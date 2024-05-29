Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Thirteen Weeks Ended
Thirteen Weeks Ended
May 4, 2024
% of
April 29, 2023
% of
Net Sales
Net Sales
Net sales
$
1,020,730
100.0 %
$
835,994
100.0 %
Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization
343,273
33.6 %
326,200
39.0 %
Gross profit
677,457
66.4 %
509,794
61.0 %
Stores and distribution expense
371,686
36.4 %
336,049
40.2 %
Marketing, general and administrative expense
177,880
17.4 %
142,631
17.1 %
Other operating income, net
(1,958)
(0.2)%
(2,894)
(0.3)%
Operating income
129,849
12.7 %
34,008
4.1 %
Interest expense
5,780
0.6 %
7,458
0.9 %
Interest income
(10,803)
(1.1)%
(4,015)
(0.5)%
Interest (income) expense, net
(5,023)
(0.5)%
3,443
0.4 %
Income before income taxes
134,872
13.2 %
30,565
3.7 %
Income tax expense
19,794
1.9 %
12,718
1.5 %
Net income
115,078
11.3 %
17,847
2.1 %
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
1,228
0.1 %
1,276
0.2 %
Net income attributable to A&F
$
113,850
11.2 %
$
16,571
2.0 %
Net income per share attributable to A&F
Basic
$
2.24
$
0.33
Diluted
$
2.14
$
0.32
Weighted-average shares outstanding:
Basic
50,893
49,574
Diluted
53,276
51,467
5
Reporting and Use of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures
The company believes that each of the non-GAAP financial measures presented are useful to investors as they provide a measure of the company's operating performance excluding the effect of certain items which the company believes do not reflect its future operating outlook, such as asset impairment charges, therefore supplementing investors' understanding of comparability of operations across periods. Management used these non-GAAP financial measures during the periods presented to assess the company's performance and to develop expectations for future operating performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should be used supplemental to, and not as an alternative to, the company's GAAP financial results, and may not be calculated in the same manner as similar measures presented by other companies.
The company provides comparable sales, defined as the percentage year-over-year change in the aggregate of: (1) sales for stores that have been open as the same brand at least one year and whose square footage has not been expanded or reduced by more than 20% within the past year, with prior year's net sales converted at the current year's foreign currency exchange rate to remove the impact of foreign currency rate fluctuation, and (2) digital net sales with prior year's net sales converted at the current year's foreign currency exchange rate to remove the impact of foreign currency rate fluctuation.
The company also provides certain financial information on a constant currency basis to enhance investors' understanding of underlying business trends and operating performance, by removing the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. The effect from foreign currency, calculated on a constant currency basis, is determined by applying current year average exchange rates to prior year results and is net of the year-over-year impact from hedging. The per diluted share effect from foreign currency is calculated using a 26% tax rate.
In addition, the company provides EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental measures used by the company's executive management to assess the company's performance. We also believe these supplemental performance measures are meaningful information for investors and other interested parties to use in computing the company's core financial performance over multiple periods and with other companies by excluding the impact of differences in tax jurisdictions, debt service levels and capital investment.
6
Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
Reconciliation of Constant Currency Financial Measures
Thirteen Weeks Ended May 4, 2024 and April 29, 2023
(in thousands, except percentage and basis point changes and per share data)
(Unaudited)
2024
2023
% Change
Net sales
GAAP (1)
$
1,020,730
$
835,994
22%
Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates (2)
-
(551)
-%
Net sales on a constant currency basis
$
1,020,730
$
835,443
22%
Gross profit
2024
2023
BPS Change (3)
GAAP (1)
$
677,457
$
509,794
540
Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates (2)
-
930
(10)
Gross profit on a constant currency basis
$
677,457
$
510,724
530
Operating income
2024
2023
BPS Change (3)
GAAP (1)
$
129,849
$
34,008
860
Excluded items (4)
-
(4,436)
50
Adjusted non-GAAP
$
129,849
$
38,444
810
Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates (2)
-
463
(10)
Adjusted non-GAAP constant currency basis
$
129,849
$
38,907
800
Net income attributable to A&F
2024
2023
$ Change
GAAP (1)
$
2.14
$
0.32
$1.82
Excluded items, net of tax (4)
-
(0.06)
0.06
Adjusted non-GAAP
$
2.14
$
0.39
$1.75
Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates (2)
-
-
-
Adjusted non-GAAP constant currency basis
$
2.14
$
0.39
$1.75
- "GAAP" refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
- The estimated impact from foreign currency is determined by applying current period exchange rates to prior year results and is net of the year- over-year impact from hedging. The per diluted share estimated impact from foreign currency is calculated using a 26% tax rate.
