Abercrombie & Fitch : Q2 2020 Consolidated Statements of Income and Balance Sheets
08/27/2020 | 07:38am EDT
Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Thirteen Weeks Ended
Thirteen Weeks Ended
August 1, 2020
% of
August 3, 2019
% of
Net Sales
Net Sales
Net sales
$
698,328
100.0 %
$
841,078
100.0 %
Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization
274,720
39.3 %
342,445
40.7 %
Gross profit
423,608
60.7 %
498,633
59.3 %
Stores and distribution expense
310,370
44.4 %
376,347
44.7 %
Marketing, general and administrative expense
97,252
13.9 %
115,694
13.8 %
Flagship store exit (benefits) charges
(3,884)
(0.6)%
44,994
5.3 %
Asset impairment, exclusive of flagship store exit charges
8,083
1.2 %
715
0.1 %
Other operating (income) loss, net
(2,356)
(0.3)%
367
0.0 %
Operating income (loss)
14,143
2.0 %
(39,484)
(4.7)%
Interest expense, net
7,098
1.0 %
1,370
0.2 %
Income (loss) before income taxes
7,045
1.0 %
(40,854)
(4.9)%
Income tax expense (benefit)
1,253
0.2 %
(11,330)
(1.3)%
Net income (loss)
5,792
0.8 %
(29,524)
(3.5)%
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
328
0.0 %
1,618
0.2 %
Net income (loss) attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
$
5,464
0.8 %
$
(31,142)
(3.7)%
Net income (loss) per share attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch
Co.:
Basic
$
0.09
$
(0.48)
Diluted
$
0.09
$
(0.48)
Weighted-average shares outstanding:
Basic
62,527
65,156
Diluted
63,286
65,156
Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Twenty-six Weeks Ended
Twenty-six Weeks Ended
August 1, 2020
% of
August 3, 2019
% of
Net Sales
Net Sales
Net sales
$
1,183,687
100.0 %
$
1,575,050
100.0 %
Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization
495,934
41.9 %
632,327
40.1 %
Gross profit
687,753
58.1 %
942,723
59.9 %
Stores and distribution expense
632,494
53.4 %
732,959
46.5 %
Marketing, general and administrative expense
205,509
17.4 %
227,641
14.5 %
Flagship store exit (benefits) charges
(4,427)
(0.4)%
46,738
3.0 %
Asset impairment, exclusive of flagship store exit charges
51,011
4.3 %
2,377
0.2 %
Other operating income, net
(1,850)
(0.2)%
(250)
0.0 %
Operating loss
(194,984)
(16.5)%
(66,742)
(4.2)%
Interest expense, net
10,469
0.9 %
1,986
0.1 %
Loss before income taxes
(205,453)
(17.4)%
(68,728)
(4.4)%
Income tax expense (benefit)
32,786
2.8 %
(20,918)
(1.3)%
Net loss
(238,239)
(20.1)%
(47,810)
(3.0)%
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
445
0.0 %
2,487
0.2 %
Net loss attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
$
(238,684)
(20.2)%
$
(50,297)
(3.2)%
Net loss per share attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch Co.:
Basic
$
(3.82)
$
(0.76)
Diluted
$
(3.82)
$
(0.76)
Weighted-average shares outstanding:
Basic
62,543
65,848
Diluted
62,543
65,848
Reporting and Use of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures
The company believes that each of the non-GAAP financial measures presented are useful to investors as they provide a measure of the company's operating performance excluding the effect of certain items which the company believes do not reflect its future operating outlook, such as certain asset impairment charges related to the company's flagship stores and significant impairments primarily attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic, therefore supplementing investors' understanding of comparability of operations across periods. Management used these non-GAAP financial measures during the periods presented to assess the company's performance and to develop expectations for future operating performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should be used supplemental to, and not as an alternative to, the company's GAAP financial results, and may not be calculated in the same manner as similar measures presented by other companies.
In addition, at times the company provides comparable sales, defined as the percentage year-over-year change in the aggregate of: (1) sales for stores that have been open as the same brand at least one year and whose square footage has not been expanded or reduced by more than 20% within the past year, with prior year's net sales converted at the current year's foreign currency exchange rate to remove the impact of foreign currency rate fluctuation, and (2) direct-to-consumer sales with prior year's net sales converted at the current year's foreign currency exchange rate to remove the impact of foreign currency rate fluctuation.
The company also provides certain financial information on a constant currency basis to enhance investors' understanding of underlying business trends and operating performance, by removing the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. The effect from foreign currency, calculated on a constant currency basis, is determined by applying current year average exchange rates to prior year results and is net of the year-over-year impact from hedging. The per diluted share effect from foreign currency is calculated using a 26% tax rate.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
Schedule of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Thirteen Weeks Ended August 1, 2020
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
GAAP (1)
Excluded items
Adjusted
non-GAAP
Asset impairment, exclusive of flagship store exit charges (2)
$
8,083
$
8,083
$
-
Operating income
14,143
(8,083)
22,226
Income before income taxes
7,045
(8,083)
15,128
Income tax expense (3)
1,253
1,166
87
Net income attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
$
5,464
$
(9,249)
$
14,713
Net income per diluted share attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
$
0.09
$
(0.15)
$
0.23
Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding:
63,286
63,286
(1)
"GAAP" refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
Excluded items consist of pre-tax store asset impairment charges of $8.1 million, which are principally the result of the impact of COVID-19 on store cash flows.
The tax effect of excluded items is the difference between the tax provision calculated on a GAAP basis and an adjusted non-GAAP basis.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
Schedule of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Twenty-six Weeks Ended August 1, 2020
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
GAAP (1)
Excluded items
Adjusted
non-GAAP
Asset impairment, exclusive of flagship store exit charges (2)
$
51,011
$
51,011
$
-
Operating loss
(194,984)
(51,011)
(143,973)
Loss before income taxes
(205,453)
(51,011)
(154,442)
Income tax expense (3)
32,786
(3,266)
36,052
Net loss attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
$
(238,684)
$
(47,745)
$
(190,939)
Net loss per diluted share attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
$
(3.82)
$
(0.76)
$
(3.05)
Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding:
62,543
62,543
"GAAP" refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
Excluded items consist of pre-tax store asset impairment charges of $51.0 million which are principally the result of the impact of COVID-19 on store cash flows.
The tax effect of excluded items is the difference between the tax provision calculated on a GAAP basis and an adjusted non-GAAP basis.
