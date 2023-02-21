Advanced search
Summary
2022
Aberdeen Diversified Income And Growth Trust : Key Information Document (KID) - Irish Investors
PU
UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
02/21/2023 | 10:56am EST
Wednesday 22 February
Barkby Group PLC
AGM
Gooch & Housego PLC
AGM
Itaconix PLC
GM re open offer shares
RWS Holdings PLC
AGM
Tharisa PLC
AGM
Thursday 23 February
Bankers Investment Trust PLC
AGM
Foresight Sustainable Forestry Co PLC
AGM
IntegraFin Holdings PLC
AGM
Friday 24 February
Caledonian Trust PLC
AGM
Ediston Property Investment Co PLC
AGM
Monday 27 February
Bonhill Group PLC
GM re proposed capital reduction
Carr's Group PLC
AGM
Diversified Energy Co PLC
GM re capital raise and proposed acquisition
Oncimmune Holdings PLC
AGM
Ramsdens Holdings PLC
AGM
Tuesday 28 February
Aberdeen Diversified Income & Growth Trust PLC
AGM
Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust PLC
GM re initial public offering vote
Cora Gold Ltd
GM re equity fundraising
Edge Performance VCT PLC
GM re voluntary liquidation
Hambro Perks Acquisition Co Ltd
EGM business combination extension
Image Scan Holdings PLC
AGM
Kavango Resources PLC
GM re approving the issue of the Warrants
Ncondezi Energy Ltd
EGM re change of name
Newmark Security PLC
AGM
Reabold Resources PLC
GM re capital reduction
Watkin Jones PLC
AGM
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
ABERDEEN DIVERSIFIED INCOME AND GROWTH TRUST PLC
-0.90%
88.2655
-4.95%
AQUILA ENERGY EFFICIENCY TRUST PLC
1.43%
71
-1.41%
BARKBY GROUP PLC
0.00%
6.6
-21.19%
BONHILL GROUP PLC
-5.33%
7.1
-3.23%
CORA GOLD LIMITED
-2.24%
4.008
-2.96%
DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC
-1.66%
101.2499
-11.51%
EDGE PERFORMANCE VCT PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
0.00%
45.5
-17.27%
EDISTON PROPERTY INVESTMENT COMPANY PLC
-0.75%
66
11.95%
FORESIGHT SUSTAINABLE FORESTRY COMPANY PLC
-2.21%
103.66
0.24%
HAMBRO PERKS ACQUISITION COMPANY LIMITED
0.00%
1035
2.48%
IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS PLC
-2.35%
1.66
-5.56%
INTEGRAFIN HOLDINGS PLC
-2.70%
288.6
-1.79%
ITACONIX PLC
-0.60%
4.97
20.48%
KAVANGO RESOURCES PLC
-8.09%
1.011
-18.52%
NCONDEZI ENERGY LIMITED
-1.83%
0.859
40.00%
NEWMARK SECURITY PLC
0.00%
45
36.36%
ONCIMMUNE HOLDINGS PLC
-1.25%
55.2
-3.62%
RAMSDENS HOLDINGS PLC
-0.97%
239.15
20.75%
REABOLD RESOURCES PLC
-3.33%
0.232
17.07%
RWS HOLDINGS PLC
-1.49%
369.4
-0.16%
THARISA PLC
2.28%
21.99
9.90%
THE BANKERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
-1.45%
103.479
6.06%
WATKIN JONES PLC
-1.73%
96.8
-1.89%
2022
ABERDEEN DIVERSIFIED INCOME AND GROWTH TRUST PLC : ..
FA
2022
TRADING UPDATES: Homeserve takeover sanctioned; Ariana finds nickel
AN
2022
Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full ..
CI
2022
UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
2022
Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc Declares Fourth Interim Dividend for t..
CI
2022
Aberdeen Diversified Income And Grow : Why Latin American politics should no longer spook ..
PU
2022
ABERDEEN DIVERSIFIED INCOME AND GROWTH TRUST PLC : ..
FA
Financials
GBP
USD
Sales 2022
29,4 M
35,3 M
35,3 M
Net income 2022
-0,71 M
-0,85 M
-0,85 M
Net Debt 2022
8,52 M
10,2 M
10,2 M
P/E ratio 2022
-391x
Yield 2022
6,24%
Capitalization
271 M
326 M
326 M
EV / Sales 2021
7,61x
EV / Sales 2022
9,72x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
89,7%
More Financials
Chart ABERDEEN DIVERSIFIED INCOME AND GROWTH TRUST PLC
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
0,88
Average target price
Spread / Average Target
-
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Davina J. Walter
Chairman
Tom Challenor
Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Anna Troup
Independent Non-Executive Director
Trevor Bryan Bradley
Independent Non-Executive Director
Alistair A. MacKintosh
Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
ABERDEEN DIVERSIFIED INCOME AND GROWTH TRUST PLC
-4.95%
326
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC
6.71%
4 525
INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC
-0.28%
345
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP
2.70%
46