- The estimated basis point change has been rounded based on the percentage change.
- Excluded items consist of $4.4 million pre-tax store asset impairment charges for the prior year.
7
Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
Reconciliation of Constant Currency Net Sales by Geography and Brand
Thirteen Weeks Ended May 4, 2024 and April 29, 2023
(in thousands, except percentage changes)
(Unaudited)
2024
2023
Non-GAAP
Impact From
Non-GAAP
Constant
Changes In
GAAP
Currency
GAAP
GAAP
Foreign Currency
Constant
Basis
Exchanges Rates (1)
Currency Basis
% Change
% Change
Net sales by segment: (2)
Americas (3)
$
820,121
$
665,423
$
(62)
$
665,361
23%
23%
EMEA (4)
164,778
138,106
1,141
139,247
19%
18%
APAC (5)
35,831
32,465
(1,630)
30,835
10%
16%
Total company
$
1,020,730
$
835,994
$
(551)
$
835,443
22%
22%
2024
2023
Non-GAAP
Impact From
Non-GAAP
Constant
Changes In
GAAP
Currency
GAAP
GAAP
Foreign Currency
Constant
Basis
Exchanges Rates (1)
Currency Basis
% Change
% Change
Net sales by brand:
Abercrombie (6)
571,513
436,044
(572)
435,472
31%
31%
Hollister (7)
$
449,217
$
399,950
$
21
$
399,971
12%
12%
Total company
$
1,020,730
$
835,994
$
(551)
$
835,443
22%
22%
- The estimated impact from foreign currency is determined by applying current period exchange rates to prior year results and is net of the year-over- year impact from hedging.
- Net sales by segment are presented by attributing revenues to an individual country on the basis of the segment that fulfills the order.
- The Americas segment includes the results of operations in North America and South America.
- The EMEA segment includes the results of operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
- The APAC segment includes the results of operations in the Asia-Pacific region, including Asia and Oceania.
- For purposes of the above table, Abercrombie includes Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids.
- For purposes of the above table, Hollister includes Hollister and Gilly Hicks.
8
Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
Thirteen Weeks Ended May 4, 2024 and April 29, 2023
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
2024
% of
2023
% of
Net Sales
Net Sales
Net income
$
115,078
11.3 % $
17,847
2.1 %
Income tax expense
19,794
1.9
12,718
1.5
Interest (income) expense, net
(5,023)
(0.5)
3,443
0.4
Depreciation and amortization
37,689
3.7
36,028
4.3
EBITDA (1)
$
167,538
16.4 % $
70,036
8.4 %
Adjustments to EBITDA
Asset impairment
-
-
4,436
0.5
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
167,538
16.4 % $
74,472
8.9 %
- EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental financial measures that are not defined or prepared in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, income taxes and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA adjusted for asset impairment.
9
Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
May 4, 2024
February 3, 2024
April 29, 2023
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and equivalents
$
864,195
$
900,884
$
446,952
Receivables
93,605
78,346
106,149
Inventories
449,267
469,466
447,806
Other current assets
102,516
88,569
107,684
Total current assets
1,509,583
1,537,265
1,108,591
Property and equipment, net
540,697
538,033
550,810
Operating lease right-of-use assets
699,471
678,256
692,699
Other assets
220,334
220,679
205,978
Total assets
$
2,970,085
$
2,974,233
$
2,558,078
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
266,925
$
296,976
$
221,587
Accrued expenses
402,786
436,655
340,331
Short-term portion of operating lease liabilities
188,851
179,625
188,520
Income taxes payable
61,137
53,564
19,023
Total current liabilities
919,699
966,820
769,461
Long-term liabilities:
Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities
$
656,862
$
646,624
$
682,996
Long-term borrowings, net
213,102
222,119
297,172
Other liabilities
89,252
88,683
97,476
Total long-term liabilities
959,216
957,426
1,077,644
Total Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stockholders' equity
1,078,886
1,035,160
701,857
Noncontrolling interests
12,284
14,827
9,116
Total stockholders' equity
1,091,170
1,049,987
710,973
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
2,970,085
$
2,974,233
$
2,558,078
10
Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Thirteen Weeks Ended
May 4, 2024
April 29, 2023
