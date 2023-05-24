Abercrombie & Fitch : Q1 2023 Earnings Financials

Reporting and Use of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures

The company believes that each of the non-GAAP financial measures presented are useful to investors as they provide a measure of the company's operating performance excluding the effect of certain items which the company believes do not reflect its future operating outlook, such as asset impairment charges, therefore supplementing investors' understanding of comparability of operations across periods. Management used these non-GAAP financial measures during the periods presented to assess the company's performance and to develop expectations for future operating performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should be used supplemental to, and not as an alternative to, the company's GAAP financial results, and may not be calculated in the same manner as similar measures presented by other companies.

In addition, at times the company provides comparable sales, defined as the percentage year-over-year change in the aggregate of: (1) sales for stores that have been open as the same brand at least one year and whose square footage has not been expanded or reduced by more than 20% within the past year, with prior year's net sales converted at the current year's foreign currency exchange rate to remove the impact of foreign currency rate fluctuation, and (2) digital net sales with prior year's net sales converted at the current year's foreign currency exchange rate to remove the impact of foreign currency rate fluctuation.

The company also provides certain financial information on a constant currency basis to enhance investors' understanding of underlying business trends and operating performance, by removing the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. The effect from foreign currency, calculated on a constant currency basis, is determined by applying current year average exchange rates to prior year results and is net of the year-over-year impact from hedging. The per diluted share effect from foreign currency is calculated using a 26% tax rate.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Schedule of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Thirteen Weeks Ended April 29, 2023 (in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

GAAP (1) Excluded items Adjusted non-GAAP Asset impairment (2) $ 4,436 $ 4,436 $ - Operating income 34,008 (4,436) 38,444 Income before income taxes 30,565 (4,436) 35,001 Income tax expense (3) 12,718 (1,187) 13,905 Net income attributable to A&F 16,571 (3,249) 19,820 Net income per diluted share attributable to A&F $ 0.32 $ (0.06) $ 0.39 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding: 51,467 51,467

(1) "GAAP" refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.