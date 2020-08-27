Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Abercrombie & Fitch Co.    ANF

ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.

(ANF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/27 07:58:52 am
12.175 USD   +9.39%
07:43aABERCROMBIE & FITCH : Q2 2020 Investor Presentation
PU
07:39aABERCROMBIE : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:38aABERCROMBIE & FITCH : Historical Income Statement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Abercrombie & Fitch : Q2 2020 Consolidated Statements of Income and Balance Sheets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 07:38am EDT

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Thirteen Weeks Ended

Thirteen Weeks Ended

August 1, 2020

% of

August 3, 2019

% of

Net Sales

Net Sales

Net sales

$

698,328

100.0 %

$

841,078

100.0 %

Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization

274,720

39.3 %

342,445

40.7 %

Gross profit

423,608

60.7 %

498,633

59.3 %

Stores and distribution expense

310,370

44.4 %

376,347

44.7 %

Marketing, general and administrative expense

97,252

13.9 %

115,694

13.8 %

Flagship store exit (benefits) charges

(3,884)

(0.6)%

44,994

5.3 %

Asset impairment, exclusive of flagship store exit charges

8,083

1.2 %

715

0.1 %

Other operating (income) loss, net

(2,356)

(0.3)%

367

0.0 %

Operating income (loss)

14,143

2.0 %

(39,484)

(4.7)%

Interest expense, net

7,098

1.0 %

1,370

0.2 %

Income (loss) before income taxes

7,045

1.0 %

(40,854)

(4.9)%

Income tax expense (benefit)

1,253

0.2 %

(11,330)

(1.3)%

Net income (loss)

5,792

0.8 %

(29,524)

(3.5)%

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

328

0.0 %

1,618

0.2 %

Net income (loss) attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

$

5,464

0.8 %

$

(31,142)

(3.7)%

Net income (loss) per share attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch

Co.:

Basic

$

0.09

$

(0.48)

Diluted

$

0.09

$

(0.48)

Weighted-average shares outstanding:

Basic

62,527

65,156

Diluted

63,286

65,156

5

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Twenty-six Weeks Ended

Twenty-six Weeks Ended

August 1, 2020

% of

August 3, 2019

% of

Net Sales

Net Sales

Net sales

$

1,183,687

100.0 %

$

1,575,050

100.0 %

Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization

495,934

41.9 %

632,327

40.1 %

Gross profit

687,753

58.1 %

942,723

59.9 %

Stores and distribution expense

632,494

53.4 %

732,959

46.5 %

Marketing, general and administrative expense

205,509

17.4 %

227,641

14.5 %

Flagship store exit (benefits) charges

(4,427)

(0.4)%

46,738

3.0 %

Asset impairment, exclusive of flagship store exit charges

51,011

4.3 %

2,377

0.2 %

Other operating income, net

(1,850)

(0.2)%

(250)

0.0 %

Operating loss

(194,984)

(16.5)%

(66,742)

(4.2)%

Interest expense, net

10,469

0.9 %

1,986

0.1 %

Loss before income taxes

(205,453)

(17.4)%

(68,728)

(4.4)%

Income tax expense (benefit)

32,786

2.8 %

(20,918)

(1.3)%

Net loss

(238,239)

(20.1)%

(47,810)

(3.0)%

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

445

0.0 %

2,487

0.2 %

Net loss attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

$

(238,684)

(20.2)%

$

(50,297)

(3.2)%

Net loss per share attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch Co.:

Basic

$

(3.82)

$

(0.76)

Diluted

$

(3.82)

$

(0.76)

Weighted-average shares outstanding:

Basic

62,543

65,848

Diluted

62,543

65,848

6

Reporting and Use of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures

The company believes that each of the non-GAAP financial measures presented are useful to investors as they provide a measure of the company's operating performance excluding the effect of certain items which the company believes do not reflect its future operating outlook, such as certain asset impairment charges related to the company's flagship stores and significant impairments primarily attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic, therefore supplementing investors' understanding of comparability of operations across periods. Management used these non-GAAP financial measures during the periods presented to assess the company's performance and to develop expectations for future operating performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should be used supplemental to, and not as an alternative to, the company's GAAP financial results, and may not be calculated in the same manner as similar measures presented by other companies.