Operating activities
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
$
95,010
$
(560)
Investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment
$
(38,886)
$
(46,391)
Net cash used for investing activities
$
(38,886)
$
(46,391)
Financing activities
Purchase of senior secured notes
(9,425)
-
Purchases of common stock
(15,000)
-
Acquisition of common stock for tax withholding obligations
(65,173)
(18,359)
Other financing activities
(3,353)
(3,597)
Net cash used for financing activities
$
(92,951)
$
(21,956)
Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash
$
(857)
$
(1,998)
Net decrease in cash and equivalents, and restricted cash and equivalents
$
(37,684)
$
(70,905)
Cash and equivalents, and restricted cash and equivalents, beginning of period
$
909,685
$
527,569
Cash and equivalents, and restricted cash and equivalents, end of period
$
872,001
$
456,664
11
Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
Financial Information
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)
Fiscal 2023
Fiscal 2024
2022
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2023
Q1
Net sales
$
3,697,751
$
835,994
$
935,345
$ 1,056,431
$ 1,452,907
$ 4,280,677
$ 1,020,730
Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization
1,593,213
326,200
350,965
370,762
539,338
1,587,265
343,273
Gross profit
2,104,538
509,794
584,380
685,669
913,569
2,693,412
677,457
Stores and distribution expense
1,496,962
336,049
352,730
383,883
499,075
1,571,737
371,686
Marketing, general and administrative expense
517,602
142,631
144,502
162,510
193,234
642,877
177,880
Other operating (income) loss, net
(2,674)
(2,894)
(2,694)
1,256
(1,541)
(5,873)
(1,958)
Operating income
92,648
34,008
89,842
138,020
222,801
484,671
129,849
Interest expense
30,236
7,458
7,635
8,568
6,691
30,352
5,780
Interest income
(4,604)
(4,015)
(6,538)
(7,897)
(11,530)
(29,980)
(10,803)
Interest (income) expense, net
25,632
3,443
1,097
671
(4,839)
372
(5,023)
Income before income taxes
67,016
30,565
88,745
137,349
227,640
484,299
134,872
Income tax expense
56,631
12,718
30,014
39,617
66,537
148,886
19,794
Net income
10,385
17,847
58,731
97,732
161,103
335,413
115,078
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
7,569
1,276
1,837
1,521
2,656
7,290
1,228
Net income attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
$
2,816
$
16,571
$
56,894
$
96,211
$ 158,447
$ 328,123
$ 113,850
Net income per share attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch Co.:
Basic
$0.06
$0.33
$1.13
$1.91
$3.13
$6.53
$2.24
Diluted
$0.05
$0.32
$1.10
$1.83
$2.97
$6.22
$2.14
Weighted-average shares outstanding:
Basic
50,307
49,574
50,322
50,504
50,559
50,250
50,893
Diluted
52,327
51,467
51,548
52,624
53,399
52,726
53,276
1
Segment comparable sales (1) Americas comparable sales EMEA comparable sales APAC comparable sales Comparable sales (2)
Branded comparable sales Abercrombie comparable sales (2) (6) Hollister comparable sales Comparable sales (2)
Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
Financial Information
(Unaudited)
Fiscal 2023
Fiscal 2024
2022
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2023
Q1
Not provided
Not provided
14%
16%
17%
13%
21%
Not provided
Not provided
6%
15%
10%
7%
23%
Not provided
Not provided
26%
32%
21%
26%
22%
Not provided
3 %
13%
16%
16%
13%
21%
Not provided
14 %
23%
26%
28%
23%
29%
Not provided
(6)%
5%
7%
6%
4%
13%
Not provided
3 %
13%
16%
16%
13%
21%
- Net sales by segment are presented by attributing revenues to an individual country on the basis of the segment that fulfills the order.
- Comparable sales are calculated on a constant currency basis. Refer to "REPORTING AND USE OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES," for further discussion. The Company did not provide comparable sales results for fiscal 2022 due to temporary store closures as a result of COVID-19.
- The Americas segment includes the results of operations in North America and South America.
- The EMEA segment includes the results of operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
- The APAC segment includes the results of operations in the Asia-Pacific region, including Asia and Oceania.
- For purposes of the above table, Abercrombie includes Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids.
- For purposes of the above table, Hollister includes Hollister and Gilly Hicks.
2
