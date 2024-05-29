Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Thirteen Weeks Ended

Thirteen Weeks Ended

May 4, 2024

% of

April 29, 2023

% of

Net Sales

Net Sales

Net sales

$

1,020,730

100.0 %

$

835,994

100.0 %

Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization

343,273

33.6 %

326,200

39.0 %

Gross profit

677,457

66.4 %

509,794

61.0 %

Stores and distribution expense

371,686

36.4 %

336,049

40.2 %

Marketing, general and administrative expense

177,880

17.4 %

142,631

17.1 %

Other operating income, net

(1,958)

(0.2)%

(2,894)

(0.3)%

Operating income

129,849

12.7 %

34,008

4.1 %

Interest expense

5,780

0.6 %

7,458

0.9 %

Interest income

(10,803)

(1.1)%

(4,015)

(0.5)%

Interest (income) expense, net

(5,023)

(0.5)%

3,443

0.4 %

Income before income taxes

134,872

13.2 %

30,565

3.7 %

Income tax expense

19,794

1.9 %

12,718

1.5 %

Net income

115,078

11.3 %

17,847

2.1 %

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

1,228

0.1 %

1,276

0.2 %

Net income attributable to A&F

$

113,850

11.2 %

$

16,571

2.0 %

Net income per share attributable to A&F

Basic

$

2.24

$

0.33

Diluted

$

2.14

$

0.32

Weighted-average shares outstanding:

Basic

50,893

49,574

Diluted

53,276

51,467

5

Reporting and Use of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures

The company believes that each of the non-GAAP financial measures presented are useful to investors as they provide a measure of the company's operating performance excluding the effect of certain items which the company believes do not reflect its future operating outlook, such as asset impairment charges, therefore supplementing investors' understanding of comparability of operations across periods. Management used these non-GAAP financial measures during the periods presented to assess the company's performance and to develop expectations for future operating performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should be used supplemental to, and not as an alternative to, the company's GAAP financial results, and may not be calculated in the same manner as similar measures presented by other companies.

The company provides comparable sales, defined as the percentage year-over-year change in the aggregate of: (1) sales for stores that have been open as the same brand at least one year and whose square footage has not been expanded or reduced by more than 20% within the past year, with prior year's net sales converted at the current year's foreign currency exchange rate to remove the impact of foreign currency rate fluctuation, and (2) digital net sales with prior year's net sales converted at the current year's foreign currency exchange rate to remove the impact of foreign currency rate fluctuation.

The company also provides certain financial information on a constant currency basis to enhance investors' understanding of underlying business trends and operating performance, by removing the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. The effect from foreign currency, calculated on a constant currency basis, is determined by applying current year average exchange rates to prior year results and is net of the year-over-year impact from hedging. The per diluted share effect from foreign currency is calculated using a 26% tax rate.

In addition, the company provides EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental measures used by the company's executive management to assess the company's performance. We also believe these supplemental performance measures are meaningful information for investors and other interested parties to use in computing the company's core financial performance over multiple periods and with other companies by excluding the impact of differences in tax jurisdictions, debt service levels and capital investment.

6

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Reconciliation of Constant Currency Financial Measures

Thirteen Weeks Ended May 4, 2024 and April 29, 2023

(in thousands, except percentage and basis point changes and per share data)

(Unaudited)

2024

2023

% Change

Net sales

GAAP (1)

$

1,020,730

$

835,994

22%

Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates (2)

-

(551)

-%

Net sales on a constant currency basis

$

1,020,730

$

835,443

22%

Gross profit

2024

2023

BPS Change (3)

GAAP (1)

$

677,457

$

509,794

540

Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates (2)

-

930

(10)

Gross profit on a constant currency basis

$

677,457

$

510,724

530

Operating income

2024

2023

BPS Change (3)

GAAP (1)

$

129,849

$

34,008

860

Excluded items (4)

-

(4,436)

50

Adjusted non-GAAP

$

129,849

$

38,444

810

Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates (2)

-

463

(10)

Adjusted non-GAAP constant currency basis

$

129,849

$

38,907

800

Net income attributable to A&F

2024

2023

$ Change

GAAP (1)

$

2.14

$

0.32

$1.82

Excluded items, net of tax (4)

-

(0.06)

0.06

Adjusted non-GAAP

$

2.14

$

0.39

$1.75

Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates (2)

-

-

-

Adjusted non-GAAP constant currency basis

$

2.14

$

0.39

$1.75

  1. "GAAP" refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
  2. The estimated impact from foreign currency is determined by applying current period exchange rates to prior year results and is net of the year- over-year impact from hedging. The per diluted share estimated impact from foreign currency is calculated using a 26% tax rate.
  3. The estimated basis point change has been rounded based on the percentage change.
  4. Excluded items consist of $4.4 million pre-tax store asset impairment charges for the prior year.

