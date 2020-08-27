Log in
Abercrombie & Fitch : Q2 2020 Investor Presentation

08/27/2020 | 07:43am EDT

INVESTOR PRESENTATION: SECOND QUARTER 2020

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

A&F cautions that any forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) contained in this presentation or made by management or spokespeople of A&F involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various important factors, many of which may be beyond the company's control. Words such as "estimate," "project," "plan," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties related to the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and the factors disclosed in "ITEM 1A. RISK FACTORS" of A&F's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2020, and Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 17, 2020, in some cases have affected, and in the future could affect, the company's financial performance and could cause actual results for the 2020 fiscal year and beyond to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any of the forward-looking statements included in this presentation or otherwise made by management.

OTHER INFORMATION

The following presentation includes certain adjusted non-GAAP financial measures. Additional details about non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures is included in the news release issued by the company on August 27, 2020 which is available in the "Investors" section of the company's website, located at corporate.abercrombie.com. As used in the presentation, "GAAP" refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. As used in the presentation, "Abercrombie" refers to the company's Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids brands. Sub-totals and totals may not foot due to rounding. Net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share financial measures included herein are attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch Co., excluding net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.

2

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Safe Harbor and Other Information

2

Company Overview

4

Response to COVID-19

7

Q2 2020 Results

12

Financial Position, Liquidity & Capital Allocation

18

Global Store Network Optimization

24

Outlook

29

Appendix

31

3

COMPANY OVERVIEW

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 11:42:08 UTC
