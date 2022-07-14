Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANF   US0028962076

ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.

(ANF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:04 2022-07-14 am EDT
16.50 USD   -2.25%
09:26aabercrombie kids Launches All-New Denim Collection and Sizing Options
GL
06/24OneRepublic, Gryffin, Surfaces and renforshort Headline 20th Annual A&F Challenge Benefitting Abercrombie & Fitch Co.'s Impact Partners Tickets now available for the music festival and fundraiser on Friday, September 16, 2022
GL
06/24ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.(NYSE : ANF) dropped from Russell 3000E Growth Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

abercrombie kids Launches All-New Denim Collection and Sizing Options

07/14/2022 | 09:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- abercrombie kids, a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), proudly announces the launch of its 2022 denim collection, complete with brand new options for fit and sizing. The updated assortment, which is based on direct feedback from parents and kids, now includes short, regular and long lengths in all sizes and waistband adjusters in every single pair. Additionally, the denim collection has expanded its size range and the brand now offers sizes 5/6 to 17/18. With these adjustments, abercrombie kids aims to make sizing easier and shopping more enjoyable for the entire family.

"After interviewing more than 1,000 parents, kids and associates about what they would change in the kids’ clothing marketplace, the message was clear—shopping for kids denim can be a frustrating experience as waist size, typically based on age, often dictates the length,” said Kelly Hall, SVP & General Manager of abercrombie kids. “Age is just one factor in finding the right fit, but by introducing multiple lengths, expanding the size range, and including waistband adjusters in every pair, kids can now enjoy the same experience as adults: find a waist size, find a length, and enjoy their comfiest denim fit."

The updated denim collection is nearly two years in the making and was fit tested by more than 300 kids of different ages and sizes—delivering a collection truly made to fit more kids, more comfortably.

“We know that kids grow at their own pace and sometimes, sizing can be a challenge. Sizing up can lead to jeans that are too long or sizing down can lead to jeans that are too short. Our new fit and size options were designed to fix that problem,” said Carey Krug, SVP & Head of Marketing, Abercrombie Brands. “Kids deserve clothes that make them feel empowered and well-fitting pieces designed to fit them exactly as they are can help do just that."

Today’s announcement also marks the five-year anniversary of the brand’s popular “everybody collection,” a regularly refreshed collection of gender-inclusive pieces by the brand, all fit tested on an array of gender expressions and sizes.

To shop the abercrombie kids denim collection available in the brand’s new, inclusive size structure, visit abercrombiekids.com and make sure to follow @abercrombiekids across platforms for news, product drops and launches.

ABOUT ABERCROMBIE KIDS 
A global specialty retailer of quality, comfortable, made-to-play favorites, abercrombie kids sees the world through kids’ eyes, where play is life and every day is an opportunity to be anything and better everything. 

abercrombie kids is a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF), and is sold through stores and http://www.abercrombiekids.com/ globally. 

Media Contact:
Cory Weaver, Ph.D.
Abercrombie & Fitch
(614) 586-2717
Public_Relations@anfcorp.com 

Business Media Contact:
Mackenzie Gusweiler
Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
(614) 283-6192
Public_Relations@anfcorp.com

Investor Contact:
Pam Quintiliano
Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
(614) 283-6877
Investor_Relations@anfcorp.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: 

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ccbbbe3b-b50d-40b3-8e52-dc945cda93da

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef60af74-8f48-4fba-9108-b9df03f4df2b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4e57ff91-a64b-4c7e-af22-90bce0b25615


All news about ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.
09:26aabercrombie kids Launches All-New Denim Collection and Sizing Options
GL
06/24OneRepublic, Gryffin, Surfaces and renforshort Headline 20th Annual A&F Challenge Benef..
GL
06/24ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.(NYSE : ANF) dropped from Russell 3000E Growth Index
CI
06/24ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.(NYSE : ANF) dropped from Russell 2500 Growth Index
CI
06/24ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.(NYSE : ANF) dropped from Russell 3000 Growth Index
CI
06/24ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.(NYSE : ANF) dropped from Russell Small Cap Comp Growth Index
CI
06/24ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.(NYSE : ANF) dropped from Russell 2000 Growth Index
CI
06/22ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO /DE/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
06/15Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Announces Always Forward Plan; Expects to Achieve Revenues of $..
AQ
06/14SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Advance Premarket Tuesday
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 742 M - -
Net income 2023 98,6 M - -
Net cash 2023 288 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,52x
Yield 2023 4,74%
Capitalization 852 M 852 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,15x
EV / Sales 2024 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 19 250
Free-Float 47,6%
Chart ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.
Duration : Period :
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 16,88 $
Average target price 26,00 $
Spread / Average Target 54,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fran Horowitz-Bonadies President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott D. Lipesky Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Terry Lee Burman Lead Independent Director
Samir Desai Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Michael Edward Greenlees Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.-51.54%852
INDITEX-17.88%73 586
KERING-29.27%61 922
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.5.80%51 407
ROSS STORES, INC.-34.31%26 710
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-26.17%20 683