7

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Reconciliation of Constant Currency Net Sales by Geography and Brand

Thirteen Weeks Ended May 4, 2024 and April 29, 2023

(in thousands, except percentage changes)

(Unaudited)

2024

2023

Non-GAAP

Impact From

Non-GAAP

Constant

Changes In

GAAP

Currency

GAAP

GAAP

Foreign Currency

Constant

Basis

Exchanges Rates (1)

Currency Basis

% Change

% Change

Net sales by segment: (2)

Americas (3)

$

820,121

$

665,423

$

(62)

$

665,361

23%

23%

EMEA (4)

164,778

138,106

1,141

139,247

19%

18%

APAC (5)

35,831

32,465

(1,630)

30,835

10%

16%

Total company

$

1,020,730

$

835,994

$

(551)

$

835,443

22%

22%

2024

2023

Non-GAAP

Impact From

Non-GAAP

Constant

Changes In

GAAP

Currency

GAAP

GAAP

Foreign Currency

Constant

Basis

Exchanges Rates (1)

Currency Basis

% Change

% Change

Net sales by brand:

Abercrombie (6)

571,513

436,044

(572)

435,472

31%

31%

Hollister (7)

$

449,217

$

399,950

$

21

$

399,971

12%

12%

Total company

$

1,020,730

$

835,994

$

(551)

$

835,443

22%

22%

  1. The estimated impact from foreign currency is determined by applying current period exchange rates to prior year results and is net of the year-over- year impact from hedging.
  2. Net sales by segment are presented by attributing revenues to an individual country on the basis of the segment that fulfills the order.
  3. The Americas segment includes the results of operations in North America and South America.
  4. The EMEA segment includes the results of operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
  5. The APAC segment includes the results of operations in the Asia-Pacific region, including Asia and Oceania.
  6. For purposes of the above table, Abercrombie includes Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids.
  7. For purposes of the above table, Hollister includes Hollister and Gilly Hicks.

8

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

Thirteen Weeks Ended May 4, 2024 and April 29, 2023

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

2024

% of

2023

% of

Net Sales

Net Sales

Net income

$

115,078

11.3 % $

17,847

2.1 %

Income tax expense

19,794

1.9

12,718

1.5

Interest (income) expense, net

(5,023)

(0.5)

3,443

0.4

Depreciation and amortization

37,689

3.7

36,028

4.3

EBITDA (1)

$

167,538

16.4 % $

70,036

8.4 %

Adjustments to EBITDA

Asset impairment

-

-

4,436

0.5

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$

167,538

16.4 % $

74,472

8.9 %

  1. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental financial measures that are not defined or prepared in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, income taxes and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA adjusted for asset impairment.

9

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

May 4, 2024

February 3, 2024

April 29, 2023

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and equivalents

$

864,195

$

900,884

$

446,952

Receivables

93,605

78,346

106,149

Inventories

449,267

469,466

447,806

Other current assets

102,516

88,569

107,684

Total current assets

1,509,583

1,537,265

1,108,591

Property and equipment, net

540,697

538,033

550,810

Operating lease right-of-use assets

699,471

678,256

692,699

Other assets

220,334

220,679

205,978

Total assets

$

2,970,085

$

2,974,233

$

2,558,078

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

266,925

$

296,976

$

221,587

Accrued expenses

402,786

436,655

340,331

Short-term portion of operating lease liabilities

188,851

179,625

188,520

Income taxes payable

61,137

53,564

19,023

Total current liabilities

919,699

966,820

769,461

Long-term liabilities:

Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities

$

656,862

$

646,624

$

682,996

Long-term borrowings, net

213,102

222,119

297,172

Other liabilities

89,252

88,683

97,476

Total long-term liabilities

959,216

957,426

1,077,644

Total Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stockholders' equity

1,078,886

1,035,160

701,857

Noncontrolling interests

12,284

14,827

9,116

Total stockholders' equity

1,091,170

1,049,987

710,973

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

2,970,085

$

2,974,233

$

2,558,078

10

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Thirteen Weeks Ended

May 4, 2024

April 29, 2023

Operating activities

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

$

95,010

$

(560)

Investing activities

Purchases of property and equipment

$

(38,886)

$

(46,391)

Net cash used for investing activities

$

(38,886)

$

(46,391)

Financing activities

Purchase of senior secured notes

(9,425)

-

Purchases of common stock

(15,000)

-

Acquisition of common stock for tax withholding obligations

(65,173)

(18,359)

Other financing activities

(3,353)

(3,597)

Net cash used for financing activities

$

(92,951)

$

(21,956)

Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash

$

(857)

$

(1,998)

Net decrease in cash and equivalents, and restricted cash and equivalents

$

(37,684)

$

(70,905)

Cash and equivalents, and restricted cash and equivalents, beginning of period

$

909,685

$

527,569

Cash and equivalents, and restricted cash and equivalents, end of period

$

872,001

$

456,664

11

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. published this content on 29 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2024 11:33:05 UTC.