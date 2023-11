Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is an omnichannel specialty retailer of apparel and accessories. The Company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids, which are sold primarily through its digital channels and Company-owned stores, as well as through various third-party arrangements. The Company's two brand-based operating segments are Hollister, which includes the Company's Hollister, Gilly Hicks and Social Tourist brands, and Abercrombie, which includes the Company's Abercrombie & Fitch and Abercrombie kids brands. The Company operates primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The Company operates approximately 770 stores under these brands across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as the e-commerce sites www.abercrombie.com, www.abercrombiekids.com, www.hollisterco.com, www.gillyhicks.com and www.socialtourist.com.