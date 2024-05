May 29 (Reuters) - Abercrombie & Fitch raised its annual sales growth forecast on Wednesday, expecting its new and trendy apparel and accessories to drive demand at its Abercrombie and Hollister brands.

The company expects fiscal 2024 net sales to be up 10%, compared with its prior forecast of a 4% to 6% rise. (Reporting by Anuja Bharat Mistry in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)