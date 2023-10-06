Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating certain directors and officers of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (“Abercrombie & Fitch”) (NYSE: ANF) for breaching their fiduciary duties to Abercrombie & Fitch and its shareholders. If you are an Abercrombie & Fitch shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982, or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Abercrombie & Fitch’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Abercrombie & Fitch in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties, and whether Abercrombie & Fitch and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On October 2, 2023, the BBC reported allegations that Mike Jeffries (“Jeffries”), former CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch, exploited young men recruited for sex events hosted by Jeffries around the world.

What You Can Do

If you are an Abercrombie & Fitch shareholder, you may have legal claims against Abercrombie & Fitch’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982, or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

