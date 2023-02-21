Advanced search
    BIST   GB0001297562

ABERDEEN DIVERSIFIED INCOME AND GROWTH TRUST PLC

(BIST)
2023-02-21
88.27 GBX   -0.15%
UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days

02/21/2023 | 10:56am EST
Wednesday 22 February 
Barkby Group PLCAGM
Gooch & Housego PLCAGM
Itaconix PLCGM re open offer shares
RWS Holdings PLCAGM
Tharisa PLCAGM
Thursday 23 February 
Bankers Investment Trust PLCAGM
Foresight Sustainable Forestry Co PLCAGM
IntegraFin Holdings PLCAGM
Friday 24 February 
Caledonian Trust PLCAGM
Ediston Property Investment Co PLCAGM
Monday 27 February 
Bonhill Group PLCGM re proposed capital reduction
Carr's Group PLCAGM
Diversified Energy Co PLCGM re capital raise and proposed acquisition
Oncimmune Holdings PLCAGM
Ramsdens Holdings PLCAGM
Tuesday 28 February 
Aberdeen Diversified Income & Growth Trust PLCAGM
Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust PLCGM re initial public offering vote
Cora Gold LtdGM re equity fundraising
Edge Performance VCT PLCGM re voluntary liquidation
Hambro Perks Acquisition Co LtdEGM business combination extension
Image Scan Holdings PLCAGM
Kavango Resources PLCGM re approving the issue of the Warrants 
Ncondezi Energy LtdEGM re change of name
Newmark Security PLCAGM
Reabold Resources PLCGM re capital reduction
Watkin Jones PLCAGM
  
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABERDEEN DIVERSIFIED INCOME AND GROWTH TRUST PLC -0.90% 88.2655 Delayed Quote.-4.95%
AQUILA ENERGY EFFICIENCY TRUST PLC 1.43% 71 Delayed Quote.-1.41%
BARKBY GROUP PLC 0.00% 6.6 Delayed Quote.-21.19%
BONHILL GROUP PLC -5.33% 7.1 Delayed Quote.-3.23%
CORA GOLD LIMITED -2.24% 4.008 Delayed Quote.-2.96%
DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC -1.66% 101.2499 Delayed Quote.-11.51%
EDGE PERFORMANCE VCT PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY 0.00% 45.5 Delayed Quote.-17.27%
EDISTON PROPERTY INVESTMENT COMPANY PLC -0.75% 66 Delayed Quote.11.95%
FORESIGHT SUSTAINABLE FORESTRY COMPANY PLC -2.21% 103.66 Delayed Quote.0.24%
HAMBRO PERKS ACQUISITION COMPANY LIMITED 0.00% 1035 Delayed Quote.2.48%
IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS PLC -2.35% 1.66 Delayed Quote.-5.56%
INTEGRAFIN HOLDINGS PLC -2.70% 288.6 Delayed Quote.-1.79%
ITACONIX PLC -0.60% 4.97 Delayed Quote.20.48%
KAVANGO RESOURCES PLC -8.09% 1.011 Delayed Quote.-18.52%
NCONDEZI ENERGY LIMITED -1.83% 0.859 Delayed Quote.40.00%
NEWMARK SECURITY PLC 0.00% 45 Delayed Quote.36.36%
ONCIMMUNE HOLDINGS PLC -1.25% 55.2 Delayed Quote.-3.62%
RAMSDENS HOLDINGS PLC -0.97% 239.15 Delayed Quote.20.75%
REABOLD RESOURCES PLC -3.33% 0.232 Delayed Quote.17.07%
RWS HOLDINGS PLC -1.49% 369.4 Delayed Quote.-0.16%
THARISA PLC 2.28% 21.99 End-of-day quote.9.90%
THE BANKERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC -1.45% 103.479 Delayed Quote.6.06%
WATKIN JONES PLC -1.73% 96.8 Delayed Quote.-1.89%
Financials
Sales 2022 29,4 M 35,3 M 35,3 M
Net income 2022 -0,71 M -0,85 M -0,85 M
Net Debt 2022 8,52 M 10,2 M 10,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -391x
Yield 2022 6,24%
Capitalization 271 M 326 M 326 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,61x
EV / Sales 2022 9,72x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart ABERDEEN DIVERSIFIED INCOME AND GROWTH TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABERDEEN DIVERSIFIED INCOME AND GROWTH TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,88
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Davina J. Walter Chairman
Tom Challenor Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Anna Troup Independent Non-Executive Director
Trevor Bryan Bradley Independent Non-Executive Director
Alistair A. MacKintosh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABERDEEN DIVERSIFIED INCOME AND GROWTH TRUST PLC-4.95%326
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC6.71%4 525
INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC-0.28%345
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP2.70%46