchange rate to remove the impact of foreign currency rate fluctuation, and (2) digital net sales with prior year's net sales converted at the current year's foreign currency exchange rate to remove the impact of foreign currency rate fluctuation.

The company also provides certain financial information on a constant currency basis to enhance investors' understanding of underlying business trends and operating performance, by removing the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. The effect from foreign currency, calculated on a constant currency basis, is determined by applying current year average exchange rates to prior year results and is net of the year-over-year impact from hedging. The per diluted share effect from foreign currency is calculated using a 26% tax rate.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Schedule of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Thirteen Weeks Ended April 29, 2023 (in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

GAAP (1)

Excluded items

Adjusted

non-GAAP

Asset impairment (2)

$

4,436

$

4,436

$

-

Operating income

34,008

(4,436)

38,444

Income before income taxes

30,565

(4,436)

35,001

Income tax expense (3)

12,718

(1,187)

13,905

Net income attributable to A&F

16,571

(3,249)

19,820

Net income per diluted share attributable to A&F

$

0.32

$

(0.06)

$

0.39

Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding:

51,467

51,467

(1)

"GAAP" refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

  1. Excluded items consist of pre-tax store impairment charges of $4.4 million.
  2. The tax effect of excluded items is the difference between the tax provision calculated on a GAAP basis and an adjusted non-GAAP basis.

6

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Schedule of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Thirteen Weeks Ended April 30, 2022 (in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

GAAP (1)

Excluded items

Adjusted

non-GAAP

Asset impairment (2)

$

3,422

$

3,422

$

-

Operating loss

(9,726)

(3,422)

(6,304)

Loss before income taxes

(17,033)

(3,422)

(13,611)

Income tax benefit (3)

(2,187)

(918)

(1,269)

Net loss attributable to A&F

$

(16,469)

$

(2,504)

$

(13,965)

Net loss per diluted share attributable to A&F

$

(0.32)

$

(0.05)

$

(0.27)

Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding:

52,077

52,077

  1. "GAAP" refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
  2. Excluded items consist of pre-tax store asset impairment charges of $3.4 million
  3. The tax effect of excluded items is the difference between the tax provision calculated on a GAAP basis and an adjusted non-GAAP basis.

7

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Reconciliation of Constant Currency Financial Measures

Thirteen Weeks Ended April 29, 2023 and April 30, 2022

(in thousands, except percentage and basis point changes and per share data)

(Unaudited)

2023

2022

% Change

Net sales

GAAP (1)

$

835,994

$

812,762

3%

Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates (2)

-

(8,597)

1%

Net sales on a constant currency basis

$

835,994

$

804,165

4%

Gross profit

2023

2022

BPS Change (3)

GAAP (1)

$

509,794

$

449,546

570

Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates (2)

-

(12,601)

100

Gross profit on a constant currency basis

$

509,794

$

436,945

670

Operating income (loss)

2023

2022

BPS Change (3)

GAAP (1)

$

34,008

$

(9,726)

530

Excluded items (4)

(4,436)

(3,422)

(10)

Adjusted non-GAAP

$

38,444

$

(6,304)

540

Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates (2)

-

(8,639)

110

Adjusted non-GAAP constant currency basis

$

38,444

$

(14,943)

650

Net income (loss) attributable to A&F

2023

2022

$ Change

GAAP (1)

$

0.32

$

(0.32)

$0.64

Excluded items, net of tax (4)

(0.06)

(0.05)

(0.01)

Adjusted non-GAAP

$

0.39

$

(0.27)

$0.66

Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates (2)

-

(0.12)

0.12

Adjusted non-GAAP constant currency basis

$

0.39

$

(0.39)

$0.78

  1. "GAAP" refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
  2. The estimated impact from foreign currency is determined by applying current period exchange rates to prior year results and is net of the year-over- year impact from hedging. The per diluted share estimated impact from foreign currency is calculated using a 26% tax rate.
  3. The estimated basis point change has been rounded based on the percentage change.
  4. Excluded items consist of $4.4 million pre-tax store asset impairment charges for the current year and $3.4 million pre-tax store asset impairment charges for the prior year, respectively.

8

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Reconciliation of Constant Currency Net Sales by Brand and Geography

Thirteen Weeks Ended April 29, 2023 and April 30, 2022

(in thousands, except percentage changes)

(Unaudited)

2023

2022

Non-GAAP

Impact From

Non-GAAP

Constant

Changes In

GAAP

Currency

GAAP

GAAP

Foreign Currency

Constant

Basis

Exchanges Rates (1)

Currency Basis

% Change

% Change

Net sales by brand:

Abercrombie (2)

436,044

383,928

(3,414)

380,514

14%

15%

Hollister (3)

$

399,950

$

428,834

$

(5,183)

$

423,651

(7)%

(6)%

Total company

$

835,994

$

812,762

$

(8,597)

$

804,165

3%

4%

2023

2022

Non-GAAP

Impact From

Non-GAAP

Constant

Changes In

GAAP

Currency

GAAP

GAAP

Foreign Currency

Constant

Basis

Exchanges Rates (1)

Currency Basis

% Change

% Change

Net sales by region: (4)

United States

$

636,117

$

585,106

$

-

$

585,106

9%

9%

EMEA

139,258

163,969

(5,046)

158,923

(15)%

(12)%

APAC

33,333

29,897

(1,395)

28,502

11%

17%

Other (5)

27,286

33,790

(2,156)

31,634

(19)%

(14)%

International

$

199,877

$

227,656

$

(8,597)

$

219,059

(12)%

(9)%

Total company

$

835,994

$

812,762

$

(8,597)

$

804,165

3%

4%

  1. The estimated impact from foreign currency is determined by applying current period exchange rates to prior year results and is net of the year-over- year impact from hedging. The per diluted share estimated impact from foreign currency is calculated using a 26% tax rate.
  2. Abercrombie includes the Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids brands.
  3. Hollister includes the Hollister, Gilly Hicks and Social Tourist brands.
  4. Net sales by geographic area are presented by attributing revenues to an individual country on the basis of the country in which the merchandise was sold for in-store purchases and on the basis of the shipping location provided by customers for digital orders.
  5. Other includes all sales that do not fall within the United States, EMEA, or APAC regions, which are derived primarily in Canada.

9

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. published this content on 24 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2023 11:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