In addition, at times the company provides comparable sales, defined as the percentage year-over-year change in the aggregate of: (1) sales for stores that have been open as the same brand at least one year and whose square footage has not been expanded or reduced by more than 20% within the past year, with prior year's net sales converted at the current year's foreign currency exchange rate to remove the impact of foreign currency rate fluctuation, and (2) direct-to-consumer sales with prior year's net sales converted at the current year's foreign currency exchange rate to remove the impact of foreign currency rate fluctuation.

The company also provides certain financial information on a constant currency basis to enhance investors' understanding of underlying business trends and operating performance, by removing the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. The effect from foreign currency, calculated on a constant currency basis, is determined by applying current year average exchange rates to prior year results and is net of the year-over-year impact from hedging. The per diluted share effect from foreign currency is calculated using a 26% tax rate.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Schedule of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Thirteen Weeks Ended August 1, 2020

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

GAAP (1)

Excluded items

Adjusted

non-GAAP

Asset impairment, exclusive of flagship store exit charges (2)

$

8,083

$

8,083

$

-

Operating income

14,143

(8,083)

22,226

Income before income taxes

7,045

(8,083)

15,128

Income tax expense (3)

1,253

1,166

87

Net income attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

$

5,464

$

(9,249)

$

14,713

Net income per diluted share attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

$

0.09

$

(0.15)

$

0.23

Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding:

63,286

63,286

(1)

"GAAP" refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

  1. Excluded items consist of pre-tax store asset impairment charges of $8.1 million, which are principally the result of the impact of COVID-19 on store cash flows.
  2. The tax effect of excluded items is the difference between the tax provision calculated on a GAAP basis and an adjusted non-GAAP basis.

7

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Schedule of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Twenty-six Weeks Ended August 1, 2020

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

GAAP (1)

Excluded items

Adjusted

non-GAAP

Asset impairment, exclusive of flagship store exit charges (2)

$

51,011

$

51,011

$

-

Operating loss

(194,984)

(51,011)

(143,973)

Loss before income taxes

(205,453)

(51,011)

(154,442)

Income tax expense (3)

32,786

(3,266)

36,052

Net loss attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

$

(238,684)

$

(47,745)

$

(190,939)

Net loss per diluted share attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

$

(3.82)

$

(0.76)

$

(3.05)

Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding:

62,543

62,543

  1. "GAAP" refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
  2. Excluded items consist of pre-tax store asset impairment charges of $51.0 million which are principally the result of the impact of COVID-19 on store cash flows.
  3. The tax effect of excluded items is the difference between the tax provision calculated on a GAAP basis and an adjusted non-GAAP basis.

8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 11:37:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.
07:43aABERCROMBIE & FITCH : Q2 2020 Investor Presentation
PU
07:39aABERCROMBIE : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:38aABERCROMBIE & FITCH : Historical Income Statement
PU
07:38aABERCROMBIE & FITCH : Q2 2020 Consolidated Statements of Income and Balance Shee..
PU
07:31aAbercrombie & Fitch Co. Reports Second Quarter Results
GL
08/03ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. : to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results on August 27, 20..
AQ
07/31Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results on August 27, 2..
GL
07/16Hollister Partners with TikTok Stars Charli and Dixie D'Amelio, along with Br..
GL
07/09ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO /DE/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termin..
AQ
07/07ABERCROMBIE & FITCH : DE/ Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial S..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 083 M - -
Net income 2021 -52,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 290 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,12x
Yield 2021 3,97%
Capitalization 694 M 694 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,13x
EV / Sales 2022 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 59,0%
Chart ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.
Duration : Period :
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 12,25 $
Last Close Price 11,13 $
Spread / Highest target 52,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fran Horowitz-Bonadies President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Terry Lee Burman Non-Executive Chairman
Scott D. Lipesky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Archie M. Griffin Independent Director
Michael Edward Greenlees Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.-35.63%676
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-23.82%88 198
KERING SA-10.94%77 009
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-2.25%61 129
ROSS STORES, INC.-21.62%31 980
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-25.01%27 062
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group